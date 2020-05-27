Log in
WWP Hires Jennifer Adams as Global Chief Financial Officer

05/27/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

Finance veteran joins leading supplier of beauty packaging and products; will help streamline financial operations as company expands portfolio through recent infrastructure investments and acquisitions.

WWP, a leading provider of cosmetic packaging components, tubes, and full-service turnkey beauty solutions, has hired finance veteran Jennifer Adams as its Global Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, she will be responsible for the overall direction, planning and implementation of all financial functions for WWP’s global organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005803/en/

Jennifer Adams, Global Chief Financial Officer for WWP (Photo: Business Wire)

Jennifer Adams, Global Chief Financial Officer for WWP (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Adams joins WWP during a significant period of growth. While maintaining its four-decade commitment to packaging innovation and creativity, WWP has expanded operations to offer a full range of cosmetic components, tubes and full-service turnkey operations, with a focus on speed-to-market. Most notably, in 2019 WWP acquired Cosmetic Design Group, whose offerings include turnkey formulation, development and design, sourcing, assembly, displays, regulatory and warehousing services. WWP also acquired cosmetics packaging provider Design Quest. The growth-centric moves followed the opening of WWP’s first wholly owned manufacturing facility in China – a 100,000-square-foot plant in Suzhou.

To WWP, Ms. Adams brings a proven track record for developing profit-driven strategies, improving sourcing models, driving supply chain efficiencies and generating significant gains in financial performance. Most recently, she served as EVP COO & CFO for NYDJ Apparel, LLC, a provider of premium women’s denim clothing. Prior to that, she spent nearly five years as CFO for fashion and apparel company The Collected Group; before that, she served as CFO for select brands of Denver-based VF Corporation, a multi-brand and global fashion and apparel company.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Jennifer to our rapidly growing team. As WWP expands both its offerings portfolio and its market share, keen financial oversight will help guide our growth strategies and parameters,” said Josh Kirschbaum, CEO of WWP. “I am confident that Jennifer’s impressive experience and proven abilities will undoubtedly play a major role in helping lead the company into its next growth and expansion phase.”

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer as the new CFO at WWP,” said Jonathan Zhu – Managing Director at Bain Capital, which acquired WWP in 2018. “Even when considering the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Bain Capital is highly confident in WWP’s success in the beauty market landscape. Jennifer will help us continue to accelerate WWP’s growth trajectory and strengthen the company’s global financial structure.”

“I couldn’t imagine a more exciting time to join the WWP team,” said Ms. Adams. “The company is headed in a direction of rapid upward growth on a global scale, and I am very much looking forward to being a part of this growth alongside the executive management team.”

Ms. Adams will be located in the CDG Culver City, CA office. Headquartered in New Jersey, WWP’s vast sample room holds more than 3,000 fully stocked and tooled SKUs, a 1,500-sq-ft. product showroom, and a state-of-the-art design and engineering center. With sales offices in California and Texas, the company services customers from coast to coast. Its team has grown to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

About WWP

WWP LLC provides the cosmetics and personal care industries with a complete range of packaging components, custom and stock molding, and product development and sales. WWP also specializes in custom engineered solutions for a variety of unique product applications. WWP’s extensive product line includes a wide selection of innovative tube packaging options, jars, compacts and lotion bottles. The company provides everything from plastic mass-market. www.wwpinc.com


© Business Wire 2020
