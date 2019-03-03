WX Rosen Law Firm Reminds WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – WX

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds WuXi
PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:WX) investors of the important April 23,
2019 lead plaintiff deadline for persons or entities who sold WuXi
securities between September 1, 2015 and December 10, 2015, both dates
inclusive (the “Class Period”), or purchased WuXi securities during the
Class Period and held such shares through December 10, 2015. The lawsuit
seeks to recover damages for WuXi investors under the federal securities
laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
WuXi’s public statements misrepresented and/or omitted material
information that was necessary for WuXi shareholders to make an informed
decision concerning whether to vote in favor of the merger between WuXi
with New WuXi Life Science Limited and WuXi Merger Limited for
approximately $3.62 billion; (2) defendants had plans to spin-off and
publicly list WuXi’s various subsidiaries, in a series of highly
accretive transactions; and (3) as a result, WuXi’s statements about its
business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the
true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors
suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 23, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
