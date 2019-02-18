WYNRIGHT Appoints New Account Executives to Bolster Support for its Thriving Integrator Partner Program

Wynright Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company and a part of the Daifuku Group, has appointed three new Account Executives to its Integrator Partner Program in the Western and Southeastern areas.

After over three years with Wynright Robotics, Bill Symanski has assumed responsibility for Integrator Partner business in the Southeast sales region of the USA. Previously with Murata Machinery and Schmalz, Bill has over 9 years of experience providing material handling solutions. Symanski brings with him proficiency in highly automated solutions, including ASRS and robotics, along with expertise in conveyor and sortation systems. His knowledge and experience will be of great benefit to Integrator Partners in the region. Symanski will further use his expertise to develop the integrator sales channel within the Daifuku Wynright Integrator Partner Program for all Daifuku and Wynright technologies in the Southeast sales region.

Edmundo De la Rosa has been appointed Account Executive for the Western and Mountain sales regions and will work with Wynright Integrator Partners offering the complete Daifuku Wynright product lines. De la Rosa joins the Daifuku Wynright Integrator Partner sales team with over 18 years of experience covering sales, engineering, business development and management. He offers his technical expertise in developing and implementing automated solutions including ASRS, Robotics, and conveyor and sortation systems for our Integrator Partners.

Bill Fabsits has also joined the Integrator sales team as an Account Executive. Fabsits brings with him more than 14 years of experience as an integral part of our Structural Steel Solutions Team where he was involved with manufacturing, engineering and sales. Fabsits will be supporting the other sales team members across North America.

Symanski, De la Rosa and Fabsits will report to Gordon Hellberg, VP Integrator Sales at Wynright Corporation. Hellberg commented, “We are delighted with the vast experience these gentlemen bring to their new roles. Our Integrator Partners will certainly benefit from their knowledge and vast supply chain experience.”

In addition to its leading-edge conveyor and sortation equipment, the Wynright Integrator Partner Program covers the entire range of Daifuku and Wynright technologies, including light and voice-directed fulfillment systems, software, robotics, automated storage and retrieval systems, AGVs, mezzanines, and steel structures. The extent of this program portfolio and the appointment of three experienced account executives reflects the high regard Wynright places on its Integrator Partners.

Hellberg concluded, “We have a firm commitment to our Integrator Partners and to helping them grow their businesses. I am very pleased with the appointments of Symanski, De la Rosa and Fabsits; and I am certain their experience and dedication will be welcomed by our partners and quickly used to drive sales.”

About Wynright Corporation

Wynright Corporation, a subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company, is part of the #1 worldwide material handling provider of intelligent material handling systems. The company designs, manufactures, integrates and installs a full spectrum of intralogistics solutions, offering both Wynright-branded and third-party equipment to meet client needs. These include leading-edge conveyor and sortation systems, voice- and light-directed order fulfillment equipment, a suite of warehouse controls & execution software, robotics, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), mezzanines, and structures, all backed by critical round-the-clock service and support.

Since its founding in 1972, Wynright has been a trusted partner to some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, showing them how to use their space more efficiently to deliver improved productivity, today and tomorrow.

About Daifuku North America Holding Company

Daifuku North America Holding Company is based in Novi, Michigan, with sales and manufacturing locations throughout the continent. It is comprised of Daifuku America Corporation, Jervis B. Webb Company, Elite Line Services, Inc. (ELS), and Wynright Corporation and is a global leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and service of innovative material handling technology such as automatic guided vehicles (AGVs), automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), conveyors, baggage handling systems, cleanroom systems and airport maintenance services. Daifuku North America specializes in integrated systems used in the automotive, airport, semiconductor, LCD equipment, food/beverage, warehousing and manufacturing industries.

