WYNRIGHT Appoints New Account Executives to Bolster Support for its Thriving Integrator Partner Program

Wynright
Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daifuku North America
Holding Company and a part of the Daifuku Group, has appointed three new
Account Executives to its Integrator Partner Program in the Western and
Southeastern areas.
After over three years with Wynright Robotics, Bill Symanski has assumed
responsibility for Integrator Partner business in the Southeast sales
region of the USA. Previously with Murata Machinery and Schmalz, Bill
has over 9 years of experience providing material handling solutions.
Symanski brings with him proficiency in highly automated solutions,
including ASRS and robotics, along with expertise in conveyor and
sortation systems. His knowledge and experience will be of great benefit
to Integrator Partners in the region. Symanski will further use his
expertise to develop the integrator sales channel within the Daifuku
Wynright Integrator Partner Program for all Daifuku and Wynright
technologies in the Southeast sales region.
Edmundo De la Rosa has been appointed Account Executive for the Western
and Mountain sales regions and will work with Wynright Integrator
Partners offering the complete Daifuku Wynright product lines. De la
Rosa joins the Daifuku Wynright Integrator Partner sales team with over
18 years of experience covering sales, engineering, business development
and management. He offers his technical expertise in developing and
implementing automated solutions including ASRS, Robotics, and conveyor
and sortation systems for our Integrator Partners.
Bill Fabsits has also joined the Integrator sales team as an Account
Executive. Fabsits brings with him more than 14 years of experience as
an integral part of our Structural Steel Solutions Team where he was
involved with manufacturing, engineering and sales. Fabsits will be
supporting the other sales team members across North America.
Symanski, De la Rosa and Fabsits will report to Gordon Hellberg, VP
Integrator Sales at Wynright Corporation. Hellberg commented, “We are
delighted with the vast experience these gentlemen bring to their new
roles. Our Integrator Partners will certainly benefit from their
knowledge and vast supply chain experience.”
In addition to its leading-edge conveyor and sortation equipment, the
Wynright Integrator Partner Program covers the entire range of Daifuku
and Wynright technologies, including light and voice-directed
fulfillment systems, software, robotics, automated storage and retrieval
systems, AGVs, mezzanines, and steel structures. The extent of this
program portfolio and the appointment of three experienced account
executives reflects the high regard Wynright places on its Integrator
Partners.
Hellberg concluded, “We have a firm commitment to our Integrator
Partners and to helping them grow their businesses. I am very pleased
with the appointments of Symanski, De la Rosa and Fabsits; and I am
certain their experience and dedication will be welcomed by our partners
and quickly used to drive sales.”
About Wynright Corporation
Wynright
Corporation, a subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company,
is part of the #1
worldwide material handling provider of intelligent material
handling systems. The company designs, manufactures, integrates and
installs a full spectrum of intralogistics solutions, offering both
Wynright-branded and third-party equipment to meet client needs. These
include leading-edge conveyor
and sortation
systems, voice-
and light-directed order fulfillment equipment, a suite
of warehouse controls & execution software, robotics,
Automated
Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), mezzanines,
and structures, all backed by critical round-the-clock service and
support.
Since its founding in 1972, Wynright has been a trusted partner to some
of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, showing them how
to use their space more efficiently to deliver improved productivity,
today and tomorrow.
About Daifuku North America Holding Company
Daifuku
North America Holding Company is based in Novi, Michigan, with sales
and manufacturing locations throughout the continent. It is comprised of
Daifuku America Corporation, Jervis B. Webb Company, Elite Line
Services, Inc. (ELS), and Wynright Corporation and is a global leader in
the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and service of
innovative material handling technology such as automatic
guided vehicles (AGVs), automated
storage and retrieval systems (ASRS),
conveyors,
baggage handling systems, cleanroom
systems and airport
maintenance services. Daifuku North America specializes in
integrated systems used in the automotive,
airport, semiconductor, LCD equipment, food/beverage, warehousing
and manufacturing industries.
