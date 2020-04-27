Log in
Wabi Sabi Brands Ltd. Receives Standard Processing License from Health Canada

04/27/2020 | 07:05am EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - Wabi Sabi Brands Ltd. (the "Company" or "Wabi Sabi"), an Alberta-based manufacturer of fine cannabis edible confections, is pleased to announce that Health Canada has issued the Company a Standard Processing License under the Cannabis Act and related regulations for its world class cannabis edible manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta.

"We are thrilled to have received our Standard Processing License for our manufacturing facility - the entire Wabi Sabi team has been working very hard to reach this key milestone and we are extremely excited to be one step closer to supplying the Canadian cannabis recreational market with our premium artisan edibles," said Todd Pringle, President & CEO of Wabi Sabi. "We want to thank the Health Canada staff for their dedication and efforts while working from home during the COVID-19 crisis - Health Canada employees initially contacted us on Easter Sunday, which is above and beyond. We will now focus on formalizing supply arrangements with Alberta-based licensed producers and look forward to hiring hard-working Albertans to help us make cannabis 2.0 products."

The quality of the Company's Standard Processing License application reflects the discipline and rigorous approach Wabi Sabi applies to all aspects of its business. Wabi Sabi is seeking certification under BRCGS, a globally-recognized food safety certification that exceeds Health Canada's required Good Production Practices. "We expect to reach EU-GMP certification for our cannabis edible facility in concert with our ongoing BRCGS certification process," noted Anu Bernier, Quality Assurance Manager for Wabi Sabi. "We believe all Canadians should benefit from food safety protections offered by harmonized, globally certified supply chain standards when they consume cannabis."

About Wabi Sabi Brands Ltd.

The Company is an Alberta-based manufacturer of high-quality cannabis edibles. Wabi Sabi has received its Standard Processing License from Health Canada and expects to commence commercial operations from its world class cannabis edible manufacturing facility in Calgary in 2020. With an initial focus on Alberta retail distribution through the AGLC, the Company intends to sustainably expand its distribution network across Canada and sell its products through authorized provincial retailers in 2020 and beyond.

Investor or Media Contacts:

Todd Pringle
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Wabi Sabi Brands Ltd.
403.470.5786 or toddp@wabisabibrands.com

OR

Cindy Gray
5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc.
403.231.4372 or info@5qir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54914


© Newsfilecorp 2020
