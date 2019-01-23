Wag Founders New Venture Wheels Raises $37 Million, Introduces Sustainable Operations and Maintenance Models for Scaling Dockless Electric Vehicle Economy

Wheels,
the dockless electric mobility and transportation company, today
announced it raised $37 million.
Investors, which include Tenaya Capital, Bullpen Capital, Crosscut
Capital, 3L Capital, Naval Ravikant, and a collection of strategic
investors from the entertainment and sports communities, are excited
about Wheels’ unique form factor and proprietary manufacturing methods,
which help eliminate waste and creates economies of scale for fast,
sustainable multi-city growth.
“We have always imagined a world without traffic,” said Jonathan Viner,
President at Wheels, who co-founded the company with his brother Joshua
Viner. The Viner brothers previously founded the popular dog walking app
Wag which raised nearly $400 million and transformed the dog walking
industry. “When we evaluated this market, we identified a major
opportunity to better serve cities with a sustainability-first approach
to dockless electric mobility. We’ve spent countless research and
development hours on new manufacturing and servicing models to afford
first-ever offerings such as swappable part replacements and removable
batteries.”
Wheels is introducing the first cost-efficient maintenance and
operations model for the dockless electric vehicle economy. The company
evolved the market in two important ways.
Maintenance: the unique modular manufacturing methods result in
swappable parts and batteries, resulting in real-time dynamic
maintenance up keep and a four times longer product life cycle compared
to other dockless vehicles on the market; and
Operations: vehicle transporters can earn money simply by relocating
bikes to a location where Wheels handles upkeep and battery swaps based
on real-time monitoring services.
“We've focused on sustainability in creating version 2.0 of the
dock-less electric revolution. Our modular bike and innovative operating
model maximize uptime and extend vehicle life. Combined with strong
rider demand, these factors drive compelling unit economics,” said
Joshua Viner, CEO at Wheels.
Wheels has already surpassed competitors in daily trips in the Gaslamp
district of San Diego and is seeing more than seven rides per day per
bike. Wheels plans to increase rapidly across Southern California and
nationwide and is working closely with city officials as it rolls out.
Wheels is also adding former Bird, Uber and Lyft executives to its
management team. The newest members include Ben Shaken who is joining as
Chief Product Officer from Lyft where he was Director of Product. Also
joining the team is Marco McCottry as Chief Operating Officer.
Previously, McCottry served as an executive at Uber where he ran the
Midwest business, and most recently led North American Operations for
Bird.
“I’ve seen the explosion of last mile transportation first hand and
understand the importance of keeping a promise of sustainability to
consumers and society,” said McCottry. “And that’s why I’m so excited to
be a part of Wheels. The solutions to so many issues experienced by the
first wave are baked into the operational approach.”
About Wheels
Wheels is a last-mile, shared electric mobility platform changing the
current landscape in dockless mobility. With innovative products focused
on sleek design and safety, Wheels provides a low-cost, fun, and
comfortable way to get around cities through the connection of a
smartphone. Wheels is headquartered in West Hollywood, California, with
plans to expand quickly across the world. Wheels was founded by brothers
Joshua Viner and Jonathan Viner. Prior to Wheels Joshua and Jonathan
founded the popular dog walking app Wag with the mission of creating the
safest and most trusted platform to get your dog walked. They scaled to
over 100 cities, raising almost $400 million in funding for Wag.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005667/en/