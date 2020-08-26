Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wage talks with Kumba Iron Ore hit deadlock, union says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:14am EDT

South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Wednesday said that wage negotiations with Kumba Iron Ore, owned by Anglo American, were deadlocked and the union had declared a dispute, a move that is one step short of a strike.

NUM, the majority union at Kumba, said the company had agreed a wage increase of 8% for the lowest-paid workers and 6.5% for the highest-paid, but the two parties had disagreed over sick leave.

"The company policy on sick leave provides workers with 120 days. To our dismay, in a round of negotiations, the company wants to do away with the benefit," the NUM said in a statement.

The union's declaration of a dispute means that a protected strike could go ahead if conciliation talks between the parties mediated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration fail to break the impasse.

Kumba, which has mining operations in the Northern Cape province and a port operation in Saldanha Bay, said it was continuing negotiations with NUM.

"We trust that we will be able to reach an amicable solution soon, which will be in the best interest of both the employees and the company," Kumba Iron Ore said in an emailed statement.

Negotiations with the two other unions, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and Solidarity, which are representated at Kumba's operations, have been concluded.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -0.09% 1843.8 Delayed Quote.-15.13%
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED -2.79% 537.58 End-of-day quote.28.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31aU.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records
RE
11:26aOil steadies; virus concerns weigh as hurricane heads to U.S.
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14aWage talks with Kumba Iron Ore hit deadlock, union says
RE
11:12aMexico's economy has worst quarter since Great Depression
RE
11:08aEx-BoE Governor Carney to head green investments at Canadian asset manager Brookfield
RE
11:08aNigeria says Q3 and Q4 GDP to reflect further economic slowdown -presidency
RE
11:03aAMAZON FACES NEW ANTITRUST CHALLENGE FROM INDIAN ONLINE SELLERS : legal documents
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group