Wagz to Acquire Link AKC

Strategic Investment Positions Wagz to Lead Explosive Connected Pet Category

Wagz Inc. and its pet-loving audience moved closer to the vision of a completely connected pet home with the announcement of the acquisition of Smart Pet LLC’s (SPT) Link AKC™ smart collar.

Link AKC smart collar (Photo: Business Wire)

Wagz™ has been aggressively developing and launching the most advanced pet tech available, while investing in acquisitions that fit its family of connected pet home products. Today’s move bolsters the brand with the addition of the hugely popular Link AKC collar that’s offered in a variety of sizes. Beyond the product, as part of the acquisition, Wagz will also gain six new employees and appoint Heberto (Herbie) Calves as Chief Growth Officer of Wagz.

“Wagz has amazing momentum and we just took another big step forward in our efforts to deliver a fully connected pet lifestyle,” said Terry Anderton, CEO of Wagz, Inc. “The technical experience and brand growth at Link AKC is a powerful addition to the Wagz family. We look forward to integrating Link AKC into the Wagz ecosystem as we fulfill our vision of making it easier for pet parents to better understand their best friends and provide the best life for them.”

“SPT is committed to the health and well-being of every dog,” said Dennis Sprung, President and CEO of SPT. “The acquisition by Wagz will help improve the bond between dogs and owners through enhancements in pet technology.”

SPT officially launched the Link AKC smart collar and app in May 2017, and soon after became a leading player in the rapidly growing pet technology market. CES recognized the smart collar as a 2017 “Best of Innovation.” Link AKC is available online at Amazon, Chewy, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Bed Bath & Beyond, and LinkAKC.com. It can be found in-store at b8ta showrooms across the country and was a feature at Nordstrom’s Year of the Dog pop-up retail event.

Today’s announcement marks the second acquisition of the summer for a Wagz brand that is breaking new ground in developing the first connected line of pet products. The brand acquired pet treat dispenser pioneer Petzila in June.

Wagz recently launched the Serve Smart Feeder – a revolutionary food delivery system that delivers the right food at the right time based on activity levels, and automatically re-orders food with integrated Amazon Dash Replenishment.

For more information on Wagz, visit www.wagz.com

Link AKC smart collar is available for purchase on LinkAKC.com and Amazon (AMZN). For more information, visit www.LinkAKC.com

About WAGZ

The Wagz™ connected pet lifestyle uses first-of-their kind technologies to build the only system that delivers a completely connected pet lifestyle. We committed ourselves to building a family of products and services that work together to cover the most pressing needs of pets and the people who love them. Our smart feeders, doors, collars and more deliver a system that allows you to give your dog newfound freedom, better nutrition, long-lasting health and more attention. It's a system built to eliminate hundreds of worries, all within one simple app. It's all about one very happy pup.

About Link AKC

SPT, which makes the Link AKC™ smart collar, is dedicated to enhancing the bond between dogs and owners. The cutting-edge technology in the Link AKC GPS-enabled dog collar and smartphone app combines state-of-the-art smart home, wearable and mobile technology and was recognized by CES as a 2017 “Best of Innovation” winner. The team behind the Link AKC smart collar is made up of passionate dog lovers, tech experts and designers who have combined the best of design and technology to elevate dog wearables to a lifestyle product category. By tapping into The American Kennel Club’s 132 years of devotion to our best friends, Link AKC is able to help owners better understand their dogs.

