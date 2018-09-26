Wagz to Acquire Link AKC

Strategic Investment Positions Wagz to Lead Explosive Connected Pet
Wagz Inc. and its pet-loving audience moved closer to the vision of a
completely connected pet home with the announcement of the acquisition
of Smart Pet LLC’s (SPT) Link AKC™ smart collar.
Wagz™ has been aggressively developing and launching the most advanced
pet tech available, while investing in acquisitions that fit its family
of connected pet home products. Today’s move bolsters the brand with the
addition of the hugely popular Link AKC collar that’s offered in a
variety of sizes. Beyond the product, as part of the acquisition, Wagz
will also gain six new employees and appoint Heberto (Herbie) Calves as
Chief Growth Officer of Wagz.
“Wagz has amazing momentum and we just took another big step forward in
our efforts to deliver a fully connected pet lifestyle,” said Terry
Anderton, CEO of Wagz, Inc. “The technical experience and brand growth
at Link AKC is a powerful addition to the Wagz family. We look forward
to integrating Link AKC into the Wagz ecosystem as we fulfill our vision
of making it easier for pet parents to better understand their best
friends and provide the best life for them.”
“SPT is committed to the health and well-being of every dog,” said
Dennis Sprung, President and CEO of SPT. “The acquisition by Wagz will
help improve the bond between dogs and owners through enhancements in
pet technology.”
SPT officially launched the Link AKC smart collar and app in May 2017,
and soon after became a leading player in the rapidly growing pet
technology market. CES recognized the smart collar as a 2017 “Best of
Innovation.” Link AKC is available online at Amazon, Chewy, Best Buy,
Crutchfield, Bed Bath & Beyond, and LinkAKC.com. It can be found
in-store at b8ta showrooms across the country and was a feature at
Nordstrom’s Year of the Dog pop-up retail event.
Today’s announcement marks the second acquisition of the summer for a
Wagz brand that is breaking new ground in developing the first connected
line of pet products. The brand acquired pet treat dispenser pioneer
Petzila in June.
Wagz recently launched the Serve
Smart Feeder – a revolutionary food delivery system that delivers
the right food at the right time based on activity levels, and
automatically re-orders food with integrated Amazon Dash Replenishment.
About WAGZ
The Wagz™
connected pet lifestyle uses first-of-their kind technologies to build
the only system that delivers a completely connected pet lifestyle. We
committed ourselves to building a family of products and services that
work together to cover the most pressing needs of pets and the people
who love them. Our smart feeders, doors, collars and more deliver a
system that allows you to give your dog newfound freedom, better
nutrition, long-lasting health and more attention. It's a system built
to eliminate hundreds of worries, all within one simple app. It's all
about one very happy pup.
About Link AKC
SPT, which
makes the Link AKC™ smart collar, is dedicated to enhancing the bond
between dogs and owners. The cutting-edge technology in the Link AKC
GPS-enabled dog collar and smartphone app combines state-of-the-art
smart home, wearable and mobile technology and was recognized by CES as
a 2017 “Best of Innovation” winner. The team behind the Link AKC
smart collar is made up of passionate dog lovers, tech experts and
designers who have combined the best of design and technology to elevate
dog wearables to a lifestyle product category. By tapping into The
American Kennel Club’s 132 years of devotion to our best friends, Link
AKC is able to help owners better understand their dogs.
