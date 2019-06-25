Log in
Wah Ha Realty : Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

06/25/2019 | 05:35am BST

表格Form NS4

Companies Registry

公 司 註 冊 處

Notice of Cancellation of

Original Share Certificate and

Issue of New Certificate

有關取消原有股份證明書及

發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公司編號

7104

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

WAH HA REALTY COMPANY LIMITED (Stock code 278)

華 厦 置 業 有 限 公 司 ( 股份代號 278)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificates :

依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

登記持有人

股份證明書編號

股份數目

股 份 類 別

Ng Shee Shing (Deceased)

38711

1200

Ordinary

and having cancelled such certificates, the Company has issued the following new share certificates :

並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Holder of New Share Certificate

New Certificate Number Number of Shares

Class of Shares

新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人

新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Ng Shee Shing (Deceased)

68767

1200

Ordinary

A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。

特 此 公 告 。

Hongkong Managers and Secretaries Limited

Date :

11 June 2019

香 港 經 理 秘 書 有 限 公 司

日期

Share Registrar 股份登記處

of

WAH HA REALTY COMPANY LIMITED

華 厦 置 業 有 限 公 司

* Delete whichever does not apply Specification No. 1/2014 (March 2014)

Disclaimer

Wah Ha Realty Company Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 04:34:06 UTC
