Wah Ha Realty : Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

表格Form NS4 Companies Registry 公 司 註 冊 處 Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate 有關取消原有股份證明書及 發出新股份證明書的公告 Company Number 公司編號 7104 Company Name 公 司 名 稱 WAH HA REALTY COMPANY LIMITED (Stock code 278) 華 厦 置 業 有 限 公 司 ( 股份代號 278)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificates :

依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered Holder Certificate Number Number of Shares Class of Shares 登記持有人 股份證明書編號 股份數目 股 份 類 別

Ng Shee Shing (Deceased) 38711 1200 Ordinary

and having cancelled such certificates, the Company has issued the following new share certificates :

並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Holder of New Share Certificate New Certificate Number Number of Shares Class of Shares 新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人 新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號 股 份 數 目 股 份 類 別

Ng Shee Shing (Deceased) 68767 1200 Ordinary

A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。

特 此 公 告 。

Hongkong Managers and Secretaries Limited Date : 11 June 2019 香 港 經 理 秘 書 有 限 公 司 日期 Share Registrar 股份登記處

WAH HA REALTY COMPANY LIMITED

華 厦 置 業 有 限 公 司

