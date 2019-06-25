Wah Ha Realty : Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
表格Form NS4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Companies Registry
|
|
|
|
公 司 註 冊 處
|
Notice of Cancellation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Original Share Certificate and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue of New Certificate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
有關取消原有股份證明書及
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
發出新股份證明書的公告
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Number 公司編號
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7104
|
|
Company Name 公 司 名 稱
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WAH HA REALTY COMPANY LIMITED (Stock code 278)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
華 厦 置 業 有 限 公 司 ( 股份代號 278)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificates :
依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：
|
Registered Holder
|
Certificate Number
|
Number of Shares
|
Class of Shares
|
登記持有人
|
股份證明書編號
|
股份數目
|
股 份 類 別
|
Ng Shee Shing (Deceased)
|
38711
|
1200
|
Ordinary
and having cancelled such certificates, the Company has issued the following new share certificates :
並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：
|
Holder of New Share Certificate
|
New Certificate Number Number of Shares
|
Class of Shares
|
新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人
|
新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號
|
股 份 數 目
|
股 份 類 別
|
|
|
Ng Shee Shing (Deceased)
|
68767
|
1200
|
Ordinary
A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。
特 此 公 告 。
|
|
|
|
Hongkong Managers and Secretaries Limited
|
Date :
|
11 June 2019
|
|
香 港 經 理 秘 書 有 限 公 司
|
日期
|
|
|
Share Registrar 股份登記處
of
WAH HA REALTY COMPANY LIMITED
華 厦 置 業 有 限 公 司
* Delete whichever does not apply Specification No. 1/2014 (March 2014)
Disclaimer
Wah Ha Realty Company Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 04:34:06 UTC