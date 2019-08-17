Log in
Wah Ha Realty : Notice of Intention to Issue New Share Certificate

08/17/2019 | 01:32am EDT

Form表格 NS3

Companies Registry

公 司 註 冊 處

Notice of Intention to Issue New Share Certificate

擬發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

7104

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

WAH HA REALTY COMPANY LIMITED (Stock code 278)

華 厦 置 業 有 限 公 司 ( 股份代號 278)

NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above-mentioned Company for the issue of a new certificate/ new certificates in respect of the following share certificates which have been declared lost :

上 述 公 司 現 接 獲 申 請 ， 要 求 該 公 司 就 以 下 已 聲 明 遺 失 的 股 份 證 明 書 發 出 一 張 / 多 於 一 張 的 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered

Certificate

Number

Class

Applicant

Holder

Number

of Shares

of Shares

申請人

登記持有人

股份證明書編號

股份數目

股 份 類 別

YU YUT MING

YU YUT MING

038856

-1,000-

Ordinary

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue a new certificate / new certificates on application under section 163 of the Companies Ordinance if:

在 符 合 以 下 條 件 的 情 況 下 ， 本 公 司 可 應 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 163 條 所 指 的 申 請 ， 發 出 一 張 / 多 於 一 張 新 股 份 證 明 書 -

  1. a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month ; and
  1. 本 公 司 已 公 布 第 164(2)(a) 條 所 指 的 公 告 ， 而 該 公 告 已 在 一 段 為 期 最 少 一 個 月 的 期 間 內 ， 無 間 斷 地 在 本 公 司 的 網 站 上 提 供 ； 及
  2. the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.
  1. 本 公 司 沒 有 接 獲 就 有 關 股 份 而 提 出 的 任 何 其 他 申 索 的 通 知 。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.

我 司 證 明 ， 上 述 公 司 已 將 上 述 公 告 的 文 本 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 ， 並 已 從 該 交 易 所 的 獲 授 權 人 員 處 取 得 一 份 證 明 書 ， 證 明 該 文 本 正 按 照 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 164(5) 條 展 示 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date :

日期

Hongkong Managers and Secretaries Limited

16 August 2019

香 港 經 理 秘 書 有 限 公 司

Share Registrar 股份登記處

of

WAH HA REALTY COMPANY LIMITED

華 厦 置 業 有 限 公 司

Specification No. 1/2014 (March 2014)

Disclaimer

Wah Ha Realty Company Limited published this content on 17 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2019 05:31:09 UTC
