Wah Ha Realty : Notice of Intention to Issue New Share Certificate

Company Number 公 司 編 號

7104

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

WAH HA REALTY COMPANY LIMITED (Stock code 278)

華 厦 置 業 有 限 公 司 ( 股份代號 278)

NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above-mentioned Company for the issue of a new certificate/ new certificates in respect of the following share certificates which have been declared lost :

上 述 公 司 現 接 獲 申 請 ， 要 求 該 公 司 就 以 下 已 聲 明 遺 失 的 股 份 證 明 書 發 出 一 張 / 多 於 一 張 的 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered Certificate Number Class Applicant Holder Number of Shares of Shares 申請人 登記持有人 股份證明書編號 股份數目 股 份 類 別

YU YUT MING YU YUT MING 038856 -1,000- Ordinary

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue a new certificate / new certificates on application under section 163 of the Companies Ordinance if:

在 符 合 以 下 條 件 的 情 況 下 ， 本 公 司 可 應 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 163 條 所 指 的 申 請 ， 發 出 一 張 / 多 於 一 張 新 股 份 證 明 書 -

a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month ; and

本 公 司 已 公 布 第 164(2)(a) 條 所 指 的 公 告 ， 而 該 公 告 已 在 一 段 為 期 最 少 一 個 月 的 期 間 內 ， 無 間 斷 地 在 本 公 司 的 網 站 上 提 供 ； 及 the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.

本 公 司 沒 有 接 獲 就 有 關 股 份 而 提 出 的 任 何 其 他 申 索 的 通 知 。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.

我 司 證 明 ， 上 述 公 司 已 將 上 述 公 告 的 文 本 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 ， 並 已 從 該 交 易 所 的 獲 授 權 人 員 處 取 得 一 份 證 明 書 ， 證 明 該 文 本 正 按 照 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 164(5) 條 展 示 。