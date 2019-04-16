Wah Ha Realty : Profit Warning

This announcement is made by Wah Ha Realty Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that, based on the Board's preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the YR 2019 and other information currently available to the Company, the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the YR 2019 is expected to decline by around 50% as compared to HK$258.9 million for the YR 2018.

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the Board's preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "YR 2019") and other information currently available to the Company, the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the YR 2019 is expected to decline by around 50% as compared to HK$258.9 million for the year ended 31 March 2018 (the "YR 2018"). Such decline was primarily due to (i) the absence of a one-off gain arising from the disposal of the Company's entire shareholding in an associated company recorded in the YR 2018; (ii) a decrease in the aggregate fair value gains arising from revaluation of the investment properties of the Group and its associated companies and (iii) an exchange loss arising from the depreciation of Renminbi for the YR 2019 as compared to an exchange gain for the YR 2018.

Despite the aforesaid, the Board believes that the overall operation of the Group remains sound and intact, and the financial position of the Group remains solid.

The Company is still in the process of finalizing the annual results of the Group for the YR 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the information currently available to the Company and the Board's preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the YR 2019, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor or audit committee. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the annual results announcement of the Company for the YR 2019 which is expected to be published in late June 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Wah Ha Realty Company Limited

Cheung Lin Wee

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Messrs Cheung Kee Wee, Cheung Lin Wee and Cheung Ying Wai, Eric as Executive Directors, Mr. Ng Kwok Tung as Non-executive Director and Messrs Lam Hon Keung, Keith, Chan Woon Kong and Au-Yang Cheong Yan, Peter as Independent Non-executive Directors.