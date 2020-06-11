MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Wah Lee Industrial : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Manual 0 06/11/2020 | 10:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Stock Code：3010 WAH LEE INDUSTRIAL CORP. 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Manual Date：May 28, 2020 Meeting Venue: No. 279, Liuhe 2nd Road, Qianjin District, Kaohsiung City (Holiday Garden Hotel, Forests Dynasty Room at 1F) Table of Contents Meeting Order ....................................................................................................................... Meeting Agenda ...................................................................................................................... Reporting Items ..................................................................................................................... Matters for Ratification ........................................................................................................... Matters for Discussion ........................................................................................................... Matters for Election ............................................................................................................... Other Matters ......................................................................................................................... Special Motion ...................................................................................................................... Attachment 1 2 3 4 5 7 11 13 (I) 2019 Business Reporting .................................................................................................. (II) 2019 Audit Committee review reporting ......................................................................... (III) 2019 Endorsement and Guarantees reporting ................................................................ (IV) 2019 Lending of capital reporting ................................................................................. (V) 2019 Investments in China ............................................................................................... (VI) 2019 Independent Auditors' Report and 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................................................................................. (VII) The Proposal for Distribution of 2019 Earnings .......................................................... (VIII) "Articles of Incorporation" Before and After Amendments ....................................... (IX) "Procedures for Making of Endorsements and Guarantees" Before and After Amendments .......................................................................................................................... (X) "Regulations of Shareholders' Meeting" Before and After Amendments ........................ 14 16 17 22 23 26 36 38 41 43 Appendix Regulations of Shareholders' Meeting (before revision) .................................................. "Articles of Incorporation" (before revision) .................................................................. "Procedures for Making of Endorsements and Guarantees" (before revision) .............

(IV) Regulations of Election of Directors ............................................................................. Shareholding of Directors ...............................................................................................

(VI) Others Explanation ........................................................................................................ 50 54 60 65 68 69 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. 2020 Meeting Order Call meeting to order 2. Chairman Address 3. Reporting Items Proposed Resolutions

8. Other Matters 9. Meeting Adjourned - 1 - Wah Lee Industrial Corp. 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Agenda Date：Thursday, May 28, 2020 @ 9:30 Meeting Venue: No. 279, Liuhe 2nd Road, Qianjin District, Kaohsiung City (Holiday Garden Hotel, Forests Dynasty Room at 1F) Call meeting to order (Report presented shares) Chairman Address Reporting Items 2019 Business Reporting (II) 2019 Audit committee review reporting To report 2019 employees' profit sharing bonus and directors' compensations (IV) 2019 Endorsement and guarantees reporting 2019 Lending of capital reporting (VI) 2019 Investments in China 4.Proposed Resolutions 2019 Business reporting and financial statements The proposal for distribution of 2019 earnings 5.Discussion Partial article revision of "Articles of Incorporation" Partial article revision of "Procedures for Making of Endorsements and Guarantees" Partial article revision of "Regulations of Shareholders' Meeting" Election

Proposal for the Release on the Prohibition of Participation in Competing Businesses by Directors and Their Representatives Special Motion Meeting Adjourned - 2 - Reporting Items (I) 2019 Business Reporting Explanatory Notes: Please refer to page 14 ~15 (Attachment (I)) (II) 2019 Audit Committee's Review Report Explanatory Notes: Please refer to page 16 (Attachment (II)) To report 2019 employees' profit sharing bonus and directors' compensations Explanatory Notes:

According to article 20 of Articles of Incorporation and the resolution of the Board of Directors on March 25, 2020, the compensations of Board of Directors' and Supervisors' shared 1.15 % of the corporate profit before taxes and totaled TWD 21,013,000. The employees' profit-sharing bonus shared 11% of the corporate profit before taxes and totaled TWD 200,997,000. Both of them will be paid by cash. (IV) 2019 Endorsement and guarantees reporting Explanatory Notes: Please refer to page 17 ~21 (Attachment (III)) (V) 2019 Lending of capital reporting Explanatory Notes: Please refer to page 22 (Attachment (IV)) (VI) 2019 Investments in China Explanatory Notes: Please refer to page 23~25 (Attachment (V)) - 3 - Proposed Resolution Proposal I by Board of Directors Cause of action: 2019 Business reporting and financial statement recognition. Explanatory Notes: Wah Lee Industrial Corp's business reports, the parent company only financial statements, and the consolidated financial statements are audited by independent auditors, Ms. Yan-Chiu Wu and Ms. Zehn-Li Chen of Deloitte & Touche. For 2019 business reports, the audited parent company only financial statements and, the audited consolidated financial statements. Please refer to page 14~15(Attachment (I)) and page 26~35 (Attachment (VI)) Vote by poll: Proposal II by Board of Directors Cause of action: 2019 Earnings distribution proposal recognition. Explanatory Notes: The proposed profits distribution is allocated from 2019 Retained Earnings Available for Distribution. Each common share holder will be entitled to receive a cash dividend of NT$3.3 per share The cash dividends will be distributed to each shareholder based on shareholding percentages, and be rounded down to the nearest dollar. The amounts under one dollar due to the rounding off are summed and be adjusted by ordering decimals from greatest to least and account numbers from the first to last until to be in accordance with the distribution amounts of cash dividends. Authorize board of directors to deal with effect of the total shares outstanding if they diluted the earning per share and shareholders' dividends. Propose to authorize the board of directors to set up ex-dividend date and other associated follow-up, once the shareholder's meeting approves this proposal. 2019 Earnings distribution proposal. Please refer to page 36~37 (Attachment (VII)) Voting by poll: - 4 - Matters for Discussion Proposal I by Board of Directors Cause of action: Amendment to Partial article revision of "Articles of Incorporation" Explanatory Notes: To add the service items due to business, it is proposed that partial articles of

"Articles of Incorporation" be amended. A comparison table of "Articles of Incorporation" before and after amendment is attached. Please refer to page 38~40 (Attachment (VIII)). "Articles of Incorporation" before the revision. Please refer to page 54~59 (Appendix (II)). Voting by poll: Proposal II by Board of Directors Cause of action: Partial article revision of "Procedures for Making of Endorsements and Guarantees" Explanatory Notes: Due to the needs to raise the total amount of endorsements and guarantees resulted from business needs, it is proposed that partial articles of "Procedures for Making of Endorsements and Guarantees" be amended. "Procedures for Making of Endorsements and Guarantees" revision comparison. Please refer to page 41~42 (Attachment (IX)). "Procedures for Making of Endorsements and Guarantees" before the revision. Please refer to page 60~65 (Appendix (III)). Voting by poll: Proposal III by Board of Directors Cause of action: Partial article revision of "Regulations of Shareholders' Meeting" Explanatory Notes: 1. Pursuant to the official letter No. 1080339900 issued on December 31, 2019 by Financial Supervisory Commission and with reference to: Sample Template for XXX Co., Ltd. Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings", it is proposed that partial articles of "Regulations of Shareholders' Meeting" be amended. 5 - "Regulations of Shareholders' Meeting" revision comparison. Please refer to page 43~49 (Attachment (X)). "Regulations of Shareholders' Meeting" before the revision. Please refer to page 50~53 (Appendix (I)). Voting by poll: - 6 - Election Proposal by Board of Directors Cause of action: By-election of all directors Explanatory Notes: The term of this Corporation's directors ends on May 25, 2020, and a by-election of directors shall be held in this general shareholders' meeting. As per Article 13 of the Articles of Incorporation and resolutions made by the Board of Directors on February 21, 2020, this Corporation designs to have nine directors (incl. three independent directors elected with a three-year term from May 28, 2020 to May 27, 2023, and the term of the incumbent directors will end upon completion of this general shareholders' meeting. The list of nominees for directors and independent directors resolved via voting by poll on March 25, 2020 by Board of Directors of this Corporation is as follows: Name of Candidates Education Experience Current Positions Shares Held for Directors (Unit: Shares) Chairman, Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Chairman, Wah Hong Industrial Corp. Chairman, Nagase Wahlee Plastics Corp. Chairman, Wah Hong Holding Ltd. Honorary Doctorate, Chairman, Wah Hong Kung Tai Investment Chairman, Wah Lee Technology Ltd. National Sun Yat-sen Industrial Corp. Chairman, Wah Hong Co., Ltd. University Chairman & CEO, International Ltd. 14,439,155 Representative： Honorary Doctorate, Wah Hong Industrial Chairman, Wah Hong Chang, Ray-Ching National Cheng Kung Corp. Development Ltd. University Chairman, Wah Lee Holding Ltd. SHC Holding Ltd., Chairman Chairman, Regent King International Ltd. Chairman, Fu Wang Hung Ltd. Vice Chairman, Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Director, Nagase Dept. of Metal & Vice Chairman, Wah Wahlee Plastics Corp. Chen, Chun-Yin Mining, Waseda Director, ORC 3,796,014 Lee Industrial Corp. University, Japan Technology Corp. Director, Asahi Kasei Wah Lee Hi-Tech Corp. - 7 - Director, Hsin Hao Company CEO & President, Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Director, Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Director, Wah Hong Industrial Corp. Director, Chang Wah Electromaterials Inc. Chairman, Raycong Industrial (Hong Kong) Ltd. Chairman, Shanghai Dept. of Electrical Yikang Chemicals & Kung Tai Investment Industries Co., Ltd. Engineering & Dept. CEO & President, Director, Shanghai Co., Ltd. of Biomedical Wah Lee Industrial Wah Chang Trading, 14,439,155 Representative： Engineering, Corp. Ltd. Chang Tsuen-Hsien University of Chairman, Dong Southern California Guan Hua Gang International Trading Co., Ltd. Director, ORC Technology Corp. Chairman, Wah Lee Tech (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Director, Huaying Supply Chain Management (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Director, Wah Tech Industrial Co., Ltd. Director, Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Chairman, Toa Resin Dept. of Chemical Corp. Director, Mingtai Lin, Chi-Hai Engineering, National Chairman, Toa Resin 2,609,959 Chemical Co., Ltd. Cheng Kung Corp. University Director, Yu Feng Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. Director, Zhi Hui Technology Co. Director, Wah Lee Bau Guang Senior Advisor, Wah Industrial Corp. Dept. of Accounting, Lee Industrial Corp. Sr. Consultant, Wah Investment Co., Ltd. Kaohsiung Vocational Chairman, Bau Lee Industrial Corp. 1,971,873 Representative： Commercial School Guang Investment Lin, Shu-Chen Chairman, Bau Co., Ltd. Guang Investment Corp. - 8 - Director, Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Director, Wah Hong Industrial Corp. President, Wah Hong Industrial Corp. Director, Daily EMBA, National Sun President, Wah Hong Polymer Corp. Yeh, Ching-Pin Director, Jin Tai 3,356,263 Yat-Sen University Industrial Corp. Sheng Co., Ltd. Director, Wah Ma Technology Sdn Bhd Director, Jun Hong Optometric Corp. Independent Director, Sumeeko Industries Co., Ltd. Reason for Continued Name of Shares Nomination Candidates for Education Experience Current Positions Held after Three Independent (Unit: Consecutive Directors Shares) Terms as Independent Directors Independent With consideration to Director, Wah Lee the candidate's Industrial Corp. working Adjunct Professor, experience in Dept. of Finance, professional National Chengchi fields of University economics and finance as well Chair Professor, as experience in Ching Kuo Institute corporate Head of Dept., Dept. of of Management governance, MS & Ph.D., Finance, National and Health which will result Chu, Hau-Min Economics, Chairman, IIH 0 in significant Brown Chengchi University benefit to this Management University Principal, CTBC Corporation, Consultancy Co. Business School therefore this Chairman, IIH candidate is Biomedical Venture nominated in Fund I Co., Ltd. this election with an Independent expectation that Director, Chiawei this candidate Life Co. provides timely Independent supervision and Director, BNP professional Paribas Cardif TCB opinions to the Life Board of - 9 - Directors upon exercising duties as an independent director. Independent With Director, Wah Lee consideration to Industrial Corp. the candidate's Consultant, working Chinese National experience in professional Federation of fields in the Industries industry and Evaluation Expert, business Public Constitution administration Director, Dept. of Commission, as well as Master, Dept. Commerce, MOEA Executive Yuan experience in of Urban Director, Industrial Consultant, Taiwan corporate governance, Planning, Development Bureau, Textile Research which will result National MOEA Institute in significant Chung Hsing Director, Small and Dean, Knowledge benefit to this Wang, Yea-Kang University Medium Enterprise Service Center, 0 Corporation, Dept. of therefore this Administration, MOEA Industrial Transportation candidate is Secretary General, Development Management, nominated in Chinese National Foundation, National Cheng this election Kung Federation of Industries National Cheng with an University Chairman, Taiwan Kung University expectation that Textile Research Institute Director, Johnson this candidate provides timely Health Tech supervision and Director, Wisher professional Industrial opinions to the Independent Board of Director, Eclat Directors upon exercising duties Textile Co., Ltd. as an Independent independent Director, Feng Hsin director. Steel Co., Ltd. Professor, Dept. of Independent Director, Wah Lee Finance Management, Industrial Corp. Ph.D., Finance, National Sun Yat-Sen Principal & Shyu, So-De University of University 0 Alabama Professor, Takming President and Professor, University of Takming University of Science and Science and Technology Technology 4. This election for directors shall be handled following "Regulations of Elections of Directors". Please refer to page 66~67 (Appendix (IV)). Voting by poll: - 10 - Other Motions Proposal by Board of Directors Cause of action: Proposal for the Release on the Prohibition of Participation in Competing Businesses by Directors and Their Representatives Explanatory Notes: As per Article 209 of the Company Act, a director who does anything for himself or on behalf of another person that is within the scope of the company's business, shall explain to the meeting of shareholders the essential contents of such an act and secure its approval. In order to draw support from this Corporation's directors for their expertise and relevant experience, under the circumstances of not causing any impairment to the interests of this Corporation, it is proposed that the Prohibition of Participation in Competing Businesses by Directors and Their Representatives be released. The details of Prohibition of Participation in Competing Businesses by Directors and Their Representatives to be released are as follows: Title Name Roles Served in Other Businesses Corporate Director Kung Tai Investment Co., Ltd. None Chairman, Wah Hong Industrial Corp. Chairman, Nagase Wahlee Plastics Corp. Chairman, Wah Hong Holding Ltd. Kung Tai Investment Co., Ltd. Chairman, Wah Hong Technology Ltd. Corporate Director Chairman, Wah Hong International Ltd. Representative Representative： Chairman, Wah Hong Development Ltd. Chang, Ray-Ching Chairman, Wah Lee Holding Ltd. SHC Holding Ltd., Chairman Chairman, Regent King International Ltd. Chairman, Fu Wang Hung Ltd. Director, Nagase Wahlee Plastics Corp. Director Chen, Chun-Yin Director, ORC Technology Corp. Director, Asahi Kasei Wah Hee Hi-Tech Corp. Director, Hsin Hao Company Director, Wah Hong Industrial Corp. Director, Chang Wah Electromaterials Inc. Corporate Director Kung Tai Investment Co., Ltd. Chairman, Raycong Industrial (Hong Kong) Ltd. Representative： Chairman, Shanghai Yikang Chemicals & Industries Representative Co., Ltd. Chang Tsuen-Hsien Director, Shanghai Wah Chang Trading, Ltd. Chairman, Dong Guan Hua Gang International Trading Co., Ltd. - 11 - Director, ORC Technology Corp. Chairman, Wah Lee Tech (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Chairman, Toa Resin Corp. Director Lin, Chi-Hai Director, Mingtai Chemical Co., Ltd. Director, Yu Feng Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. Director, Zhi Hui Technology Co. Title Name Roles Served in Other Businesses Corporate Director Bau Guang Investment Co., Ltd. Corporate Director of Wah Hong Industrial Corp. Corporate Director Bau Guang Investment Co., Ltd. Chairman, Bau Guang Investment Co., Ltd. Representative Representative: Lin, Shu-Chen Director, Wah Hong Industrial Corp. President, Wah Hong Industrial Corp. Director, Daily Polymer Corp. Director Yeh, Ching-Pin Director, Jin Tai Sheng Co., Ltd. Director, Wah Ma Technology Sdn Bhd Director, Jun Hing Optometric Corp. Independent Director, Sumeeko Industries Co., Ltd. Independent Director, Chiawei Life Co. Independent Chu, Hau-Min Independent Director, BNP Paribas Cardif TCB Life Director Chairman, IIH Management Consultancy Co. Chairman, IIH Biomedical Venture Fund I Co., Ltd. Director, Johnson Health Tech Independent Wang, Yea-Kang Director, Wisher Industrial Director Independent Director, Eclat Textile Co., Ltd. Independent Director, Feng Hsin Steel Co., Ltd. Voting by poll: - 12 - Special Motion Meeting Adjourned - 13 - 【Attachment I】 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. 2019 Business report Wah Lee broke two records in 2019: a. the consolidated revenue of Wah Lee reached a record high at NTD 54.67 billion; the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the previous 10 years is 11.34%, meaning the scale of revenue for this Corporation had been in an average growth rate at approx. 11% in the last ten years. From growth in scale at approx. NTD 18 billion in 2009 to NTD 54.6 billion in 2019, the scale of business has been thriving day by day. The gross profit of this Corporation reached NTD 4.18 billion, and the operating income reached the scale of NTD 1.57 billion, in addition, due to the excellent profit resulted from the re-investment through equity method in the previous year, which contributed to the abundant profit from non-operating profit gains, the consolidated profit before tax reached NTD 1.97 billion; b. the profit after tax and EPS reached a record in the recent 10 years, with the profit after tax at NTD 1.559 billion and EPS at NTD 6.12, 5.2% higher than that of the previous year. As for financial indexes, the consolidated current ratio and quick ratio of Wah Lee are 161% and 126% respectively, with the cash cycle 8 days more than that of the previous year, meanwhile the Return on Equity in 2019 is 12% resulting from the cash inflow from operating activities as high as NTD 1.798 billion. Various financial indexes are remained in excellent condition. These achievements may be credited to this Corporation's following on the pulse of technology by riding the waves of mainstream industries as well as the perseverance by all employees. Wah Lee has always been in the role of key raw materials, industrial integrator and technical supplier. We hereby wish to show our gratitude to our shareholders in the long-term support to this Corporation, which enabled us to reach the operating peaks one after another in cooperation with the suppliers and clients. Albeit the fact that there are challenges in the macro economies, Wah Lee has cultivated in various mainstream industries for more than fifty years, seizing the business opportunities of various key raw materials and equipment, and we are fully confident in this Corporation's prospect. The following contains the highlights of business opportunities for various industrial products: Wah Lee can be referred to as the "aircraft carrier" in the raw material industry with its complete distribution in industries: Wah Lee has a leading position in the high-end engineering plastics needed in ICT, with a continuous and successful penetration in supplying raw materials for optical lens, antenna module for smartphones, automotive parts as metal part replacements, lens module for auto pilot, and medical devices; Wah Lee has an ongoing lead in advanced fabrication of semiconductor products, as the usage of electronic-product-grade chemicals, components, specialty gas and other supplies is in a gradual increase following the nonstop advancement in advanced fabrication, and the revenue from semiconductor manufacturing is in continual growth; strengths of Wah Lee's PCB products lie in supplies including advanced dry film and CCL. As the advanced application era for 5G communications, cloud computing, high frequency transmission, smartphone, car electronics looms, we have seized the opportunities, which is showcased in the rapid growth in recent years; as the optoelectronic applications industry is in the rise, our sales in chemical supplies, optical boards and electronic components gradually rises, in addition, due to our successful business development for next-generation electronic products in European, American and Indian market, our sales in optoelectronics industry has experienced a gradual growth; furthermore, as the government has been actively promoting the development of green energy sectors, this Corporation provides raw materials and equipment as well as system integration between upstream and downstream, building solar energy plants in Taiwan, bringing stable profits - 14 - to the Company. Meanwhile, green living environments with an area equivalent to 300 Daan Forest Parks has been created to fulfill the corporate social responsibilities and benefit the mass communities in the society. With regards to the prospect to the future, even though the circumstances is filled with challenges, the management team and all employees will conduct risk control and complete concrete business plans. We will uphold to Wah Lee's tradition of constantly steady management, cultivating the next-generation markets with prudence and optimism including the emerging biomedical industry, green environmental businesses, 5G telecommunications market, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), electric vehicle (EV) and self-driving cars, which are the foundations of continuous growth in the future of Wah Lee, and trailblazing a road to steady growth against the head winds. Chairman: Ray-Ching Chang CEO: Tsuen-Hsien Chang Accounting Controller: Guo-Ping Li - 15 - 【Attachment II】 Audit Committee review reporting After the Board of Director reviewed 2018 business report, financial statements, and earnings distribution proposal and appointed Deloitte & Touche for an audit, Wah Lee Industrial Corp's business reports, the parent company only financial statements, and the consolidated financial statements were audited by Deloitte & Touche and the audit report has been generated. The business report, financial statements, and earnings distribution proposal were sent to the audit committee and deemed to respect Securities Exchange Act and Company Act. Respectfully present Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Audit committee convener: Shyu, So-De Date: March 27, 2020 - 16 - 【Attachment III】 Wah Lee Industrial Corp . Endorsement Report January 1 to December 31, 2019 Unit: 1000 NTD Single Company Endorsemen Beginning Ending Incurred Insured by % of Accumulated Endorsemen Endorsemen Endorsemen Endorsemen Not Endorsee Endorsement/lates t Parent to t Subsidiary t Limit Balance Balance Amount Assets t Maximum t to China e t net income subsidiary to Parent Number Endorser Company Name Relationship (note 1) (note 3) (note 3) (note 2) The company which all capital contributing shareholders make Wah Lee Nagase Wahlee endorsements/ Industrial guarantees for their $2,288,979 $490,000 $490,000 $284,917 $ - 4.28 $8,011,428 N N N 0 Plastics Corp. Corp. jointly invested company in proportion to their shareholding percentages The company which all capital contributing Asahi Kasei shareholders make Wah Lee endorsements/ Wah Lee Industrial guarantees for their 2,288,979 25,194 25,194 0.22 8,011,428 N N N 0 Hi-Tech - - Corp. jointly invested Corporation company in proportion to their shareholding percentages Shanghai Yi Wah Lee Kang Subsidiary of the 95,93 Industrial Chemicals & 2,288,979 120,003 95,936 - 8,011,428 Y N Y 0 Company 6 0.84 Corp. Industries Co., Ltd. Dong Guan Wah Lee Hua Gang Subsidiary of the Industrial International 3,433,469 667,324 365,756 269,820 - 3.20 8,011,428 Y N Y 0 Company Corp. Trading Co., Ltd. Raycong Industrial (Hong Kong) Ltd., Shanghai Wah Lee Yi Kang Chemicals & Subsidiary of the 61,87 Industrial 3,433,469 120,000 120,000 - 1.05 8,011,428 Y N Y 0 Industries Co., Company 4 Corp. Ltd. and Dong Guan Hua Gang International Trading Co., Ltd. - 17 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Shanghai Yi Kang Chemicals Industries Co., Ltd. Shanghai Yi Kang Chemicals Industries Co., Ltd. Kingstone Energy Technology Corporation . Kingstone Energy Technology Corporation . Shanghai Hua Chang Trading Co., Ltd. WL Singapore Sakuragawa Solar Ltd. Miyazaki Solar Ltd. WL Indonesia WL Vietnam WT Industrial Kingstone Energy Technology Corporation. Shanghai Chang Wah Electromaterial s Inc. Shanghai Alex Dick Corporation KSA Energy Corporation KSB Energy Corporation The company which all capital contributing shareholders make endorsements/ guarantees for their jointly invested company in proportion to their shareholding percentages Subsidiary of the Company Subsidiary of the Company Subsidiary of the Company Subsidiary of the Company Subsidiary of the Company Subsidiary of the Company Subsidiary of the Company The company which all capital contributing shareholders make endorsements/ guarantees for their jointly invested company in proportion to their shareholding percentages Subsidiary of the Company Subsidiary of the Company Company for contractual obligations by providing mutual endorsements/guarantee s for another company in the same industry or for joint builders for purposes of undertaking a construction project 2,288,979 780,520 740,506 3,433,469 884,534 464,690 2,288,979 186,250 174,432 2,288,979 336,253 314,916 2,288,979 145,360 92,938 3,433,469 445,560 242,838 2,288,979 876,447 573,566 2,288,979 876,447 573,566 772,866 54,194 51,416 772,866 60,26 60,264 4 163,050 1,382 1,382 652,200 100,000 100,000 405,953 - 239,430 - 104,561 - 261,269 - 54,25 - 8 103,749 - 60,102 - 60,102 - 46,54 - 1 3,347 - -- 31,13 10,00 3 0 6.47 8,011,428 N N Y 4.06 8,011,428 Y N N 1.52 8,011,428 Y N N 2.75 8,011,428 Y N N 0.81 8,011,428 Y N N 2.12 8,011,428 Y N N 5.01 8,011,428 Y N N 1.45 Y N N 1.33 1,932,165 N N Y 1.56 1,932,165 Y N Y 0.20 326,100 Y N N 14.79 1,630,500 Y N N (Continued on next page) - 18 - (Continued from last page) % of Endorsement Beginning Ending Incurred Insured by Accumulated Endorsement Endorsement Endorsement Endorsement Endorsee Endorsement/ Parent to Subsidiary to Note Limit Balance Balance Amount Assets latest net Maximum subsidiary Parent to China income Number Endorser Company Name Relationship (note 1) (note 3) (note 3) (note 2) Company for contractual obligations by providing mutual Kingstone endorsements/ guarantees for Energy KSA Energy another 652,200 507,876 400,000 80,630 25,000 59.14 1,630,500 Y N N 2 Technology Corporation company in Corporation. the same industry or for joint builders for purposes of undertaking a construction project Company for contractual obligations by providing mutual Kingstone endorsements/ Open Sky guarantees for Energy another 652,200 51,550 - - - 4.66 1,630,500 N N N 2 Technology Technology company in Corporation Corporation. the same industry or for joint builders for purposes of undertaking a construction project Company for contractual obligations by providing mutual KSA Energy KSB Energy endorsements/ 3 guarantees for 2,500,000 100,000 100,000 312.40 3,750,000 N N N Corporation Corporation 31,133 - another company in the same industry or for joint builders for purposes - 19 - KSA Energy 3 Corporation KSB Energy 4 Corporation KSB Energy 4 Corporation Dong Guan Hua 5 Gang International Kingstone Energy Technology Corporation. KSA Energy Corporation Kingstone Energy Technology Corporation. Xiamen Hua Sheng Da Logistics Co. Ltd. of undertaking construction project Company for contractual obligations by providing mutual endorsements/ guarantees for another company in the same industry or for joint builders for purposes of undertaking construction project Company for contractual obligations by providing mutual endorsements/ guarantees for another company in the same industry or for joint builders for purposes of undertaking construction project Company for contractual obligations by providing mutual endorsements/ guarantees for another company in the same industry or for joint builders for purposes of undertaking construction project Subsidiary 2,500,000 1,871,100 1,800,000 886,992 - 5,623.24 3,750,000 N Y N 2,000,000 410,000 400,000 80,630 - 3,553.34 4,000,000 N N N 2,000,000 1,820,000 1,800,000 886,992 - 15,990.05 4,000,000 N Y N 396,097 30,500 - - - - 990,242 N N Y - 20 - Trading Co., Ltd. Notes: Single Company Guarantee Limit=20% of Net Worth; subsidiary Endorsee holding 100% shareholders' voting right directly or indirectly =30% of Net Worth; Endorsement Maximum =70% of Net Worth. Endorse Limit to a single company by Shanghai Yi Kang Chemicals & Industries Co., Ltd.=20% of Net Worth; subsidiary Endorsee holding 100% shareholders' voting right directly or indirectly =30% of Net Worth; Endorsement Maximum =50% of Net Worth. Endorse Limit to a single company by Dong Guan Hua Gang International Trading Co., Ltd.=20% of Net Worth; Endorsement Maximum =50% of Net Worth. The amount of endorsement/guarantee to a single business by Kingstone Energy Technology Corporation for fulfilling its contractual obligations shall not exceed 2 times of its paid-in capital, and the max total endorsement=5 times of paid-in capital; for other endorsement/guarantee without concerns of fulfilling its contractual obligations, the max total endorsement/guarantee to a single business=50% of the paid-in capital, and the max total amount of endorsement/guarantee=100% of paid-in capital. The amount of endorsement/guarantee to a single business by KSA Energy Corporation for fulfilling its contractual obligations shall not exceed 100 times of its paid-in capital; Max total endorsement=150 times of paid-in capital. The amount of endorsement/guarantee to a single business by KSB Energy Corporation for fulfilling its contractual obligations shall not exceed 200 times of its paid-in capital; Max total endorsement=400 times of paid-in capital. US exchange rate US$1=$29.98; Japanese Yen exchange rate= JPY$1=$0.2760; Renminbi exchange rate= RMB$1=$4.3046; Thai baht exchange rate= THB$1=$1.0098. - 21 - 【 Attachment IV 】 Wah Lee Industrial Corp . and Subsidiaries Lending Report January 1 to December 31, 2019 (In thousands of New Taiwan Dollars) Collateral Incurred Reason Single for Amount Individual Ending lending Interest Business Company Lending Purpose of Necessity of Market Lending Number Lessor Lerssee Accounting Item Related Party Balance Amount Rate Transaction Name Lending Note Maximum Lending in Allowance Price Limit (note (note 1) (note 1 & (%) Amount Short-term for Losses Limit (note 2) 4) 3) Financing Shanghai Yi Kang Shanghai Other Account $64,569 $27,119 Short-term Business - $ - $1,159,299 $1,159,299 Chemicals Alex & Dick Receivable-Related Yes $69,006 5.07 $ - $ - 1 Operating Turnover & Industries Corporation Party Co., Ltd. Huaying Supply Xiamen Hua Other Account 2 Chain Sheng Da 8,609 3,444 Short-term Business - $ - 58,996 58,996 Receivable-Related Yes 9,181 4.77 $ - $ - Management Logistics Co. Operating Turnover Party (Shenzhen) Ltd. Co., Ltd. Dong Guan 3 Hua Gang Guangzhou Other Account 38,741 37,020 Short-term Business - $ - 594,145 594,145 International Hsin Xian Receivable-Related Yes 39,076 4.77 $ - $ - Operating Turnover Trading Co., Company Party Ltd. Dong Guan Hua Gang Meizhou Other Account Short-term Business Pledge 3 International Balanlife Receivable-Related Yes 20,804 19,801 - - $ - $ - of 19,801 594,145 594,145 Operating Turnover Stock Trading Co., Company Party Rights Ltd. Notes: 1. RMB exchange rate CNY$ 1 ＝ $4 . 3036 2. Individual lending guideline is not exceeding 30% of the Net Worth. 3. The 1. 4% equit y and derived rights of Balanlife Dial ysis Chain (Shenzhen) Limited. is RMB 4.6 million. 4. Written off upon preparation of consolidated financial reports. - 22 - 【 Attachment V】 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Investment to China Report January 1 to December 31, 2019 Unit: NTD thousands Wired to or Collected from the Invested Company Directly or Beginning Ending Indirectly Realized Net Realized Net Invested Investment Balance of Balance of Net Income Held by Income Market Income Business Item Actual Equity Investment Wired to Collected from Investment (Loss) of Invested (Loss) of Value of Wired back Note Company Method Wired from Wired from Year End Company Year End shareholding to Taiwan as Taiwan Taiwan Shareholding (note 3) of 2018 % Re-investmen $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 121,622 100.00 $ 121,622 $ 1,975,171 $ - Dong Guan t via third-region Hua Gang Industrial material company International $ 1,122,295 sales Raycong Trading Co., Ltd. Industrial (Hong Kong) Ltd. Shanghai Chemical materials, Wax processing and Yikang sales, international Chemicals & trades, bonded area Industries trades, domestic Co. Ltd. trades and warehouse business. Huaying Supply Chain Supply chain Management management and (Shenzhen) consulting service Co., Ltd. Shanghai International trade & consulting; bonded Hua Chang area trades, domestic Trading Co., trades & simple Ltd. processing business 977,758 23,769 71,952 Re-investmen via

third-region

company Raycong Industrial (Hong Kong) Ltd. Re-investmen via

third-region

company Raycong Industrial (Hong Kong) Ltd. Via the in the third country to invest Re-investmen via

third-region

company

Holding Ltd. 340,629 - - 340,629 385,931 70.00 270,152 2,723,707 - - - - - 18,183 100.00 18,183 196,553 - 43,714 - - 43,714 92,210 30.00 27,663 556,487 - - 23 - Shanghai Chang Wah Electro Material Inc. Shanghai Alex&Dick Corporation Shanghai Li Huang Company Meizhou Balanlife Company Guangzhou Hsin Xian Company Xiamen Hua Sheng Da Logistics Co. Ltd. Xiamen Jian Yuan Rong Logistics Co. Ltd. IC materials and equipment as an distributed agency Import and Export of Goods and Technologies Sales of Medical Machinery and Devices Hemodialysis and Examination Hospital Management, Medical Device Repair, and Wholesale and Retail Sale of Medical Supplies logistics warehousing industry logistics warehousing industry 119,920 12,914 14,334 4,305 4,305 12,914 34,437 Re-investmen t via Chinese Company Shanghai Yikang Chemicals & Industrial Co. Re-investme nt via Chinese Company Shanghai Yikang Chemicals & Industrial Co. Re-investme nt via Chinese Company Shanghai Yikang Chemicals & Industrial Co. Re-investme nt via Chinese Company Dongguan Hua Gang Co., Ltd. Re-investme nt via Chinese Company Dongguan Hua Gang Co., Ltd. Re-investmen t via Chinese Company Huaying Supply Chain Management (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Re-investmen t via Chinese Company Huaying Supply Chain Management (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. - - - - 37,760 21.44 11,564 82,211 - - - - - ( 6,074 ) 49.00 ( 5,059 ) 30,360 - - - - - ( 1,185 ) 48.98 ( 2,225 ) 11,633 - - - - - ( 1,435 ) 51.00 ( 732 ) 1,466 - - - - - 10,008 100.00 10,008 14,200 - - - - - ( 1,606 ) 70.00 ( 1,124 ) 7,571 - - - - - ( 977 ) 30.00 ( 293 ) 10,175 - - 24 - Re-investmen Xiamen t via Chinese Company Jiashengyuan logistics warehousing Huaying Trade 8,609 - - - - 1,193 30.00 358 2,971 - industry Supply Chain Development Management Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Investor Accumulated investment to Ministry of Economic Affairs Investment Investment Limit to China (Note 3) China at year end (note 3) Committee Approved Investment Amount (Note 2) Wah Lee Industrial Corp. $ 384,343 $ 2,478,240 $ - (Continued to the following page) Notes: Net investment income recognized in 2018 is based on: Dongguan Hua Gang Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Yikang Chemicals & Industrial Co. Ltd.: audited by a CPA of Taiwan parent company Others which were not audited by Certified Public Accountant The variance between the accumulated outward remittance from Taiwan and the amount approved by Ministry of Economic Affairs Investment Committee is NTD 2,093,897 thousands, including NT$1,338,686 thousands (US$ 8,488 and HK$267,000) via the Raycong Industrial (Hong Kong) Ltd. in re-investment, NT$108,887 thousands (US$3,497 thousands) via the Wah Yuen Technology Holding Limited in re-investment, capitalization of retained earnings of NT$434,385 thousands (US$13,790 thousands) via the Shanghai Yikang Chemicals & Industrial Co. Ltd., and NT$14,500 thousands (US$500,000 thousands) via SHC Holding Ltd. in re-investment. According to No. 0970460680 on August 29, 2008 amended by Ministry of Economic Affairs and amended announcement of "the guidance reviewing and auditing the investment in China or work with China in technology cooperation," Wah Lee Industrial Corp has gained the approval by Industry Department of Ministry of Economic Affairs to meet the third point criteria and also qualify to expand its business to China with no investment limit. - 25 - 【 Attachment VI】 INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT The Board of Directors and Shareholders Wah Lee Industrial Corporation Opinion We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Wah Lee Industrial Corporation and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and the notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, based on our audits and the report of the other auditors (refer to Other Matter paragraph), the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), International Accounting Standards (IAS), IFRIC Interpretations (IFRIC), and SIC Interpretations (SIC) endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) of the Republic of China. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audits in accordance with the Regulations Governing Auditing, Rule No.1090360805 issued by the FSC on February 25, 2020, and Attestation of Financial Statements by Certified Public Accountants and auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China (ROC GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with The Norm of Professional Ethics for Certified Public Accountant of the Republic of China, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Key audit matter of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 is discussed as follows: Occurrence of revenue from specific customers The operating revenue of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2019 is $ 54,681,829 thousand, of which the revenue or gross profit from specific customers shows significant growth over the last year. Therefore, we considered the occurrence of revenue from specific customers as a key audit matter based on the revenue recognition presumed as a significant risk in ROC GAAS. Please refer to Note 4 to the consolidated financial statements for the related accounting policy of revenue recognition. The main audit procedures that we performed to address the occurrence of the revenue from the 26 above-mentioned specific customers were as follows: Understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls relevant to shipment and revenue recognition. Sampled the transcation documents related to the revenue from above-mentioned specific customers, including shipping and collection documents, etc., in order to ensure the occurrence of the revenue. Other Matter Certain investee accounted for using the equity method in the Group's consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were audited by other independent auditors; accordingly, our opinion insofar as it relates to the amounts and information disclosed, is based solely on the report of the other independent auditors. The carrying value of the investments accounted for using the equity method as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 were NT$675,514 thousand and NT$667,677 thousand, respectively, representing both 2% of total consolidated assets; and the share of profit of associates for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were NT$69,036 thousand and NT$50,516 thousand, representing 4% and 2% of consolidated profit before income tax, respectively. We have also audited the parent company only financial statements of Wah Lee Industrial Corporation as of and for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 on which we have expressed an unmodified opinion with other matter paragraph. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers, and the IFRS, IAS, IFRIC, and SIC endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance, including the audit committee, are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: 27 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision, and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors' report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. 28 The engagement partners on the audit resulting in this independent auditors' report are Chiu-Yen Wu and Chen-Li Chen. Deloitte & Touche Taipei, Taiwan Republic of China March 25, 2020 Notice to Readers The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to audit such consolidated financial statements are those generally applied in the Republic of China. For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail. 29 WAH LEE INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Amount % Amount % CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents (Notes 4 and 6) $ 2,348,526 7 $ 2,541,851 8 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - current (Notes 4 and 7) 172,741 1 155,165 - Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - current (Notes 4 and 8) 68,900 - 62,804 - Notes receivable (Notes 9, 27 and 29) 1,988,198 6 1,823,042 6 Trade receivables, net (Notes 4, 5 and 9) 13,482,001 39 13,162,764 41 Trade receivables - related parties (Notes 4, 5, 9 and 28) 105,120 - 169,116 1 Other receivables 65,284 - 51,595 - Other receivables - related parties (Note 28) 83,571 - 9,802 - Inventories (Notes 4, 5 and 10) 3,935,974 11 5,012,116 16 Prepayments for purchases (Note 28) 1,018,095 3 871,358 3 Other financial assets - current (Notes 11 and 29) 858,536 3 93,311 - Other current assets 296,008 1 257,241 1 Total current assets 24,422,954 71 24,210,165 76 NONCURRENT ASSETS Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - noncurrent (Notes 4 and 8) 572,981 2 698,149 2 Investments accounted for using the equity method (Notes 4 and 13) 4,555,030 13 4,388,440 14 Property, plant and equipment (Notes 4, 14, 28 and 29) 3,800,494 11 2,000,855 7 Right-of-use assets (Notes 3 and 15) 147,846 1 - - Goodwill (Notes 4 and 25) 112,668 - 32,035 - Other intangible assets (Note 25) 230,607 1 85,483 - Deferred tax assets (Notes 4 and 23) 325,649 1 273,991 1 Prepayments for equipment 1,706 - 14,400 - Refundable deposits 108,899 - 76,313 - Other financial assets - noncurrent (Notes 11 and 29) 79,673 - - - Other noncurrent assets (Note 3) 52,367 - 55,881 - Total noncurrent assets 9,987,920 29 7,625,547 24 TOTAL $ 34,410,874 100 $ 31,835,712 100 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 6,790,253 20 $ 6,899,446 22 Short-term borrowings (Notes 16, 28 and 29) Short-term bills payable (Note 16) - - 100,000 - Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - current (Notes 4 and 7) 1,372 - 4,359 - Contract liabilities - current (Note 21) 289,480 1 151,748 - Notes payable (Note 17) 335,214 1 530,814 2 Notes payable - related parties (Notes 17 and 28) 201 - 1,548 - Trade payables (Note 17) 5,532,981 16 5,742,826 18 Trade payables - related parties (Notes 17 and 28) 354,710 1 402,394 1 Other payables (Notes 18 and 28) 1,128,580 3 951,674 3 Current tax liabilities (Notes 4 and 23) 221,112 1 202,016 1 Lease liabilities - current (Notes 3 and 15) 32,649 - - - Current portion of long-term borrowings (Notes 16 and 29) 250,456 1 257,960 1 Refund liabilities - current 161,493 - 132,323 - Other current liabilities 15,549 - 19,821 - Total current liabilities 15,114,050 44 15,396,929 48 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 4,510,009 13 2,615,954 8 Long-term borrowings (Notes 16 and 29) Provision for employee benefits - noncurrent 14,760 - 14,760 - Lease liabilities - noncurrent (Notes 3 and 15) 109,532 - - - Net defined benefit liabilities - noncurrent (Notes 4 and 19) 320,668 1 339,236 1 Guarantee deposits received 419 - 419 - Deferred tax liabilities (Notes 4 and 23) 1,056,833 3 1,059,479 4 Total noncurrent liabilities 6,012,221 17 4,029,848 13 Total liabilities 21,126,271 61 19,426,777 61 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE CORPORATION (Note 20) 2,313,901 7 2,313,901 7 Share Capital Capital surplus 1,318,065 4 1,331,880 4 Retained earnings 2,084,659 6 1,950,063 6 Legal reserve Special reserve 679,347 2 78,160 1 Unappropriated earnings 6,029,012 17 6,070,997 19 Total retained earnings 8,793,018 25 8,099,220 26 Other equity (980,087) (3) (679,347) (2) Total equity attributable to owners of the Corporation 11,444,897 33 11,065,654 35 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS (Notes 20 and 25) 1,839,706 6 1,343,281 4 Total equity 13,284,603 39 12,408,935 39 TOTAL $ 34,410,874 100 $ 31,835,712 100 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche auditors' report dated March 25, 2020) 30 WAH LEE INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share) For the Year Ended December 31 2019 2018 Amount % Amount % OPERATING REVENUE (Notes 4, 21 and 28) $ 54,681,829 100 $ 52,935,016 100 OPERATING COSTS (Notes 10, 22 and 28) 50,497,138 92 48,724,664 92 GROSS PROFIT 4,184,691 8 4,210,352 8 OPERATING EXPENSES (Notes 9 and 22) Selling and marketing expenses 2,015,201 4 1,978,226 4 General and administrative expenses 505,988 1 481,854 1 Expected credit loss 89,067 - 2,982 - Total operating expenses 2,610,256 5 2,463,062 5 OPERATING INCOME 1,574,435 3 1,747,290 3 NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES Other income (Notes 22 and 28) 164,837 - 141,000 - Other gains and losses (Note 22) (29,489) - (42,007) - Finance costs (Notes 22 and 28) (274,026) - (236,954) - Share of profit of associates 530,407 1 420,809 1 Total non-operating income and expenses 391,729 1 282,848 1 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 1,966,164 4 2,030,138 4 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (Notes 4 and 23) 407,083 1 540,777 1 NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 1,559,081 3 1,489,361 3 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Notes 20 and 23) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit plans 9,375 - 698 - Unrealized loss on investments in equity instruments designated as at fair value through other comprehensive income (114,290) - (97,200) (1) Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method 72,454 - (22,311) - Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 9,797 - (3,794) - Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: (Continued) 31 WAH LEE INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share) For the Year Ended December 31 2019 2018 Amount % Amount % Exchange differences on translating the financial statements of foreign operations $ (240,268) (1) $ (94,225) - Share of other comprehensive loss of associates accounted for using the equity method (93,657) - (18,854) - Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 45,714 - 16,470 - Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of income tax (310,875) (1) (219,216) (1) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR $ 1,248,206 2 $ 1,270,145 2 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the Corporation $ 1,415,822 3 $ 1,345,959 3 Non-controlling interests 143,259 - 143,402 - $ 1,559,081 3 $ 1,489,361 3 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the Corporation $ 1,141,555 2 $ 1,151,615 2 Non-controlling interests 106,651 - 118,530 - $ 1,248,206 2 $ 1,270,145 2 EARNINGS PER SHARE (Note 24) Basic $ 6.12 $ 5.82 Diluted $ 5.93 $ 5.69 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche auditors' report dated March 25, 2020) (Concluded) 32 WAH LEE INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars) Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company Other Equity Unrealized Exchange Gain / (Loss) on Differences on Financial Translating the Assets at Fair Financial Value Through Unrealized Gain Retained Earnings Statements of Other on Available- Unappropriated Foreign Comprehensive for-sale Non-Controlling Share Capital Capital Surplus Legal Reserve Special Reserve Earnings Operations Income Financial Assets Subtotal Total Interests Total Equity BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2018 $ 2,313,901 $ 1,440,508 $ 1,809,112 $ 197,138 $ Effect of retrospective application - - - - BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2018 AS ADJUSTED 2,313,901 1,440,508 1,809,112 197,138 Appropriation of 2017 earnings Legal reserve - - 140,951 - Special reserve - - - (118,978) Cash dividends distributed by the Corporation - - - - - - 140,951 (118,978) Changes in capital surplus from investments in associates accounted for using the equity method - (108,628) - - Net profit for the year ended December 31, 2018 - - - - Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2018, net of income tax - - - - Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2018 - - - - Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiaries - - - - Disposals of investments in equity instruments designated as at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8 and 20) - - - - Associates disposed the investments in equity instruments designated as at fair value through other comprehensive income (Note 20) - - - - Increase in non-controlling interests - - - - BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 2,313,901 1,331,880 1,950,063 78,160 Appropriation of 2018 earnings Legal reserve - - 134,596 - Special reserve - - - 601,187 Cash dividends distributed by the Corporation - - - - - - 134,596 601,187 Change in percentage of ownership interests in subsidiaries (Notes 12 and 23) - - - - Changes in capital surplus from investments in associates accounted for using the equity method - (13,815) - - Net profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 - - - - Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2019, net of income tax - - - - Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2019 - - - - Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiaries - - - - Disposals of investments in equity instruments designated as at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8 and 20) - - - - Associates disposed the investments in equity instruments designated as at fair value through other comprehensive income (Note 20) - - - - Increase in non-controlling interests - - - - BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 $ 2,313,901 $ 1,318,065 $ 2,084,659 $ 679,347 $ 5,103,755 $ (284,224) $ - $ 206,064 $ (78,160) $ 10,786,254 $ 1,055,137 $ 11,841,391 397,489 - (191,425) (206,064) (397,489) - - - 5,501,244 (284,224) (191,425) - (475,649) 10,786,254 1,055,137 11,841,391 (140,951) - - - - - - - 118,978 - - - - - - - (763,587) - - - - (763,587) - (763,587) (785,560) - - - - (763,587) - (763,587) - - - - - (108,628) - (108,628) 1,345,959 - - - - 1,345,959 143,402 1,489,361 2,441 (71,685) (125,100) - (196,785) (194,344) (24,872) (219,216) 1,348,400 (71,685) (125,100) - (196,785) 1,151,615 118,530 1,270,145 - - - - - - (20,699) (20,699) 1,971 - (1,971) - (1,971) - - - 4,942 - (4,942) - (4,942) - - - - - - - - - 190,313 190,313 6,070,997 (355,909) (323,438) - (679,347) 11,065,654 1,343,281 12,408,935 (134,596) - - - - - - - (601,187) - - - - - - - (740,448) - - - - (740,448) - (740,448) (1,476,231) - - - - (740,448) - (740,448) (8,049) - - - - (8,049) - (8,049) - - - - - (13,815) - (13,815) 1,415,822 - - - - 1,415,822 143,259 1,559,081 7,550 (251,603) (30,214) - (281,817) (274,267) (36,608) (310,875) 1,423,372 (251,603) (30,214) - (281,817) 1,141,555 106,651 1,248,206 - - - - - - (20,328) (20,328) (4,652) - 4,652 - 4,652 - - - 23,575 - (23,575) - (23,575) - - - - - - - - - 410,102 410,102 6,029,012 $ (607,512) $ (372,575) $ - $ (980,087) $ 11,444,897 $ 1,839,706 $ 13,284,603 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche audit report dated March 25, 2020) 33 WAH LEE INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars) For the Years Ended December 31 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Income before income tax $ 1,966,164 $ 2,030,138 Adjustments for: Depreciation expenses 214,504 113,209 Amortization expenses 31,815 17,364 Expected credit loss 89,067 2,982 Net loss of financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 4,814 5,300 Finance costs 274,026 236,954 Interest income (14,879) (9,675) Dividend income (12,714) (7,445) Share of profit of associates accounted for using the equity method (530,407) (420,809) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,189) (404) Impairment loss on non-financial assets 53,689 64,652 Net gain on foreign currency exchange (87,709) (9,186) Others (67) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities Financial assets mandatorily classified as at fair value through profit or loss 9,650 - Notes receivable (149,619) (33,150) Notes receivable - related parties (15,496) - Trade receivables (329,574) (2,174,176) Trade receivables - related parties 63,701 (72,518) Other receivables (6,490) (2,681) Other receivables - related parties 18,924 (2,406) Inventories 1,039,205 (1,056,790) Prepayments for purchases (117,963) (285,568) Other current assets (8,369) (55,744) Financial liabilities held for trading (19,023) 483 Contract liabilities 107,283 (5,407) Notes payable (195,890) (20,266) Notes payable - related parties (1,347) (319,569) Trade payables (376,444) 469,593 Trade payables - related parties (57,542) 129,535 Other payables 151,966 (142,701) Refund liabilities 29,170 (39,925) Other current liabilities (4,777) (1,912) Net defined benefit liabilities (9,222) (4,596) Cash generated from (used in) operations 2,115,257 (1,594,718) Interest received 14,879 9,675 Dividends received 335,880 341,902 Interest paid (269,021) (233,133) Income tax paid (398,971) (433,861) Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 1,798,024 (1,910,135) (Continued) - 34 - WAH LEE INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars) For the Years Ended December 31 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income $ - $ (155,970) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 4,782 19,597 Proceeds from capital reduction of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - 489 Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (304,141) (89,344) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 291,853 - Purchase of investments accounted for using the equity method (7,310) (91,263) Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries (Note 25) (401,261) (102,645) Payments for property, plant and equipment (430,499) (105,566) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 3,373 990 Decrease (increase) in refundable deposits (11,238) 8,638 Payments for intangible assets (13,776) (12,505) Decrease (increase) in other financial assets (765,291) 56,652 Increase in other noncurrent assets (4,168) (39) Net cash used in investing activities (1,637,676) (470,966) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings (114,677) 3,022,791 Increase (decrease) in short-term bills payable (100,000) 100,000 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 5,575,433 4,300,000 Repayment of long-term borrowings (4,588,851) (4,032,260) Decrease in guarantee deposits received - (2,601) Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (54,833) - Cash dividends (740,448) (763,587) Change in non-controlling interests (13,651) (14,731) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities (37,027) 2,609,612 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON THE BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS HELD IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES (316,646) (136,873) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (193,325) 91,638 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 2,541,851 2,450,213 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR $ 2,348,526 $ 2,541,851 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche audit report dated March 25, 2020) (Concluded) - 35 - 【Attachment VII】 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. The Proposal for Distribution of 2019 Earnings Unit: NT Dollars Items Amount Subtotal total Beginning Undistributed earnings 4,594,765,959 Add: For disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income, the cumulative 18,923,335 gain or loss that had been recognized in other comprehensive income is transferred directly to retained earnings. Add: Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans 7,549,732 in Retained Earning Less: Changes in equity to the ownership to (8,048,924) subsidiaries in Retained Earning Adjusted Undistributed Earnings 4,613,190,102 Add: Net Profit After tax 1,415,821,780 Less: 10% Legal Reserve (143,424,592) Less: reversal of special reserve (300,739,564) Distributable Net Profit 5,584,847,726 Distributable Items: Dividend to shareholders- Cash (NT $3.3 per (763,587,456) - 36 - share) Un-appropriated undistributed earnings 4,821,260,270 Notes: The amount of this profit Distribution has priority in 2019 profit net. P resid e nt : Ra y - C h i n g C ha n g Ma na ge r: Ts ue n - H sie n C ha n g Acco u n ti n g S up er v iso r : G uo - P i n g Li - 37 - 【Attachment VIII】 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. The Comparison Chart of the Articles of Incorporation Contents Basis and Reason Article No. Text of Article before Text of Article after Amendment for Amendment Amendment Article 2 Below are the businesses that Below are the businesses that this New business this Corporation runs: Corporation runs: items are added in (1) F401010 International trade. (1) F401010 International trade. response to (2) F107120 Wholesale of (2) F107120 Wholesale of business needs. precision chemical materials. precision chemical materials. (3) F107140 Wholesale of (3) F107140 Wholesale of plastic plastic raw materials. raw materials. (4) F119010 Wholesale of (4) F119010 Wholesale of electronic materials. electronic materials. (5) F113110 Wholesale of (5) F113110 Wholesale of battery. battery. (6) F113070 Wholesale of (6) F113070 Wholesale of telecommunications equipment. telecommunications equipment. (7) F213010 Retail of electric (7) F213010 Retail of electric appliances. appliances. (8) F108031 Wholesale of (8) F108031 Wholesale of medical equipment. medical equipment. (9) F107130 Wholesale of (9) F107130 Wholesale of synthetic resin. synthetic resin. (10) F107150 Wholesale of (10) F107150 Wholesale of synthetic rubber. synthetic rubber. (11) F107170 Wholesale of (11) F107170 Wholesale of industrial additives. industrial additives. (12) F113100 Wholesale of (12) F113100 Wholesale of pollution prevention and cure pollution prevention and cure equipment. equipment. (13) F120010 Wholesale of (13) F120010 Wholesale of refractory materials. refractory materials. (14) F107990 Wholesale of (14) F107990 Wholesale of other other chemical products chemical products (photoresist, (photoresist, metal oxide and metal oxide and silicon oxide silicon oxide grinding fluid, grinding fluid, silicon carbide silicon carbide tube, glass tube, glass substrate, conductive substrate, conductive glass, glass, liquid crystal, dry film liquid crystal, dry film photoresist, foaming agent, Air - 38 - Contents Basis and Reason Article No. Text of Article before Text of Article after Amendment for Amendment Amendment photoresist, foaming agent, Air conditioning refrigerant, conditioning refrigerant, automotive and refrigerator automotive and refrigerator refrigerant, flexible fiber, glass refrigerant, flexible fiber, glass fiber, carbon fiber, boron fiber, fiber, carbon fiber, boron fiber, polyethylene fiber). polyethylene fiber). (15) F113030 Wholesale of (15) F113030 Wholesale of precision instrument. precision instrument. (16) F103010 Wholesale of feed. (16) F103010 Wholesale of (17) F202010 Retail of feed. feed. (18) D101060 Self-usage power (17) F202010 Retail of feed. generation equipment utilizing (18)ZZ99999 In addition to the renewable energy industry. permitted business, this (19) E601010 Electric Corporation is able to operate Appliance Construction. businesses which are not (20) IG03010 Energy Technical prohibited or restricted. Services. (21) I301010 Software Design Services. (22) I301020 Data Processing Services. (23) J101040 Waste treatment. (24) J101060 Wastewater (Sewage) Treatment. (25) J101080 Waste Recycling. (26) F106040 Wholesale of Water Containers. (27) F105050 Wholesale of Furniture, Bedclothes Kitchen Equipment and Fixtures. (28) F106050 Wholesale of Pottery, Porcelain and Glassware. (29) ZZ99999 In addition to the permitted business, this Corporation is able to operate businesses which are not prohibited or restricted. - 39 - Contents Basis and Reason Article No. Text of Article before Text of Article after Amendment for Amendment Amendment Article 24 These Articles of Incorporation These Articles of Incorporation The date and the are agreed to and signed on are agreed to and signed on session of the last August 22, 1968 by all the August 22, 1968 by all the Amendment is promoters of this Corporation, promoters of this Corporation, added. and the first Amendment was and the first Amendment was approved by the shareholders' approved by the shareholders' meeting on July 13, 1974, …, meeting on July 13, 1974, …, the the fortieth Amendment on fortieth Amendment on June 8, June 8, 2010, the forty-first 2010, the forty-first Amendment Amendment on June 3, 2013, on June 3, 2013, the forty-second the forty-second Amendment Amendment on June 17, 2016, on June 17, 2016, the the forty-third Amendment on forty-third Amendment on May May 26, 2017, the forty-fourth 26, 2017, the forty-fourth Amendment on May 30, 2019, Amendment on May 30, 2019. the forty-fifth Amendment on May 28, 2020. - 40 - 【Attachment IX】 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. The Comparison Chart of Procedures for Endorsement and Guarantee The Comparison Chart Article Text of Article before Text of Article after Basis and Reason for Amendment Amendment Amendment Limits of Endorsements/ Limits of Endorsements/ A heightening in total Guarantees Guarantees amount of endorsement 1. The total amount of 1. The total amount of worth and guarantees is endorsements worth and/or endorsements worth and/or required in response to guarantees may not exceed guarantees may not exceed one business needs. seventy percent (70%)of this hundred percent (100%)of Corporation net worth as stated this Corporation net worth as in its latest financial report. The stated in its latest financial total amount of endorsements report. The total amount of worth and/or guarantees of this endorsements worth and/or Corporation and its subsidiaries guarantees of this Corporation reach seventy percent (70%)of and its subsidiaries reach one this Corporation net worth as hundred percent (100%)of stated in its latest financial this Corporation net worth as report. stated in its latest financial 2. The amount of report. endorsements and/or 2. The amount of guarantees in favor of any endorsements and/or single enterprise may not guarantees in favor of any exceed twenty percent (20%) of single enterprise may not Article 5 this Corporation net worth as exceed twenty percent (20%) of stated in its latest financial this Corporation net worth as report. The amount of stated in its latest financial endorsements worth and/or report. The amount of guarantees of this Corporation endorsements worth and/or and its subsidiaries may not guarantees of this Corporation exceed twenty percent (20%) of and its subsidiaries may not this Corporation net worth as exceed twenty percent (20%) of stated in its latest financial this Corporation net worth as report. Provide that it shall stated in its latest financial apply to report. Provide that it shall endorsements/guarantees made apply to between companies in which endorsements/guarantees made the public company holds, between companies in which directly or indirectly, one the public company holds, hundred percent (100%) of the directly or indirectly, one voting shares not exceed thirty hundred percent (100%) of the percent (30%) of this voting shares not exceed thirty Corporation net worth as stated percent (30%) of this in its latest financial report. Corporation net worth as stated "Net worth" in these in its latest financial report. "Net worth" in these - 41 - The Comparison Chart Article Text of Article before Text of Article after Basis and Reason for Amendment Amendment Amendment Procedures means the balance Procedures means the balance sheet equity attributable to the sheet equity attributable to the owners of the parent company owners of the parent company under the Regulations under the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Financial Reports by Securities Issuers. Issuers. - 42 - 【Attachment X】 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. The Comparison Chart of Regulations of Shareholders' Meeting The Comparison Chart Basis and Reason for Text of Article before Amendment Text of Article after Amendment Amendment 3. When this Corporation holds 3. Unless otherwise provided Revised with reference a shareholders' meeting, it by law or regulation, this to Article 3 of the may allow the shareholders Corporation's shareholders Sample Template for to exercise voting rights by meetings shall be convened "XXX Co., Ltd. Rules correspondence or electronic by the board of directors. of Procedure for means. A shareholder Procedures for calling of Shareholders exercising voting rights by shareholders' meeting and Meetings"; in addition, correspondence or electronic the shareholders' rights to the clause before means under the preceding make proposals of this amendment is moved to paragraph will be deemed to Corporation shall be Article 16 of the have attended the meeting in handled under Articles 172 Regulations hereof. person, but to have waived and 172-1 of the Company his/her rights with respect to Act. the extraordinary motions This Corporation shall and amendments to original prepare electronic versions proposals of that meeting. of the shareholders meeting Attendance and voting at agenda and supplemental shareholders meetings shall meeting materials and be calculated based on upload them to the MOPS numbers of shares, except before 21 days before the when the shares are restricted date of the regular shares or are deemed shareholders meeting or non-voting shares under before 15 days before the Article 179, paragraph 2 of date of the special the Company Act. shareholders meeting. In addition, before 15 days before the date of the shareholders meeting, this Corporation shall also have prepared the shareholders meeting agenda and supplemental meeting materials and made them available for review by shareholders at any time. The meeting agenda and supplemental materials shall also be displayed at this - 43 - The Comparison Chart Basis and Reason for Text of Article before Amendment Text of Article after Amendment Amendment Corporation and the professional shareholder services agent designated thereby as well as being distributed on-site at the meeting place. Where the full by-election of directors has been stated in the reasons for calling the shareholders' meeting, the date taking the office shall also be stated, and no changes to the date can be made in the same meeting by extraordinary motion or other methods after such by-election is completed in the shareholders' meeting 4. The venue for a shareholders 4. The venue for a shareholders Revised with reference meeting shall be the premises meeting shall be the premises to Article 5 of the of this Corporation, or a of this Corporation, or a Sample Template for place easily accessible to place easily accessible to "XXX Co., Ltd. Rules shareholders and suitable for shareholders and suitable for of Procedure for a shareholders meeting. The a shareholders meeting. The Shareholders Meetings" meeting may begin no earlier meeting may begin no earlier than 9 a.m. and no later than than 9 a.m. and no later than 3 p.m. 3 p.m, and full The time during which consideration shall be given shareholder attendance to the opinions of the registrations will be accepted independent directors with shall be 30 minutes prior to respect to the place and the time the meeting time of the meeting. commences. The time during which shareholder attendance registrations will be accepted shall be 30 minutes prior to the time the meeting commences. 6. Corporation may appoint its 6. ThisCorporation may Discretionary change in attorneys, certified public appoint its attorneys, wording is made. accountants, or related certified public accountants, persons retained by it to or related persons retained by attend a shareholders it to attend a shareholders meeting in a non-voting meeting in a non-voting capacity. capacity. - 44 - The Comparison Chart Basis and Reason for Text of Article before Amendment Text of Article after Amendment Amendment 7. Corporation, beginning from 7. ThisCorporation, beginning Discretionary change in the time it accepts from the time it accepts wording is made. shareholder attendance shareholder attendance registrations, shall make an registrations, shall make an uninterrupted audio and uninterrupted audio and video recording of the video recording of the registration procedure, the registration procedure, the proceedings of the proceedings of the shareholders meeting, and shareholders meeting, and the voting and vote counting the voting and vote counting procedures. procedures. (Following paragraph (Following paragraph omitted) omitted) 9. If the shareholders' meeting 9. If the shareholders' meeting 1st paragraph is is convened by the board of is convened by the board of amended following the directors, the agenda shall be directors, the agenda shall be full adoption of determined by the board of determined by the board of electronic voting by directors. The meeting shall directors. Relevant TWSE/TPEx listed be conducted on the basis of proposals (incl. motions companies and the the scheduled agenda and and revisions to the implementation of shall not be changed without original proposal) shall be voting by poll. the resolution of the passed through voting by shareholders' meeting. poll.The meeting shall be If the shareholders' meeting conducted on the basis of the is convened by the person scheduled agenda and shall apart from the board of not be changed without the directors who own the right resolution of the to convene, the provisions of shareholders' meeting. the preceding paragraph shall If the shareholders' meeting be used. is convened by the person Before the preceding two apart from the board of agendas scheduled in the directors who own the right proceedings (including to convene, the provisions of motions) ends, the moderator the preceding paragraph shall shall not adjourn the meeting be used. without resolution. But if the Before the preceding two moderator violated the rules agendas scheduled in the of procedure and announced proceedings (including to adjourn the meeting, the motions) ends, the moderator present shareholders shall shall not adjourn the meeting vote more than half to elect without resolution. But if the one person to serve as the moderator violated the rules moderator and continue the of procedure and announced meeting. to adjourn the meeting, the - 45 - The Comparison Chart Basis and Reason for Text of Article before Amendment Text of Article after Amendment Amendment present shareholders shall vote more than half to elect one person to serve as the moderator and continue the meeting. 14. The Chairman may announce 14. The Chairman shall allow Such amendment is to end the discussion of any ample opportunity during made to prevent the resolution and go into voting the meeting for explanation insufficient time for if the Chairman deems it and discussion of proposals voting by shareholders appropriate for voting. and of amendments or due to excessive extraordinary motions put shortening of voting forward by the time for shareholders by shareholders;the Chairman the director with rights may announce to end the to convene a discussion of any resolution shareholders' meeting. and go into voting if the Chairman deems it appropriate for voting, with sufficient voting time arranged. 15. The persons who monitor 15. The persons who monitor Revised with reference and calculate the votes of the and calculate the votes of the to Article 14 of the bill are assigned by the bill are assigned by the Sample Template for moderator, but the persons moderator, but the persons "XXX Co., Ltd. Rules should own a shareholder's should own a shareholder's of Procedure for identity. identity. Shareholders Meetings" The voting operation of the The voting operation of the shareholders' meeting or the shareholders' meeting or the election of the bill shall be election of the bill shall be done in public at the meeting done in public at the meeting place of the shareholders' place of the shareholders' meeting, and the result shall meeting, and the result shall be announced right after the be announced right after the completion of the counting completion of the counting of votes, including the of votes, including the weight of the statistics, and weight of the statistics and make it into record. list of elects, and make it into record. The ballots for the election referred to in the preceding paragraph shall be sealed with the signatures of the monitoring personnel and kept in proper custody for at least 1 year. If, however, a shareholder files a lawsuit - 46 - The Comparison Chart Basis and Reason for Text of Article before Amendment Text of Article after Amendment Amendment pursuant to Article 189 of the Company Act, the ballots shall be retained until the conclusion of the litigation. 16. When this Corporation holds 16. A shareholder shall be Revised with reference a shareholders meeting, it entitled to one vote for each to Article 13 of the may allow the shareholders share held, except when the Sample Template for to exercise voting rights by shares are restricted shares "XXX Co., Ltd. Rules correspondence or electronic or are deemed non-voting of Procedure for means. When voting rights shares under Article 179, Shareholders Meetings" are exercised by paragraph 2 of the correspondence or electronic Company Act. means, the method of When this Corporation holds exercise shall be specified in a shareholders meeting, it the shareholders meeting shall allow the shareholders notice. A shareholder to exercise voting rights by exercising voting rights by correspondence or correspondence or electronic electronic means. When means will be deemed to voting rights are exercised by have attended the meeting in correspondence or electronic person, but to have waived means, the method of his/her rights with respect to exercise shall be specified in the extraordinary motions the shareholders meeting and amendments to original notice. A shareholder proposals of that meeting; it exercising voting rights by is therefore advisable that correspondence or electronic this Corporation avoid the means will be deemed to submission of extraordinary have attended the meeting in motions and amendments to person, but to have waived original proposals. his/her rights with respect to Except as otherwise provided the extraordinary motions in the Company Act and in and amendments to original Corporation's articles of proposals of that meeting; it incorporation, the passage of is therefore advisable that a proposal shall require an this Corporation avoid the affirmative vote of a majority submission of extraordinary of the voting rights motions and amendments to represented by the attending original proposals. shareholders. The report shall be passed without objection after the moderator asked all present shareholders. The effect is considered the same as the voting. - 47 - The Comparison Chart Basis and Reason for Text of Article before Amendment Text of Article after Amendment Amendment If voting on a case-by-case A shareholder intending to basis,after the moderator or exercise voting rights by his deputy announce the total correspondence or number of voting rights of electronic means under the the present shareholders, the preceding paragraph shall shareholders shall vote on a deliver a written case-by-case basis. The declaration of intent to this results of the shareholders' Corporation before 2 days consent, objection and before the date of the abstention shall be entered shareholders meeting. into the public information When duplicate observation place on the day declarations of intent are of the shareholders' meeting. delivered, the one received earliest shall prevail, except when a declaration is made to cancel the earlier declaration of intent. After a shareholder has exercised voting rights by correspondence or electronic means, in the event the shareholder intends to attend the shareholders meeting in person, a written declaration of intent to retract the voting rights already exercised under the preceding paragraph shall be made known to this Corporation, by the same means by which the voting rights were exercised, before 2 business days before the date of the shareholders meeting. If the notice of retraction is submitted after that time, the voting rights already exercised by correspondence or electronic means shall prevail. When a shareholder has exercised - 48 - The Comparison Chart Basis and Reason for Text of Article before Amendment Text of Article after Amendment Amendment voting rights both by correspondence or electronic means and by appointing a proxy to attend a shareholders meeting, the voting rights exercised by the proxy in the meeting shall prevail. Except as otherwise provided in the Company Act and in thisCorporation's articles of incorporation, the passage of a proposal shall require an affirmative vote of a majority of the voting rights represented by the attending shareholders. The report shall be passed without objection after the moderator asked all present shareholders. The effect is considered the same as the voting. Upon voting, after the moderator or his deputy announce the total number of voting rights of the present shareholders case by case, the shareholders shall vote on a case-by-case basis. The results of the shareholders' consent, objection and abstention shall be entered into the public information observation place on the day of the shareholders' meeting. - 49 - 【Appendix I】 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Regulations of Shareholders' Meeting Passed by the discussions of the shareholders' meeting on June 17, 2016 Unless otherwise provided by law or regulation, this Corporation's shareholders' meetings shall be held as provided in these Rules. Shareholders or deputies attending the shareholders' meeting shall sign in, and sign-in procedures shall be replaced by handing in attendance cards. Attendance shares shall be calculated in accordance with the attendance card and the voting right that is exercised in written or electronic form. In order to confirm the attendance of the shareholders or their deputies, the shareholders or their deputies shall carry the documents to prove their identity for the inspection at the time of signing in. This Corporation shall not require any additional documents apart from the certified documents of the shareholders. Solicitors that are classified to proxy solicitation document should carry proof of identity documents for verification. When this Corporation holds a shareholders' meeting, it may allow the shareholders to exercise voting rights by correspondence or electronic means. A shareholder exercising voting rights by correspondence or electronic means under the preceding paragraph will be deemed to have attended the meeting in person, but to have waived his/her rights with respect to the extraordinary motions and amendments to original proposals of that meeting. Attendance and voting at shareholders meetings shall be calculated based on numbers of shares, except when the shares are restricted shares or are deemed non-voting shares under Article 179, paragraph 2 of the Company Act. The venue for a shareholders meeting shall be the premises of this Corporation, or a place easily accessible to shareholders and suitable for a shareholders meeting. The meeting may begin no earlier than 9 a.m. and no later than 3 p.m. The time during which shareholder attendance registrations will be accepted shall be 30 minutes prior to the time the meeting commences. If a shareholders meeting is convened by the board of directors, the meeting shall be chaired by the chairperson of the board. When the chairperson of the board is on leave or for any reason unable to exercise the powers of the chairperson, the vice chairperson shall act in place of the chairperson; if there is no vice chairperson or the vice chairperson also is on leave or for any reason unable to exercise the powers of the vice chairperson, the chairperson shall appoint one of the managing directors to act as chair, or, if there are no managing directors, one of the directors shall be appointed to act as chair. Where the chairperson does not make such a designation, the managing directors or the directors shall select from among themselves one person to serve as chair. When a director serves as chair, as referred to in the preceding paragraph, the director shall 50 - be one who has held that position for six months or more and who understands the financial and business conditions of this Corporation. The same shall be true for a representative of a juristic person director that serves as chair. It is advisable that shareholders meetings convened by the board of directors be chaired by the chairperson of the board in person and attended by a majority of the directors, and at least one member of each functional committee on behalf of the committee. The attendance shall be recorded in the meeting minutes. If a shareholders meeting is convened by a party with power to convene but other than the board of directors, the convening party shall chair the meeting. When there are two or more such convening parties, they shall mutually select a chair from among themselves. Corporation may appoint its attorneys, certified public accountants, or related persons retained by it to attend a shareholders meeting in a non-voting capacity. Corporation, beginning from the time it accepts shareholder attendance registrations, shall make an uninterrupted audio and video recording of the registration procedure, the proceedings of the shareholders meeting, and the voting and vote counting procedures.

The recorded materials of the preceding paragraph shall be retained for at least 1 year. If, however, a shareholder files a lawsuit pursuant to Article 189 of the Company Act, the recording shall be retained until the conclusion of the litigation. Matters relating to the resolutions of a shareholders meeting shall be recorded in the meeting minutes in accordance with the provisions of Article 183 of the Company Act. The chair shall call the meeting to order at the appointed meeting time. However, when the attending shareholders do not represent a majority of the total number of issued shares, the chair may announce a postponement, provided that no more than two such postponements, for a combined total of no more than 1 hour, may be made. If the quorum is not met after two postponements, but the attending shareholders represent one third or more of the total number of issued shares, a tentative resolution may be adopted pursuant to Article 175, paragraph 1 of the Company Act. When, prior to conclusion of the meeting, the attending shareholders represent a majority of the total number of issued shares, the chair may resubmit the tentative resolution for a vote by the shareholders meeting pursuant to Article 174 of the Company Act. If the shareholders' meeting is convened by the board of directors, the agenda shall be determined by the board of directors. The meeting shall be conducted on the basis of the scheduled agenda and shall not be changed without the resolution of the shareholders' meeting.

If the shareholders' meeting is convened by the person apart from the board of directors who own the right to convene, the provisions of the preceding paragraph shall be used.

Before the preceding two agendas scheduled in the proceedings (including motions) ends, the moderator shall not adjourn the meeting without resolution. But if the moderator violated the rules of procedure and announced to adjourn the meeting, the present shareholders shall vote more than half to elect one person to serve as the moderator and continue the meeting. Before speaking, an attending shareholder must specify on a speaker's slip the subject of the 51 - speech, his/her shareholder account number (or attendance card number), and account name. The order in which shareholders speak will be set by the chair. A shareholder in attendance who has submitted a speaker's slip but does not actually speak shall be deemed to have not spoken. When the content of the speech does not correspond to the subject given on the speaker's slip, the spoken content shall prevail. When an attending shareholder is speaking, other shareholders may not speak or interrupt unless they have sought and obtained the consent of the chair and the shareholder that has the floor; the chair shall stop any violation. Except with the consent of the chair, a shareholder may not speak more than twice on the same proposal, and a single speech may not exceed 3 minutes. When the shareholder speaks in violation of the preceding regulation, to speak overtime or beyond the scope of the issue, or violate the order of the meeting, the moderator shall suspend his speech. If the shareholder still violates after suspension, the moderator shall stop his speech. When a juristic person is appointed to attend as proxy, it may designate only one person to represent it in the meeting. When a juristic person shareholder appoints two or more representatives to attend a shareholders meeting, only one of the representatives so appointed may speak on the same proposal. After an attending shareholder has spoken, the chair may respond in person or direct relevant personnel to respond. The Chairman may announce to end the discussion of any resolution and go into voting if the Chairman deems it appropriate for voting. The persons who monitor and calculate the votes of the bill are assigned by the moderator, but the persons should own a shareholder's identity.

The voting operation of the shareholders' meeting or the election of the bill shall be done in public at the meeting place of the shareholders' meeting, and the result shall be announced right after the completion of the counting of votes, including the weight of the statistics, and make it into record. 16.When this Corporation holds a shareholders meeting, it may allow the shareholders to exercise voting rights by correspondence or electronic means. When voting rights are exercised by correspondence or electronic means, the method of exercise shall be specified in the shareholders meeting notice. A shareholder exercising voting rights by correspondence or electronic means will be deemed to have attended the meeting in person, but to have waived his/her rights with respect to the extraordinary motions and amendments to original proposals of that meeting; it is therefore advisable that this Corporation avoid the submission of extraordinary motions and amendments to original proposals. Except as otherwise provided in the Company Act and in Corporation's Articles of Incorporation, the passage of a proposal shall require an affirmative vote of a majority of the voting rights - 52 - represented by the attending shareholders. The report shall be passed without objection after the moderator asked all present shareholders. The effect is considered the same as the voting. If voting on a case-by-case basis, after the moderator or his deputy announce the total number of voting rights of the present shareholders, the shareholders shall vote on a case-by-case basis. The results of the shareholders' consent, objection and abstention shall be entered into the public information observation place on the day of the shareholders' meeting. When there is an amendment or an alternative to a proposal, the chair shall present the amended or alternative proposal together with the original proposal and decide the order in which they will be put to a vote. When any one among them is passed, the other proposals will then be deemed rejected, and no further voting shall be required. The chair shall command the picket (or security officer) to assist in maintaining the order of the venue. When the picket (or security officer) is present to assist in maintaining the order, the "picket" armband should be worn. At the time of the meeting, the chair may, at his discretion, declare a rest. Under irresistible circumstances, the moderator shall adjudicate that the meeting be suspended, and announce the continued time for the meeting depending on the situation.

Before the agenda scheduled in the proceedings (including extempore motions) ends, if the venue of the meeting is not able to continue to use, the shareholders' meeting shall resolute another venue for the meeting. If the agenda cannot be proceeded for any reason, the extension or renewal of the preceded shall be decided by the resolution of the shareholders' meeting within five days in no accordance with the regulations relevant to convention procedures in Article 182 of the Company Act, and the regulations relevant to convention procedures Article 172 of the Company Act are not applicable. The matters not provisioned in these regulations shall be governed by the provisions of the Company Act, the Articles of Association of this Corporation and other relevant laws and regulations. The rules and amendments shall be adopted after being passed by the shareholders' resolution. - 53 - 【Appendix II】 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Articles of Incorporation Chapter 1 General Rule Article 1: This Corporation is named as WAH LEE INDUSTRIAL CORP. in accordance with the provisions of the Company Act. Article 2: Below are the businesses that this Corporation runs: F401010 International trade. F107120 Wholesale of precision chemical materials. F107140 Wholesale of plastic raw materials. F119010 Wholesale of electronic materials. F113110 Wholesale of battery. F113070 Wholesale of telecommunications equipment. F213010 Retail of electric appliances. F108031 Wholesale of medical equipment. F107130 Wholesale of synthetic resin. F107150 Wholesale of synthetic rubber. F107170 Wholesale of industrial additives. F113100 Wholesale of pollution prevention and cure equipment. F120010 Wholesale of refractory materials. F107990 Wholesale of other chemical products (photoresist, metal oxide and silicon oxide grinding fluid, silicon carbide tube, glass substrate, conductive glass, liquid crystal, dry film photoresist, foaming agent, Air conditioning refrigerant, automotive and refrigerator refrigerant, flexible fiber, glass fiber, carbon fiber, boron fiber, polyethylene fiber). F113030 Wholesale of precision instrument. F103010 Wholesale of feed. F202010 Retail of feed. ZZ99999 In addition to the permitted business, this Corporation is able to operate businesses which are not prohibited or restricted. Article 3: This Corporation set the headquarters in Kaohsiung City, and is able to set branches domestically and abroad with the approval of the board of directors if necessary. Article 4: The announcement method of this Corporation shall be handled in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Company Act. Chapter 2 Shares Article 5: The total capital of this Corporation is denominated as 3 billion NTD, divided into 300 million shares, 10 NTD per share, with the board of directors authorized to issue partially. 100 million NTD of the total capital is reserved for the issuance of the warrants, the subsidiary equity interests or the special shares of the equity interests, totaling 10 million shares, 10 NTD per share, and shall be issued partially in accordance with the - 54 - resolutions of the board of directors. Article 6: The stocks of this Corporation are "in registered form", and are signed or stamped by three or more directors, and are issued by the authority or its authorized issuance registration agency. When this Corporation issues new shares, it shall merge and print the stocks together on the basis of the total number issued, and shall have them kept by the securities centralized management institution custody. The shares issued by this Corporation shall also be exempt from being printed and shall be registered to the securities centralized management institution and shall not apply the provisions of the preceding two regulations. Article 7: The shares of this Corporation shall be handled in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Administration with the exception of the provisions of the Act or the securities regulations. Article 8: (Deleted) Chapter 3 Annual Shareholder Meeting Article 9: Shareholders' meeting shall be of the following two kinds: Regular shareholders' meeting and special shareholders' meeting. The regular meeting of shareholders referred to in the preceding Paragraph shall be convened within six months after close of each fiscal year, unless otherwise approved by the competent authority for good cause shown whereas a special meeting of shareholders to be held in accordance with applicable laws and regulations when necessary. Article 10: A shareholder may appoint a proxy to attend a shareholders' meeting in his/her/its behalf by executing a power of attorney printed by the corporate stating therein the scope of power authorized to the proxy abided to not only Company Act but also "Rules Governing the Use of Proxies for Attendance at Shareholder Meetings of Public Companies". Article 10-1: The corporate obligates to send its shareholders the shareholder meeting associated documents as well as notifications electronically. Article 11: The voting right accompanied with each share; the shareholder has right to vote unless otherwise is stated "The shares held by shareholders having no voting right" in accordance with the provisions of Article 179, Company Act. Article 12: A shareholders meeting shall, unless otherwise provided for in this Act, be convened by the Board of Directors. The chairman is the corporate CEO. When the corporate CEO is absent, the vise CEO will be the chairman. When the corporate vise CEO absence, the CEO will appoint a director to be a chairman. In case the chairman is not appointed by the CEO, one of the director will be the chairman. When a shareholders' meeting is convened by any other person having the convening right, he/she shall act as the chairman of that meeting provided that if there are two or more persons having the convening right, the chairman of the meeting shall be elected from among themselves. - 55 - Chapter 4 Directors, Supervisor, and Audit Committee Article 13: The corporate designs to have seven to eleven directors elected with a three-year term elected or re-elected for the following terms by the shareholders. He or she will have the director term extension if the new director election has not taken place in time. The shareholding of all the shareholders' combined is abided by Financial Supervisory Commission. Three independent directors are included with the required above. The directors will be nominated for each election held by the shareholders' meeting. The expertise, shareholding, occupation limitation of the three independent directors in accordance of the law governed by Financial Supervisory Commission. Article 13-1: In compliance with Articles 14-4 of the Securities and Exchange Law, this Corporation shall establish an Audit Committee, which shall consist of all independent directors and be responsible for those responsibilities of Supervisors specified under the Company Act, the Securities and Exchange Law and other relevant regulations. Audit committee member will be abided by all associated laws as well as the corporate structures approved by the board of directors. This Corporation will compensate to level of committee abided by law or after considering its individual executing criteria. Article 13-2: (Deleted). Article 14: Board of Director is assembled by directors. Two-third of directors' presence and half of the directors agree to elect one director as a Company CEO to manage this Corporation and vise CEO will be elected to assist CEO for maintaining this Corporation operations. Article 14-1: A notice of the reasons for convening a board meeting shall be given to each director 7 days before the meeting is convened. However, a board meeting may be convened at any time without such prescribed notices in case of urgent circumstances. The notice to be given under the preceding paragraph may be effected by means of written notice, E-mail or fax. Article 15: Internally, CEO of this Corporation represents shareholders and the chairman of Board of Director; externally, CEO represents this Corporation. When CEO is absent or unable to execute his or her duties, the vise CEO will substitute to maintain this Corporation operations. Under the circumstance of the absence for both CEO and vise CEO, one director will be appointed to present the meeting by CEO. When no director appointed, one director will be the chairman to proceed. Article 16: Board of Director meeting is called by this Corporation CEO unless Company Act regulated otherwise. In case a director appoints another director to attend a meeting of the board of directors in his/her behalf, he/she shall, in each time, issue a written proxy and state therein the scope of authority with reference to the subjects to be discussed at the meeting. A director may accept the appointment to act as the proxy referred to in the preceding Paragraph of one other director only. In case the independent director cannot present to the Board of Director meeting, his or her opposite or reserved resolutions shall be documented, presented to the Board of Director, and recorded on the Board of Director meeting minute. A written proxy of - 56 - appointing the other independent director to the meeting is forbidden. Article 16-1: Any resolution of Board of Director requires half of the directors' presence and half of the presented directors agree to proceed, and this meeting minute shall be signed or stamped by this Corporation CEO. Article 16-2: (Deleted). Article 16-3: (Deleted). Chapter 5 Managerial Personnel Article 17: A Chief Executive Officer and Vise Chief Executive Officer will be elected by Board of Director to maintain this Corporation operations and policies executions. One President followed by the supervision of Board of Director and executed within the authorized range in this Corporation operations will be set up by this Corporation. The President's appointment, disappointment, and his or her the remuneration will abide by Article 29, Company Act. Chapter 6 Accountant Article 18: This Corporation requires to finalize (1) Business Report, (2) Financial Statements, and Surplus Distribution or a legal reserve coverage proposal, present to Board of Director, and request for its recognition. Article 19: The directors will be paid regardless the surplus or the loss of the fiscal year. The scale of this remuneration will be adjusted by Board of Director based on the individual involvement, not exceeding the highest remuneration scale of this Corporation. When the surplus is reported, the remuneration of directors will be paid in accordance of Article 20. The directors will be covered by their liability insurance based on their liabilities in the business dealings. Article 20: Nine percent (9%) to thirteen percent (13%) of the surplus will be accrued as employees' bonuses, and the remuneration of the directors and the supervisors cannot be two percent (2%) higher of the year end surplus. The loss, on the other hand, will be estimated and realized accordingly. Employees who qualify to receive the bonuses will be paid by stock dividends or cash dividends. Both employees' bonuses and the remuneration of the directors and the supervisors are present to Board of Director and report to the shareholders' meeting. Article 20-1: This Corporation surplus will be obligated to pay its Company taxes first, covered the legal reserve, ten percent (10%) set aside as a legal reserve. When a legal reserve reaches its paid-in capital, the legal reserve will stop recorded. The remainder will set aside another sum as special reserve or otherwise allocated to respect the law; The remainder can be combined with unallocated surplus on the account, then present to Board of Director for the proposals of earring distribution as for shareholders' dividends for a resolution in the shareholders' meeting. This Corporation dividend distribution policy will take into the consideration of company's potential developments, the investment environment, the demand of capitals, domestic competitions as well as the international competitors, and shareholders' - 57 - benefits before its final resolution. Every year, not lower than ten percent (10%) of allocable surplus will be accounted for shareholders' dividends and accumulated earring cannot be lower than one percent (1%) of the actual company capital or no shareholders' dividends will be allocated. The shareholders' dividends will be paid with cash dividends or stock dividends and the cash dividends cannot be lower than fifty percent (50%) of the totaled shareholders' dividends. Article 20-2: If this Corporation intended to buy this Corporation outstanding shares and transfer them to the employees the price per share lower than the market price, this shall be abided by Article 10-1 and Article 13 under "Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by Exchange-Listed and OTC-Listed Companies" and approved by the latest shareholders' meeting (a half of the shareholders out of total outstanding shares of this Corporation and approved by two-third of the presented shareholders) and resolved by the shareholders' meeting before the shared being transferred to the employees. Article 20-3: If this Corporation intended to issue number of shares subscription warrants to the employees with the lower market price (price per share) shall be regulated by Article 56-1 and Article 76 of Regulations Governing Information to be Published in Public Offering and Issuance Prospectuses and resolved by the shareholders' meeting before the issuance. Chapter 7 Additions Article 21: This Corporation's external endorsements required to respect these Corporation endorsement procedures. Article 22: This Corporation reinvestment has not limited to forty percent (40%) of the pain-in capital, but its procedures requires to follow this Corporation short-term and long-term investment procedures. Article 23: Uncovered mater of Article of Incorporation shall be abided by Company Act. Article 24: These Articles of Incorporation are agreed to and signed on August 22, 1968 by all the promoters of this Corporation, and the first Amendment was approved by the shareholders' meeting on July 13, 1974, the second Amendment on September 21, 1974, the third Amendment on February 5, 1975, the fourth Amendment on July 13, 1977, the fifth Amendment on August 29, 1981, the sixth Amendment on September 18, 1983, the seventh Amendment on November 22, 1984, the eighth Amendment on October 8, 1986, the ninth Amendment on September 25, 1987, the tenth Amendment on December 7, 1989, the eleventh Amendment on September 7th, 1990, the twelfth Amendment on September 15, 1991, the thirteenth Amendment on January 24, 1992, the fourteenth Amendment on October 20, 1993, the fifteenth Amendment on November 20, 1993, the sixteen Amendment on January 27, 1994, the eighteenth Amendment on June 25, 1996, the nineteenth Amendment on July 31, 1996, the twentieth Amendment on October 3, 1996, the twenty-first Amendment on December 29, 1996, the twenty-second Amendment on June 15, 1997, the twenty-third Amendment on September 4, 1007, the twenty-fourth Amendment on October 17, 1997, the twenty-fifth Amendment on November 22, 1997, the twenty-six Amendment on May 19, 1998, then twenty-eight Amendment on October 17, 1998, the twenty-ninth Amendment on June 11, 1999, the thirtieth Amendment on May 15, 2000, the - 58 - thirty-first Amendment on April 30, 2001, the thirty-second Amendment on May 30, 2002, the thirty-third Amendment on May 30, 2002, the thirty-fourth Amendment on June 18, 2003, the thirty-fifth Amendment on May 18, 2004, the thirty-sixth Amendment on June 7, 2005, the thirty-seventh Amendment on May 24, 2006, the thirty-eighth Amendment on June 13, 2007, the thirty-ninth Amendment on June 18, 2008, the fortieth Amendment on June 8, 2010, the forty-first Amendment on June 3, 2013, the forty-second Amendment on June 17, 2016, the forty-third Amendment on May 26, 2017. Wah Lee Industrial Corp. CEO：Ray-chin Chang - 59 - 【Appendix III】 Procedures for Endorsement and Guarantee of Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Approved by Shareholders' Meeting on May 30, 2019 Article 1: Purpose The Procedures set forth below are the guidelines for this Corporation to provide endorsement and/or guarantee to outside parties. Any other matters not set forth in the Procedures shall be dealt with in accordance with the applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Article 2: Applicable Laws and Regulations The Procedures set forth below are pursuant to the relating regulation of Financial Supervisory Commission (hereafter refers to as FSC.) Article 3: Application Subjects The endorsement and/or guaranty referred to in these Procedures include the following: Financial endorsements and/or guarantees, including: Discounted bill financing; Endorsement or guaranty made for the financing needs of other companies; Issuing negotiable instruments for the purpose of providing guaranty to obtain finance for its own businesses to an entity other than the financial institutions. "Custom duty endorsement and/or guarantees", which shall mean endorsement or guarantee for the Company itself or other companies in respect of the custom duty matters; "Other endorsements and/or guarantees" which shall mean other endorsements or guarantees which cannot be included in the above two categories. The lien or mortgage provided by this Corporation against its assets and properties for guaranteeing another company's loan should also follow the policies and procedures set forth herein. Article 4: Subject of Endorsements/Guarantees This Corporation may provide endorsement and/or guarantee for the following companies: The companies with which it has business relations; Subsidiaries in which this Corporation holds more than fifty percent (50%) of its total outstanding common shares; The companies in which the parent company and the subsidiary together hold more than fifty percent (50%) of its outstanding common shares. Companies in which the public company holds, directly or indirectly, ninety percent (90%) or more of the voting shares may make endorsements/guarantees for each other, and the amount of endorsements/guarantees may not exceed ten percent (10%) of the net worth of the public company, provided that this restriction shall not apply to endorsements/guarantees made between companies in which the public company - 60 - Article 5: Article 6: holds, directly or indirectly, one hundred percent (100%) of the voting shares. Companies in same type of business and providing mutual endorsements/guarantees in favor of each other in accordance with the contractual obligations in order to fulfill the needs of the construction project; or shareholders making endorsements and/or guarantees for their mutually invested company in proportion to their shareholding percentage, shall not be subject to the restriction set forth in the above Paragraph, and may provide such endorsements/guarantees. Capital contribution referred to in the preceding paragraph shall mean capital contribution directly by the public company, or through a company in which the public company holds one hundred percent (100%) of the voting shares. Limits of Endorsements/ Guarantees The total amount of endorsements worth and/or guarantees may not exceed seventy percent (70%) of this Corporation net worth as stated in its latest financial report. The total amount of endorsements worth and/or guarantees of this Corporation and its subsidiaries reach seventy percent (70%) of this Corporation net worth as stated in its latest financial report. The amount of endorsements and/or guarantees in favor of any single enterprise may not exceed twenty percent (20%) of this Corporation net worth as stated in its latest financial report. The amount of endorsements worth and/or guarantees of this Corporation and its subsidiaries may not exceed twenty percent (20%) of this Corporation net worth as stated in its latest financial report. Provide that it shall apply to endorsements/guarantees made between companies in which the public company holds, directly or indirectly, one hundred percent (100%) of the voting shares not exceed thirty percent (30%) of this Corporation net worth as stated in its latest financial report. "Net worth" in these Procedures means the balance sheet equity attributable to the owners of the parent company under the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers. Hierarchy of Decision-Making and Authority on Endorsement/Guarantee The endorsement/guarantee shall be decided by the board of directors in accordance with the normal operating procedures. However, due to the business needs, without overrating the seventy percent (70%) limit of each provision in accordance with external endorsement guarantee in Article 5, the board of directors shall authorize the Chairman to decide in accordance with the authorized operating procedures, submit to the recent board of directors for further recognition, but the major endorsement guarantee shall be approved by the Audit Committee in accordance with the relevant provisions, and shall be submitted to the resolutions of the board of directors, and report the situation of the endorsement guarantee to the shareholders' meeting, But if the total amount of this Corporation's and its subsidiaries' external endorsement guarantee is more than fifty percent (50%) of the net value of this Corporation, its necessity and reasonableness shall be stated in the shareholders' meeting. For the endorsement/guarantee, if this Corporation is in necessity to exceed the amount as specified in Article 5 due to business needs, the board of directors shall approve and more than half of the directors shall be entitled to the possible loss of this Corporation's overrun and shall amend the endorsement guarantee procedures, and report to the shareholders' meeting for further recognition. If the shareholders' 61 - meeting does not agree, it should be planned to delete the overrun within a certain period of time. Article 7: Procedures for Handling and Scrutinizing Endorsement/Guarantee 1. Application The endorsee/guarantee company shall provide this Corporation basic information and financial information in writing to the Investor Relations and Investment Management Division or Finance Department in this Corporation to request the arrangement of endorsement/guarantee. 2. Credit checking As this Corporation accepts the request, the Investor Relations and Investment Management Division or Finance Department shall examine, evaluate the business of endorsee/guarantee company, its financial statement, credit worthiness and debt paying ability, profitability and the purpose of endorsee/guarantee and then drafts a report. 3. Evaluation (1) Where an endorsement/guarantee is made due to needs arising from business dealings, the Investor Relations and Investment Management Division or Finance Department shall evaluate whether the amount of an endorsement/guarantee is commensurate the total amount of trading between the two companies; (2) When making endorsements/guarantees, the Investor Relations and Investment Management Division or Finance Department in this Corporation shall evaluate the necessity and reasonableness, credit status and risk assessment of the entity for which the endorsement/guarantee is made and the impact on this Corporation's business operations, financial condition, and shareholders' equity; (3) For the endorsement/guarantee case that need for collateral, the endorsement/guarantee company shall provide the collateral, and people in charge in the Financial Department shall do the appraisal of the value thereof to protect this Corporation's interest. 4. Approval and Handling People in charge in Investor Relations and Investment Management Division or Financial Department shall submit the evaluation and credit checking information in the above to and resolved upon by the Board of Directors for approval and then to Financial Department for further endorsement/guarantee handling. A pre-determined limit may be delegated to the Chairman by the Board of Directors to facilitate execution and such endorsement/guarantee shall be reported to the most coming Board of Directors' Meeting for ratification. The limit shall not exceed seventy percent (70%) that set forth in Article 5 of endorsement/guarantee provided by this Corporation. 5. Case Filling The Financial Department shall prepare a memorandum book for this Corporation's endorsement/guarantee and record in detail the following information: the endorsement/guarantee company, amount, date of approval by the board of directors, endorsement/guarantee date, and matters to be carefully evaluated under the regulation, content of the collateral and its values as well as terms and date for discharge of liability. - 62 - Article 8: Article 9: Article 10: 6. Follow-up and Extension The Financial Department shall request the endorsed/guaranteed company to report monthly how the amount of its endorsements and/or guarantees is used and notify said company whether it would apply for the extension of the endorsement/guarantee one month before the endorsement/guarantee due day. If said company wishes to maintain the endorsement/guarantee, it shall apply pursuant to this Article. 7. Discharge of Endorsement/Guarantee As for the cancellation of endorsement/guarantee, the Financial Department shall obtain the relating information to discharge the liability of endorsement/guarantee and record it into the memorandum book. Safekeeping and Procedure for Chop This Corporation shall use this Corporation chop (the "Chop") registered with the Ministry of Economic Affairs ("MOEA") for the use of endorsement and/or guarantee. The Chop shall be under the safekeeping of a special personnel and may be used to issue negotiable instruments only following proper internal procedure. The appointment and the change of the personnel safekeeping the Chop shall be approved by the resolution of the Board of Directors. This Corporation provides guarantees in favor of a foreign company, the Guarantee Agreement shall be signed by the person who was authorized by the Board of Directors. Guidelines for Handling Endorsement/Guarantee The internal auditors of this Corporation shall at least quarterly audit endorsement guarantee to ensure the operating procedures and their implementation and make written records. If there is notice of major violations, they shall notify the Audit Committee in written form. If the auditing entity or the finance department finds that this Corporation has changed on account of the circumstances and made the object under endorsement guarantee noncompliant with the Article 4 of this procedure, or if the amount of the endorsement guarantee is changed according to the basis of the calculation limit, or if the object under endorsement guarantee is the subsidiary whose net value is less than one- half of the paid- in capital, the applicant should notify the application department to set improvement plans, after being approved by the Chairman, submit to the board of directors, send the relevant improvement plan to the Audit Committee, and make improvements according to the schedule. Those whose subsidiary's stock par value doesn't match 10 NTD, its paid-up capital calculated in accordance with the provisions of the second regulation shall be the sum of the capital reserve plus the capital surplus-additionalpaid-in capital. Control and Management of Endorsement/Guarantee by Subsidiaries 1. If the subsidiary of this Corporation intends to provide endorsement guarantee for others, the relevant operating procedures shall be established and shall be handled in accordance with these operating procedures; only the calculation of the net value shall be based on the net value of the subsidiary. Before the subsidiary who directly or indirectly holds more than ninety percent (90%) of the voting shares of this Corporation provides endorsement guarantee in accordance with the provisions of Article 4.2, it shall submit to the board of directors of this Corporation for processing, but this Corporation in direct and indirect hold of one 63 - hundred percent (100%) of the voting shares providing endorsement guarantee is not in this limit. This Corporation shall order the subsidiaries to check whether the operating procedures meet the standard of "Guidelines on the Loan and Endorsement Guarantee of Public Offering Companies" on its own, and whether the endorsement guarantee for others are handled in accordance with the procedures it set. If the subsidiaries of this Corporation provide endorsement for others, they shall provide relevant information to this Corporation on a regular basis. The audit department of this Corporation should review the self-inspection reports of the subsidiaries. Subsidiaries should organize the endorsement guarantee of last month before the 7th of each month (excluded), and submit to this Corporation. Article 11: Information Disclosure This Corporation shall announce and report the previous month's l endorsements/guarantees balances of its head office and subsidiaries by the 10th day of each month. If loans of funds of this Corporation reach one of the following levels, this Corporation shall announce and report such event within two days commencing immediately from the date of occurrence: The balance of endorsements/guarantees made by this Corporation and its subsidiaries exceed more than fifty percent (50%) of the net worth of this Corporation specified in its latest financial statement.; The balance of endorsements/guarantees to any single enterprise by this Corporation and its subsidiaries exceed more than twenty percent (20%) of the net worth of this Corporation specified in its latest financial statement; The balance of endorsements/guarantees to any single enterprise by this Corporation and its subsidiaries reaches NT$10 million or more and the balance of endorsements/guarantees, book value of investments accounted for using the equity method and funds lent to the enterprise. The increase of endorsements/guarantees made by this Corporation or its subsidiaries reaches NT$30 million or more, and is more than five percent (5%) of the net worth of this Corporation specified in its latest financial statement. This Corporation shall announce and report on behalf of any subsidiary thereof that is not a public company of the Republic of China any matters that such subsidiary is required to be uploaded to the Market Observation Post System pursuant to subparagraph 4 of the preceding paragraph. This Corporation shall evaluate the status of its loans of funds and reserve sufficient allowance for bad debts, and shall adequately disclose relevant information in its financial reports and provide certified public accountants with relevant information for implementation of necessary auditing procedures. "Date of occurrence" in paragraph 2 means the date of contract signing, date of payment, dates of board of directors' resolutions, or other date that can confirm the counterparty and monetary amount, whichever date is earlier. 64 - Article 12: Article 13: Penalty When this Corporation managers and persons-in-charge have any violation of the Procedures, it shall report and check pursuant to the Employee Manual and be disciplined or punished according to law on the merits of each case. Enforcement and Amendments The Procedures shall be approved by the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors, and the Shareholders' Meeting. Any amendment is subject to the same procedures. - 65 - 【Appendix IV】 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Regulations of Election of Directors Amended and passed in the shareholders' meeting on June 17, 2016 Article 1: Elections of directors shall be conducted in accordance with these Regulations. Article 2: The cumulative voting method shall be used for election of the directors at this Corporation. Each share will have voting rights in number equal to the directors or supervisors to be elected, and may be cast for a single candidate or split among multiple candidates. Attendance card numbers printed on the ballots may be used instead of recording the names of voting shareholders. Article 3: Before the election begins, the chair shall appoint a number of persons with shareholder status to perform the respective duties of vote monitoring and counting personnel. The vote monitoring staff shall be shareholders. Article 4:1. Directors of this Corporation shall be elected by shareholders' meeting from the candidates with capabilities. The number of directors will be as specified in this Corporation's articles of incorporation, with voting rights separately calculated for independent and non-independent director positions. Those receiving ballots representing the highest numbers of voting rights will be elected sequentially according to their respective numbers of votes. When two or more persons receive the same number of votes, thus exceeding the specified number of positions, they shall draw lots to determine the winner, with the chair drawing lots on behalf of any person not in attendance. The election of this Corporation's directors shall be handled following candidate nomination system and procedure as prescribed in Article 192 of the Company Act. When the number of directors falls below five due to the dismissal of a director or as prescribed in Article 13, paragraph 2 of this Corporation's

Articles of Incorporation for any reason, this Corporation shall hold a by-election to fill the vacancy at its next shareholders meeting. When the number of directors falls short by one third of the total number prescribed in Article 13, paragraph 1 of this Corporation's articles of incorporation, this Corporation shall call a special shareholders meeting within 60 days from the date of occurrence to hold a by-election to fill the vacancies. More than half of the directors shall be persons who have neither a spousal relationship nor a relationship within the second degree of kinship with any other director. The board of directors of this Corporation shall consider adjusting its composition based on the results of performance evaluation. Article 5: The board of directors shall prepare separate ballots for directors and supervisors in numbers corresponding to the directors or supervisors to be elected. The number of - 66 - voting rights associated with each ballot shall be specified on the ballots, which shall then be distributed to the attending shareholders at the shareholders meeting. The ballot boxes shall be prepared by the board of directors and publicly checked by the vote monitoring personnel before voting commences. Article 6: Article 7: A ballot is invalid under any of the following circumstances: The ballot was not prepared by the board of directors. A blank ballot is placed in the ballot box. The writing is unclear and indecipherable or has been altered. The candidate whose name is entered in the ballot is a shareholder, but the candidate's account name and shareholder account number do not conform with those given in the shareholder register, or the candidate whose name is entered in the ballot is a non-shareholder, and a cross-check shows that the candidate's name and identity card number do not match. Other words or marks are entered in addition to the candidate's account name or shareholder account number (or identity card number) and the number of voting rights allotted. The name of the candidate entered in the ballot is identical to that of another shareholder, but no shareholder account number or identity card number is provided in the ballot to identify such individual. Article 8: The voting rights shall be calculated on site immediately after the end of the poll, and the results of the calculation, including the list of persons elected as directors and the numbers of votes with which they were elected, shall be announced by the chair on the site. The ballots for the election referred to in the preceding paragraph shall be sealed with the signatures of the monitoring personnel and kept in proper custody for at least one year. If, however, a shareholder files a lawsuit pursuant to Article 189 of the Company Act, the ballots shall be retained until the conclusion of the litigation. Article 9: Unspecified matters in these Regulations shall be handled pursuant to the Company Act, Articles of Incorporation of this Corporation and other relevant laws and regulations. Article 10: These Regulations, and any amendments hereto, shall be implemented after approval by a shareholders meeting. - 67 - 【Appendix V】 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Shareholding of Directors This Corporation's paid-in capital is NT$2,313,901,380, number of shares outstanding is

231,390,138, in accordance with "Rules and review Procedures for Director and Supervisor Ownership Ratios at Public Companies", the minimum shareholding of directors is 12,000,000. Until the date for suspension of share transfer for this shareholders' meeting (March 30 th , 2020), shareholding of directors and supervisors who are listed in the shareholder booklet is presented as follows, and the data is made in accordance with the provision of Article 26 of the Securities and Exchange Act. Shareholding on ended Title Name Date Term share transfer day Proxy Name Elected (Years) Shares % Chairman Kung Tai Investment May 26th, 3 14,439,155 6.24% Chang, Co., Ltd 2017 Ray-Ching Vice Chen, Chun-Yin May 26th, 3 3,796,014 1.64% ─ Chairman 2017 Director Lin, Chi-Hai May 26th, 3 2,609,959 1.13% ─ 2017 Director Bau Guang May 26th, 3 1,971,873 0.85% Lin, Investment Co., Ltd. 2017 Shu-Chen Director Kung Tai Investment May 26th, 3 14,439,155 6.24% Chang Co., Ltd. 2017 Tsuen-Hsien Director Yeh, Ching-Pin May 26th, 3 3,356,263 1.45% ─ 2017 Independent Wang, Yea-Kang May 26th, 3 ─ ─ ─ Director 2017 Independent Chu, Hau-Min May 26th, 3 ─ ─ ─ Director 2017 Independent Shyu, So-De May 26th, 3 ─ ─ ─ Director 2017 Sum 26,173,264 11.31% Note: 1. Due to the three independent directors, other directors and supervisor shall be counted at 80%. 2. The audit committed was set up on May 26th, 2017 to replace the supervisor system. 68 - 【Appendix VI】 Other Explanation Explanation for the shareholders' meeting accepting proposals of shareholders: Explanation: According to Article 172-1 of the Company Act, shareholders who hold shares over 1% of issued shares shall propose to shareholder's meeting, but the proposal shall be presented once at maximum and it shall be presented in 300 words. This Corporation accepts 2020 Shareholders' meeting proposal during March 20 th to March 30 th , 2020 and published to the Market Observation Post System. This Corporation had not received any proposal until the deadline of accepting proposals. - 69 - Attachments Original document

