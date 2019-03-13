Wah Lee Industrial : 3010.TT) announced February 2019 unaudited consolidated sales of NT$3,177M

Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT) announced February 2019 unaudited consolidated sales of NT$3,177M, a growth of 8.3% from the same period last year. The cumulative Jan.-Feb. consolidated sales reached NT$7,624M, grew by 3.2% from the same period last year. Focusing on many areas such as multiple cameras of smartphones and ADAS, high frequency substrates, 4K high-resolution large screen LCD displays, and 5G, biomedical, Electric Vehicles, and clean environmental protection, Wah Lee's sales has strong growth momentum and expects promising future growth.

The energy shortage has become a problem for Taiwan industry. But if we look closely at the demand and supply of electricity, the annual power supply is still greater than the annual actual power consumption. However, the business community still voices the problem of power shortage because of the peak demand outpacing the power capacity. Therefore, a concept of averaging the power usage and supply by using energy storage system (ESS) has arisen. To store the energy during the nighttime and use it during the day can relieve the peak demand pressure. It can also improve the electricity supply chain and cooperate with the government's green energy policy.

Wah Lee has been playing the role of resource integrator in the solar supply chain. In recent years, the company has devoted itself into the research and patent development of the ESS, trying to improve the cost structure of ESS, battery life, and the efficiency of charging and releasing electricity. It leverages with Eco Energy Corp in creating energy and energy storage integration, and improve the problem of renewable energy's fluctuating and intermittent characteristics. Furthermore, the group teams up with CHT in the IoT smart network and services and lets the peak demand and low demand to become smoother. It achieves the purpose of adjusting the electricity and helps enterprises saving operating costs.

Mid to large factories and offices, governments, and industrial users will be the main potential customers for the ESS. The market size is estimated at NT$ tens of billions by year 2021. Wah Lee will team up with Eco Energy and CHT to develop the energy storage market and become the forerunner of the industry. It will also help the government in establishing a continuous and stable power supply environment.