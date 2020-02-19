Wah Lee Industrial : 3010.TT) announced January 2020 unaudited consolidated sales of NT$4,272M

Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT) announced January 2020 unaudited consolidated sales of NT$4,272M, a decline of 3.9% from last year. There were less working days in January due to Chinese New Year holidays. In addition, the COVID-19 during the Chinese New Year delayed the start of work after New Year and has impacted the economic activities.

The trading disputes between US and China has dragged on for years and pushed many multinational manufacturers to diversify outside of China. The COVID-19 even speeded up the supply chain of famous brand name companies to move to other countries. Taiwanese manufacturers have moved their production bases back to Taiwan or to South East Asia countries.

Indonesian government highly focuses on their development of electronic industry and could become the pivot of Taiwanese electronic industry. The biggest component supplier of an American smartphone maker has set up its operations in Indonesia to produce wireless communication devices and components for smartphones. Wah Lee's high end engineering plastics will continue to expand its business scale in Indonesia after Taiwanese manufacturers moved in.