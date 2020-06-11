Wah Lee Industrial : The 2020 Shareholders' Annual Meeting Notice

V. According to Article 209 of the Company Act, the Company proposes for shareholders' approval to release the prohibition on this year's newly elected directors and representatives from participation in competitive business. For information on the concurrent position of the newly elected directors, please visit

IV. The main content of this shareholders meeting, if there are matters under Article 172 of the Company Act, in addition to be listed in the notice, please access the Market Observation Post System ( http://mops.twse.com.tw, click"Basic Information/electronic boos/annual report and shareholders' meeting information (including Depositary Receipt Information)"， enter the company code and the year and then select the relevant information of the shareholders' meeting.

The board of directors of the Company proposes the content of cash dividend distribution for the Year 2019: The cash dividends per share for shareholders is NTD3.3 (i.e. cash dividend distributed from retained earnings is NTD3.3/share). Once the proposal for cash dividend distribution is resolved at the shareholders' meeting, the board of directors will be authorized to set the distribution date of the said dividend. The actual dividend payout ratio is adjusted based on the actual number of shares outstanding at reference date.

Meeting Matters: (1) Reporting Matter: 1. Business Report for the Year 2019; 2. Audit Committee Audit Report for the Year 2019; 3. 2019 employees' profit sharing bonus, directors' compensation; 4. Status of Endorsement and Guarantee of 2019; 5. Status of Loaning of Company Funds of 2019; 6. Status of Investment in the PRC of 2019. (2) Recognition Matter: 1. Business Report and Financial Statements for the Year 2019; 2. Proposal for the distribution of earnings of Year 2019. (3) Discussion Matter: 1. Proposal of amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation; 2. Proposal of amendments to the Company's Operational Procedures for Endorsements and Guarantees; 3. Proposal of amendments to the Company's Rules of Procedure for shareholders' meetings. (4) Election Matter: election of all directors. (5) Other Matter: Release the prohibition on newly elected directors and representatives from participation in competitive business. (6) Extemporary motion.

The Year 2020 shareholders' meeting will be held at 9:30 am on May 28, 2020 (Thursday) on No.279 Liuhe 2nd Road, Qianjin District, Kaohsiung City (Chulin Hall on the 1F of Holiday Garden Hotel). The registration time for this meeting will start at 9:00 am, and the location of the registration office will be at the same meeting place.

the Market Observation Post System/Basic Information/Electronic Books/Query on Annual Reports and Shareholders' Meetings (website: http://mops.twse.com.tw).

VI. According to Article 165 of the Company Act, the stock transfer shall be suspended from March 30, 2020 to May 28, 2020.

VII. If a shareholder solicits proxies, the Company will produce a summary of the solicitation information before April 27, 2020 to be disclosed on the website of the Securities and Futures Institute. If investors make any inquiries, they can directly key in the website (website: https://free.sfi.org.tw), enter the query conditions;the statistical verification agency of the company's proxies is the Taishin International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Department of share registrar and transfer agency.

VIII. Elections of total 9 directors (includes 3 independent directors) will be held in this shareholders' meeting. List of candidates by nomination: director - Kung Tai Investment Co. Ltd. representative Chang, Ray-Ching, director - Chen, Chun-Yin, director - Kung Tai Investment Co. Ltd. representative Chang Tsuen-Hsien, director

Lin, Chi-Hai, director - Bau Guang Investment Co., Ltd . representative Lin, Shu- Chen, director - Yeh, Ching-Pin; independent director - Chu, Hau-Min, independent director - Wang, Yea-Kang, independent director - Shyu, So-De. If shareholders would like to know about their education and experience, please visit the "Public Query" section on the Market Observation Post System (website: http://mops.twse.com.tw).

IX. In addition to the announcement on the Market Observation Post System, the notice hereby is served, and an attendance card and a proxy are attached respectively. If you decide to attend in person, please sign or seal the "attendance card" on the third Slip of this Notice and bring signed and sealed said cards at the venue on the day of the meeting (please do not send it back); if the proxy agent is present on behalf, please sign or seal the proxy, and fill in the relevant information of the agent and sign or seal it that shall be arrived on the Taishin International Commercial Bank Department of share registrar and transfer agency.

The shareholders of this shareholders' meeting can exercise their voting rights electronically. The period of exercise is: from April 28, 2020 to May 25, 2020, please log in to TDCC "Stock evote" in accordance with the relevant instructions. 【 Website ： https://www.stockvote.com.tw 】

XI. If you attend the shareholders meeting, please bring your identity document for inspection.

XII. Please follow the above instructions herein.

To

Shareholder