Wai Chi : INSIDE INFORMATION - UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO WINDING UP PETITION AGAINST THE COMPANY

Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited

偉志控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1305)

INSIDE INFORMATION -

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO

WINDING UP PETITION AGAINST THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(1) and (2)(a) and Rule 13.25(1)(b) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)).

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Previous Announcements") made by the Company dated 17 July 2020 and 24 July 2020 respectively, in relation to a petition for the winding up of the Company (the "Petition") filed by Financial Asia Limited (the "Petitioner"). Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Previous Announcements.

UPDATE ON THE PETITION

The Company wishes to further update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the Company has filed a summons (the "Application") dated 24 July 2020 to apply for an order to strike out the Petition. The Application was fixed to be heard at 9:30 a.m. on 11 September 2020.

The Company will keep its shareholders and potential investors updated and further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in relation to any further material development in relation to the Petition and the Summons.