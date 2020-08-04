Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wai Chi : INSIDE INFORMATION - UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO WINDING UP PETITION AGAINST THE COMPANY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 04:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited

偉志控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1305)

INSIDE INFORMATION -

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO

WINDING UP PETITION AGAINST THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(1) and (2)(a) and Rule 13.25(1)(b) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)).

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Previous Announcements") made by the Company dated 17 July 2020 and 24 July 2020 respectively, in relation to a petition for the winding up of the Company (the "Petition") filed by Financial Asia Limited (the "Petitioner"). Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Previous Announcements.

UPDATE ON THE PETITION

The Company wishes to further update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the Company has filed a summons (the "Application") dated 24 July 2020 to apply for an order to strike out the Petition. The Application was fixed to be heard at 9:30 a.m. on 11 September 2020.

The Company will keep its shareholders and potential investors updated and further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in relation to any further material development in relation to the Petition and the Summons.

- 1 -

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should accordingly exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited

Yiu Chi To

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Yiu Chi To (Chairman), Mr. Chen Chung Po (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Yiu Kwan Yu, Mr. Chen Wei Wu and Ms. Yong Jian Hui; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Au Yeung Tin Wah, Mr. Chen Kwok Wang and Mr. Ho Chi Wai.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Wai Chi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 08:42:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:11aBAYER AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
05:10aResult of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Kommuninvest Bonds
GL
05:08aSONY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:08aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - AA PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
05:08aHSBC HLDGS : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
05:07aMUFG : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07aORIX : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07aBP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07aBASF SE : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
05:07aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2VALNEVA SE : Valneva Reports H1 Results Marked by Major Corporate Achievements and Strong Cash Position
3SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
4BAYER AG : BAYER : 2. Quartal 2020
5EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : Evonik beats quarterly profit forecast citing cost cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group