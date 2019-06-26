Wai Chun : 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Log in
06/26/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

偉 俊 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1013)

2019 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (the

  • Company") presents the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

204,875

106,153

Cost of sales

(197,431)

(100,231)

Gross profit

7,444

5,922

Other income

5

879

123

Other gains and losses

(319)

2,334

Impairment losses on trade receivables, net

(7,903)

reversal

(9,476)

Impairment losses on contract assets

(302)

-

Reversal of impairment losses (impairment

518

losses) on other receivables

(853)

Selling and distribution expenses

(18)

(2,323)

Administrative expenses

(24,192)

(28,676)

Finance costs

(7,382)

(7,030)

Loss before taxation

(31,275)

(39,979)

Taxation

6

61

(61)

Loss for the year

7

(31,214)

(40,040)

Loss attributable to:

(28,771)

- Owners of the Company

(33,505)

- Non-controlling interests

(2,443)

(6,535)

(31,214)

(40,040)

Loss per share

9

HK cents

HK cents

- Basic

(0.13)

(0.16)

- Diluted

(0.13)

(0.16)

*  for identification purpose only

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss for the year

(31,214)

(40,040)

Other comprehensive income (expense):

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

5,283

(4,658)

Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year

5,283

(4,658)

Total comprehensive expense for the year

(25,931)

(44,698)

Total comprehensive expense attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

(25,637)

(36,497)

- Non-controlling interests

(294)

(8,201)

(25,931)

(44,698)

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current asset

2,769

Property, plant and equipment

3,591

Current assets

5,108

Inventories

9,204

Trade and other receivables, prepayments and

64,323

deposits

10

81,944

Contract assets

5,733

-

Fixed deposits

300

300

Bank balances and cash

32,651

37,638

108,115

129,086

Current liabilities

97,308

Trade and other payables

11

80,681

Contract liabilities

3,402

-

Tax payable

-

61

Borrowings

12

32,142

39,016

Amount due to a director

537

11,170

Amounts due to the non-controlling interests of

34,971

a subsidiary

35,973

168,360

166,901

Net current liabilities

(60,245)

(37,815)

Total assets less current liabilities

(57,476)

(34,224)

Non-current liability

112,592

Loans from ultimate holding company

108,696

Net liabilities

(170,068)

(142,920)

Capital and reserves

213,912

Share capital

213,912

Reserves

(377,803)

(351,545)

Capital deficiency attributable to owners of

(163,891)

the Company

(137,633)

Non-controlling interests

(6,177)

(5,287)

Capital deficiency

(170,068)

(142,920)

3

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 March 2019

  1. GENERAL
    The Company was incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). In the opinion of the directors of the Company, the ultimate holding company of the Company is Supreme Union Holdings Limited ("Supreme Union"), which is a private limited company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. Its ultimate controlling party is Mr. Lam Ching Kui ("Mr. Lam"), who is the chairman of the board of directors and an executive director of the Company. The immediate holding company of the Company is Ka Chun Holdings Limited. The address of registered office of the Company is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda and its principal place of business is 13/F., Admiralty Centre 2, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong.
    The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") which is also the functional currency of the Company. In addition, the functional currency of certain group entities that operate outside Hong Kong are determined based on the currency of the primary economic environment in which the group entities operate.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
    The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair values at the end of each reporting period.
    Going concern
    In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the directors of the Company have given careful consideration to the future liquidity of the Group notwithstanding that the Group's total liabilities exceeded its total assets by approximately HK$170,068,000 and capital deficiency attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately HK$163,891,000 as at 31 March 2019, and the Group incurred a loss attributable to owners of the Company of approximately HK$28,771,000 for the year ended 31 March 2019.
    The directors of the Company are satisfied that the Group will have sufficient financial resources to meet its financial obligations as they fall due for the foreseeable future, after taking into consideration of the followings:
    1. As at 31 March 2019, the Company has drawn down loans of approximately HK$112,592,000 and undrawn loan facilities of approximately HK$77,408,000 granted by its ultimate holding company, Supreme Union, which are provided on a subordinated basis. Supreme Union will not demand the Company for repayment of such loans nor cancel the undrawn loan facilities until all other liabilities of the Group have been satisfied.

4

  1. In addition to the loan facilities granted by Supreme Union as stated above, the ultimate controlling party has also undertaken to provide adequate funds to enable the Group to meet its liabilities and to pay financial obligations to third parties as and when they fall due so that the Group can continue as a going concern and carry on its business without a significant curtailment of operations for the twelve months from the date of approving the consolidated financial statement. Also, ultimate controlling party and his spouse agreed not to request the Group, whenever necessary, to settle the related parties balances recorded in other payable amounting to approximately HK$35,594,000 until all other third parties liabilities of the Group had been satisfied.
  2. The directors will strengthen and implement measures aiming at improving the working capital and cash flows of the Group, including closely monitoring the general administrative expenses and operating costs.
  3. The directors will consider to improve the financial position of the Group and to enlarge the capital base of the Company by conducting fund raising exercises such as share placement or loan capitalisation when necessary.

The directors have carried out a detailed review of the cash flow forecast of the Group for the next twelve months from the reporting date taking into account the impact of above measures. The directors of the Company believe that the Group will have sufficient cash resources to satisfy its future working capital and other financing requirements as and when they fall due in the next twelve months from the reporting date, and accordingly, are satisfied that it is appropriate to prepare the consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis.

Should the Group be unable to continue in business as a going concern, adjustments would have to be made to write down the value of assets to their recoverable amount, to provide for future liabilities which might arise and to reclassify non-current assets and liabilities to current assets and liabilities respectively. The effects of these potential adjustments have not been reflected in these consolidated financial statements.

The Group intends to pursue strategic acquisitions that can enable the Company to capture new business opportunities in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") market and to strengthen her revenue and profit fundamentals. The Company has been actively identifying projects with growth potential for acquisitions or investments and has engaged in discussions with various parties for such acquisitions or investments.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 02:14:04 UTC
