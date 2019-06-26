Wai Chun : 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

|
2019 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
偉 俊 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1013)
2019 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
The board of directors (the "Board") of Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (the
Company") presents the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 March 2019
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
4
204,875
106,153
Cost of sales
(197,431)
(100,231)
Gross profit
7,444
5,922
Other income
5
879
123
Other gains and losses
(319)
|
2,334
Impairment losses on trade receivables, net
(7,903)
reversal
(9,476)
Impairment losses on contract assets
(302)
-
Reversal of impairment losses (impairment
518
losses) on other receivables
(853)
Selling and distribution expenses
(18)
(2,323)
Administrative expenses
(24,192)
(28,676)
Finance costs
(7,382)
(7,030)
Loss before taxation
(31,275)
(39,979)
Taxation
6
61
(61)
Loss for the year
7
(31,214)
(40,040)
Loss attributable to:
(28,771)
- Owners of the Company
(33,505)
- Non-controlling interests
(2,443)
(6,535)
(31,214)
(40,040)
Loss per share
9
HK cents
HK cents
- Basic
(0.13)
(0.16)
- Diluted
(0.13)
(0.16)
* for identification purpose only
1
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2019
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Loss for the year
(31,214)
(40,040)
Other comprehensive income (expense):
Item that may be subsequently reclassified to
profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
5,283
(4,658)
Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year
5,283
(4,658)
Total comprehensive expense for the year
(25,931)
(44,698)
Total comprehensive expense attributable to:
- Owners of the Company
(25,637)
(36,497)
- Non-controlling interests
(294)
(8,201)
(25,931)
(44,698)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 March 2019
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current asset
2,769
Property, plant and equipment
3,591
Current assets
5,108
Inventories
9,204
Trade and other receivables, prepayments and
64,323
deposits
10
81,944
Contract assets
5,733
-
Fixed deposits
300
300
Bank balances and cash
32,651
37,638
108,115
129,086
Current liabilities
97,308
Trade and other payables
|
80,681
Contract liabilities
3,402
-
Tax payable
-
61
Borrowings
12
32,142
39,016
Amount due to a director
537
11,170
Amounts due to the non-controlling interests of
34,971
a subsidiary
35,973
168,360
166,901
Net current liabilities
(60,245)
(37,815)
Total assets less current liabilities
(57,476)
(34,224)
Non-current liability
112,592
Loans from ultimate holding company
108,696
Net liabilities
(170,068)
(142,920)
Capital and reserves
213,912
Share capital
213,912
Reserves
(377,803)
(351,545)
Capital deficiency attributable to owners of
(163,891)
the Company
(137,633)
Non-controlling interests
(6,177)
(5,287)
Capital deficiency
(170,068)
(142,920)
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the year ended 31 March 2019
GENERAL
The Company was incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). In the opinion of the directors of the Company, the ultimate holding company of the Company is Supreme Union Holdings Limited ("Supreme Union"), which is a private limited company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. Its ultimate controlling party is Mr. Lam Ching Kui ("Mr. Lam"), who is the chairman of the board of directors and an executive director of the Company. The immediate holding company of the Company is Ka Chun Holdings Limited. The address of registered office of the Company is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda and its principal place of business is 13/F., Admiralty Centre 2, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") which is also the functional currency of the Company. In addition, the functional currency of certain group entities that operate outside Hong Kong are determined based on the currency of the primary economic environment in which the group entities operate.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair values at the end of each reporting period.
Going concern
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the directors of the Company have given careful consideration to the future liquidity of the Group notwithstanding that the Group's total liabilities exceeded its total assets by approximately HK$170,068,000 and capital deficiency attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately HK$163,891,000 as at 31 March 2019, and the Group incurred a loss attributable to owners of the Company of approximately HK$28,771,000 for the year ended 31 March 2019.
The directors of the Company are satisfied that the Group will have sufficient financial resources to meet its financial obligations as they fall due for the foreseeable future, after taking into consideration of the followings:
As at 31 March 2019, the Company has drawn down loans of approximately HK$112,592,000 and undrawn loan facilities of approximately HK$77,408,000 granted by its ultimate holding company, Supreme Union, which are provided on a subordinated basis. Supreme Union will not demand the Company for repayment of such loans nor cancel the undrawn loan facilities until all other liabilities of the Group have been satisfied.
In addition to the loan facilities granted by Supreme Union as stated above, the ultimate controlling party has also undertaken to provide adequate funds to enable the Group to meet its liabilities and to pay financial obligations to third parties as and when they fall due so that the Group can continue as a going concern and carry on its business without a significant curtailment of operations for the twelve months from the date of approving the consolidated financial statement. Also, ultimate controlling party and his spouse agreed not to request the Group, whenever necessary, to settle the related parties balances recorded in other payable amounting to approximately HK$35,594,000 until all other third parties liabilities of the Group had been satisfied.
The directors will strengthen and implement measures aiming at improving the working capital and cash flows of the Group, including closely monitoring the general administrative expenses and operating costs.
The directors will consider to improve the financial position of the Group and to enlarge the capital base of the Company by conducting fund raising exercises such as share placement or loan capitalisation when necessary.
The directors have carried out a detailed review of the cash flow forecast of the Group for the next twelve months from the reporting date taking into account the impact of above measures. The directors of the Company believe that the Group will have sufficient cash resources to satisfy its future working capital and other financing requirements as and when they fall due in the next twelve months from the reporting date, and accordingly, are satisfied that it is appropriate to prepare the consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis.
Should the Group be unable to continue in business as a going concern, adjustments would have to be made to write down the value of assets to their recoverable amount, to provide for future liabilities which might arise and to reclassify non-current assets and liabilities to current assets and liabilities respectively. The effects of these potential adjustments have not been reflected in these consolidated financial statements.
The Group intends to pursue strategic acquisitions that can enable the Company to capture new business opportunities in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") market and to strengthen her revenue and profit fundamentals. The Company has been actively identifying projects with growth potential for acquisitions or investments and has engaged in discussions with various parties for such acquisitions or investments.
