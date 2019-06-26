Wai Chun : 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

In addition to the loan facilities granted by Supreme Union as stated above, the ultimate controlling party has also undertaken to provide adequate funds to enable the Group to meet its liabilities and to pay financial obligations to third parties as and when they fall due so that the Group can continue as a going concern and carry on its business without a significant curtailment of operations for the twelve months from the date of approving the consolidated financial statement. Also, ultimate controlling party and his spouse agreed not to request the Group, whenever necessary, to settle the related parties balances recorded in other payable amounting to approximately HK$35,594,000 until all other third parties liabilities of the Group had been satisfied. The directors will strengthen and implement measures aiming at improving the working capital and cash flows of the Group, including closely monitoring the general administrative expenses and operating costs. The directors will consider to improve the financial position of the Group and to enlarge the capital base of the Company by conducting fund raising exercises such as share placement or loan capitalisation when necessary.

The directors have carried out a detailed review of the cash flow forecast of the Group for the next twelve months from the reporting date taking into account the impact of above measures. The directors of the Company believe that the Group will have sufficient cash resources to satisfy its future working capital and other financing requirements as and when they fall due in the next twelve months from the reporting date, and accordingly, are satisfied that it is appropriate to prepare the consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis.

Should the Group be unable to continue in business as a going concern, adjustments would have to be made to write down the value of assets to their recoverable amount, to provide for future liabilities which might arise and to reclassify non-current assets and liabilities to current assets and liabilities respectively. The effects of these potential adjustments have not been reflected in these consolidated financial statements.

The Group intends to pursue strategic acquisitions that can enable the Company to capture new business opportunities in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") market and to strengthen her revenue and profit fundamentals. The Company has been actively identifying projects with growth potential for acquisitions or investments and has engaged in discussions with various parties for such acquisitions or investments.