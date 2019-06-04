Wai Chun : APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Log in
APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

06/04/2019 | 07:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

偉 俊 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1013)

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Tse Kin Wing ("Mr. Tse") has been appointed as the company secretary and authorised representative of the Company, with effect from 4 June 2019. Mr. Tse is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree in accounting and finance from the Leeds Metropolitan University. He has over 15 years of experience in auditing, accounting and control, company secretarial, taxation, financial management and business administration areas. Mr. Tse has also been appointed as the company secretary and authorised representative of Wai Chun Mining Industry Group Company Limited (0660.HK) with effect from 4 June 2019.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to extend its welcome to Mr. Tse on his new appointment.

By order of the Board

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited

LAM Ching Kui

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 4 June 2019

* for identification purpose only

1

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

LAM Ching Kui (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Independent Non-executive Directors:

KO Ming Tung, Edward

TO Yan Ming, Edmond

Professor Ho Kin Chung, B.B.S., J.P.

2

Disclaimer

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 11:44:07 UTC
