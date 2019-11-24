Wai Chun : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CO-CHAIRMAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

偉 俊 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1013)

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

CO-CHAIRMAN

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Lew Mon Hung ("Dr. Lew") has been appointed as an non-executive Director and co-chairman of the Company with effect from 22 November 2019.

Biographical Details of Dr. Lew

Dr. Lew Mon Hung, who retired from a national committee member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is currently the CEO of Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited (a Hong Kong listed company, Stock Code: 1076). He has served as a member of the 11th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and a member of the Commission on Strategic Development of the Hong Kong SAR. He has served as the chairman of Hong Kong Listed Company G-Resources Group Limited (Stock Code: 1051), the chairman of ABC Communications (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0030), an executive director of Sino Union Petroleum & Chemical International Limited (Stock Code: 346) and a deputy

chairman of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (Stock Code: 0632). He was also the chairman of the 100 Strategic Think Tanks (百家戰略智庫), which were composed of famous writers,

famous talk show hosts and famous professors from four places between the Taiwan Strait. He used to be the chief consultant of Core Pacific -Yamaichi International (H.K.) Limited and the director of Mirror Post Cultural Enterprises Company Limited. He served as a part-time consultant to the Central Policy Unit of the Hong Kong SAR Government from 2006 to 2007.

In 2006, he was selected as a National Outstanding Private Entrepreneur and a top ten

Chinese Enterprise management Talent in the Mainland. In 2007, he was obtained the 2007 World Outstanding Chinese Award (2007年世界傑出華人獎) and an honorary

doctorary degree from Sinte Gleska University of California.