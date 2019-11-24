Wai Chun : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CO-CHAIRMAN

Log in
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CO-CHAIRMAN

11/24/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

偉 俊 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1013)

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

CO-CHAIRMAN

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Lew Mon Hung ("Dr. Lew") has been appointed as an non-executive Director and co-chairman of the Company with effect from 22 November 2019.

Biographical Details of Dr. Lew

Dr. Lew Mon Hung, who retired from a national committee member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is currently the CEO of Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited (a Hong Kong listed company, Stock Code: 1076). He has served as a member of the 11th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and a member of the Commission on Strategic Development of the Hong Kong SAR. He has served as the chairman of Hong Kong Listed Company G-Resources Group Limited (Stock Code: 1051), the chairman of ABC Communications (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0030), an executive director of Sino Union Petroleum & Chemical International Limited (Stock Code: 346) and a deputy

chairman of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (Stock Code: 0632). He was also the chairman of the 100 Strategic Think Tanks (百家戰略智庫), which were composed of famous writers,

famous talk show hosts and famous professors from four places between the Taiwan Strait. He used to be the chief consultant of Core Pacific -Yamaichi International (H.K.) Limited and the director of Mirror Post Cultural Enterprises Company Limited. He served as a part-time consultant to the Central Policy Unit of the Hong Kong SAR Government from 2006 to 2007.

In 2006, he was selected as a National Outstanding Private Entrepreneur and a top ten

Chinese Enterprise management Talent in the Mainland. In 2007, he was obtained the 2007 World Outstanding Chinese Award (2007年世界傑出華人獎) and an honorary

doctorary degree from Sinte Gleska University of California.

1

He graduated from the Affiliated High School of South China Normal University (廣州 華南師大附中) in 1966. He went to the countryside and settled in the communes in

Dongguan in November 1968. He settled in Hong Kong in September 1973.

Dr. Lew has not entered into a service contract with the Company and there is no fixed term of service. Dr. Lew will not receive any remuneration from the Company for being an non-executive Director, but the expenses incurred in connection with his discharge of his duties as an non-executive Director will be borne by the Company. In accordance with the amended and restated articles of association of the Company, Dr. Lew will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company and is eligible for re-election at that meeting.

Dr. Lew was convicted of intended to perverting the course of justice. He was sentenced to eighteen month's imprisonment in February 2016 and was early released from prison in February 2017 due to good behavior.

Save as disclosed above, Dr. Lew does not have any relationship with any director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company. As at the date of the announcement, Dr. Lew does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571) of the Laws of Hong Kong.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, there is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to the appointment of Dr. Lew as an non-executive Director.

The Board would like to extend our warmest welcome to Dr. Lew for joining the Company.

By order of the Board

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited

Lam Ching Kui

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

2

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

LAM Ching Kui (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Independent Non-executive Directors:

KO Ming Tung, Edward

Ho Kin Chung

*  for identification purpose only

3

Disclaimer

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited published this content on 24 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 10:32:07 UTC
