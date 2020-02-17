Log in
Wai Chun : TERMINATION OF THE SALES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

02/17/2020 | 05:37am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

偉 俊 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司*

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1013)

TERMINATION OF THE SALES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 22 November 2019 (the "Announcement") and the supplementary announcement dated 18 December 2019 in relation to, among others, the Sales Framework Agreement and Supply Framework Agreement. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board would like to announce that, on 17 February 2020 (after trading hours), Costal Gain Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, and US Fuel & Energy Inc. (each a "Party", together the "Parties") entered into a termination agreement (the "Termination Agreement") pursuant to which the Parties mutually agreed to terminate the Sales Framework Agreement and the transaction contemplated under the Sales Framework Agreement. On the other hand, the

Company and the Supplier, namely(transliterated as Jiangxi Ning Yu Lithium Battery Manufacturing Limited江西宁宇Company)锂电制造有(each限公a "Party", together the "Parties") have agreed to terminate the Supply Framework Agreement on 17 February 2020 (after trading hours) (the "Termination Agreement").

Pursuant to the Termination Agreements, the Sales and Supply Framework Agreements shall cease to be legally binding on the Parties, and the Parties shall no longer enjoy any rights or assume any obligations under the Framework Agreement. The Parties confirmed that no breach, loss or adverse effect had occurred during the performance and termination of the Sales and Supply Framework Agreements.

The Board considers that the termination of the Framework Agreement has no material adverse impact on the existing business operation and financial position of the Group.

1

* for identification purpose only

By order of the Board

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited

LAM Ching Kui

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 17 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of one executive Director, namely Mr. Lam Ching Kui (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Ko Ming Tung, Professor Ho Kin Chung,)B.B.S., JP. and Mr. Chan Chun Wai, Tony.

2

Disclaimer

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:36:08 UTC
