Wai Chun : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE IN INTERMEDIATE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF THE COMPANY

偉 俊 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

WAI CHUN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1013)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN INTERMEDIATE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

OF THE COMPANY

The Company has been informed by Ka Chun, the immediate controlling shareholder of the Company, of the change in its shareholder as a result of the transfer of shares on 4 November 2019.

Supreme Union (a company directly and wholly owned by Mr. Lam) transferred its 100% issued share capital in Ka Chun to Wai Chun IF, both Supreme Union and Wai Chun IF are companies ultimately controlled by Mr. Lam.

After completion of the transfer, Wai Chun IF becomes the intermediate controlling shareholder of the Company. However, the immediate and ultimate controlling shareholders of the Company, being Ka Chun and Mr. Lam respectively, remain unchanged. The Directors consider that the Transfer will not have any impact on the financial position and operations of the Group.

This is a voluntary announcement made by Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (the "Company"), which together with its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the "Group".

The Company has been informed by Ka Chun Holdings Limited ("Ka Chun"), the immediate controlling shareholder of the Company, of the change in its shareholder as a result of the completion of the transfer of its entire issued share capital (the "Transfer").

Prior to the Transfer, Mr. Lam Ching Kui ("Mr. Lam"), who is the chairman and chief executive officer of the Company, and is the director of Ka Chun, through his wholly owned company, Supreme Union Holdings Limited ("Supreme Union"), owned entire issued share capital in Ka Chun. As at 4 November 2019, Wai Chun Investment Fund ("Wai Chin IF") is a company wholly owned by Mr. Lam. Supreme Union transferred its entire issued share capital in Ka Chun to Wai Chun IF, both Supreme Union and Wai