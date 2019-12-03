Log in
Wai Chun : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE IN INTERMEDIATE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF THE COMPANY

12/03/2019 | 07:53am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

偉 俊 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

WAI CHUN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1013)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN INTERMEDIATE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

OF THE COMPANY

The Company has been informed by Ka Chun, the immediate controlling shareholder of the Company, of the change in its shareholder as a result of the transfer of shares on 4 November 2019.

Supreme Union (a company directly and wholly owned by Mr. Lam) transferred its 100% issued share capital in Ka Chun to Wai Chun IF, both Supreme Union and Wai Chun IF are companies ultimately controlled by Mr. Lam.

After completion of the transfer, Wai Chun IF becomes the intermediate controlling shareholder of the Company. However, the immediate and ultimate controlling shareholders of the Company, being Ka Chun and Mr. Lam respectively, remain unchanged. The Directors consider that the Transfer will not have any impact on the financial position and operations of the Group.

This is a voluntary announcement made by Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (the "Company"), which together with its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the "Group".

CHANGE IN INTERMEDIATE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF THE COMPANY

The Company has been informed by Ka Chun Holdings Limited ("Ka Chun"), the immediate controlling shareholder of the Company, of the change in its shareholder as a result of the completion of the transfer of its entire issued share capital (the "Transfer").

Prior to the Transfer, Mr. Lam Ching Kui ("Mr. Lam"), who is the chairman and chief executive officer of the Company, and is the director of Ka Chun, through his wholly owned company, Supreme Union Holdings Limited ("Supreme Union"), owned entire issued share capital in Ka Chun. As at 4 November 2019, Wai Chun Investment Fund ("Wai Chin IF") is a company wholly owned by Mr. Lam. Supreme Union transferred its entire issued share capital in Ka Chun to Wai Chun IF, both Supreme Union and Wai

1

Chun IF are companies ultimately controlled by Mr. Lam.

As a result of the completion of the Transfer on 4 November 2019, Wai Chun IF becomes the intermediate controlling shareholder of the Company. However, the immediate and ultimate controlling shareholders of the Company, being Ka Chun and Mr. Lam respectively, remain unchanged. Following the completion of the Transfer, the Company continues to be owned as to approximately 72.66% by Ka Chun, the entire issued share capital of which is entirely owned by Wai Chun IF which is ultimately controlled by Mr. Lam.

The directors of the Company (the "Board" or "Directors") consider that the Transfer will not have any impact on the financial position and operations of the Group.

By order of the Board

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited

Lam Ching Kui

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 3 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Director:

Mr. Lam Ching Kui (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Director:

Dr. Lew Mon Hung (Co-Chairman)

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Ko Ming Tung, Edward

Professor Ho Kin Chung, B.B.S., J.P.

* for identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 12:52:02 UTC
