Wai Yuen Tong Medicine : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

WAI YUEN TONG MEDICINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

（位 元 堂 藥 業 控 股 有 限 公 司*）

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 897)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

The Company announces that the Circular regarding the major transaction in relation to the Disposal is now expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 24 May 2019.

Reference is made to the announcement of Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 28 March 2019 regarding the major transaction in relation to the Disposal (the "Announcement"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, pursuant to Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to despatch a circular containing, amongst other things, details of the Disposal (the "Circular"), to the Shareholders within 15 business days after the publication of the Announcement, which is on or before 23 April 2019. As the Group now intends to adopt the financial information as at the close of business on 31 March 2019 for the preparation of the indebtedness statement for inclusion in the Circular and due to the intervening Ching Ming Festival and Easter holidays, the Group does not expect to receive all the confirmations of indebtedness from banks until the middle of May 2019. Given that the indebtedness statement should not be dated more than eight weeks before the Circular is issued, the Circular will only be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 24 May 2019 which is more than 15 business days after the publication of the Announcement. In this regard, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict

*For identification purpose only