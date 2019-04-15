Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 06:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WAI YUEN TONG MEDICINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

（位 元 堂 藥 業 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 897)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

The Company announces that the Circular regarding the major transaction in relation to the Disposal is now expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 24 May 2019.

Reference is made to the announcement of Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 28 March 2019 regarding the major transaction in relation to the Disposal (the "Announcement"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, pursuant to Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to despatch a circular containing, amongst other things, details of the Disposal (the "Circular"), to the Shareholders within 15 business days after the publication of the Announcement, which is on or before 23 April 2019. As the Group now intends to adopt the financial information as at the close of business on 31 March 2019 for the preparation of the indebtedness statement for inclusion in the Circular and due to the intervening Ching Ming Festival and Easter holidays, the Group does not expect to receive all the confirmations of indebtedness from banks until the middle of May 2019. Given that the indebtedness statement should not be dated more than eight weeks before the Circular is issued, the Circular will only be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 24 May 2019 which is more than 15 business days after the publication of the Announcement. In this regard, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict

*For identification purpose only

- 1 -

compliance with Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules and the Stock Exchange has agreed to waive the requirement under Rule 14.41(a) on condition that the Company will despatch the Circular on or before 24 May 2019 and make this announcement.

By Order of the Board

WAI YUEN TONG MEDICINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

（位元堂藥業控股有限公司*

Chan Chun Hong, Thomas

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tang Ching Ho, Mr. Chan Chun Hong, Thomas, Ms. Tang Mui Fun and Ms. Tang Wai Man, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Leung Wai Ho, Mr. Siu Man Ho, Simon, Mr. Cho Wing Mou and Mr. Li Ka Fai, David.

*For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 10:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:00aVECTRUS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:00aCHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:59aBOEING : EU's Malmstrom believes U.S. trade deal can be done quickly
RE
06:57aZHONG AN REAL ESTATE : Circulars - (1) General Mandates to Issue and Buy-back Shares, (2) Re-election of Directors, (3) Proposed Adoption of New Share Option Scheme, (4) Proposed Change of Company Name, (5) Proposed Amendments to the Constitutional Documents and (6) Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06:57aWEIQIAO TEXTILE : Proxy Form For The H Shareholders Class Meeting To Be Held On 30 May 2019
PU
06:57aWEIQIAO TEXTILE : Proxy Form For The Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting To Be Held On 30 May 2019
PU
06:57aWEIQIAO TEXTILE : Shareholders Reply Slip For Attending The Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 30 May 2019
PU
06:57aWEIQIAO TEXTILE : Shareholders Reply Slip For Attending The H Shareholders Class Meeting To Be Held On 30 May 2019
PU
06:57aSIEMENS : Healthineers introduces functions to standardize imaging in the hybrid OR
PU
06:57aWEIQIAO TEXTILE : Proposed Declaration of Final Dividends, Proposed Amendments To The Articles of Association, Propose......
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : nominates three new board members
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV ADDS CITI, BAML TO BANKS WORKING ON $5 BILLION ASIAN IPO: sources
4BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : activist Bramson renews call to join the board
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Celgene Deal Clears A Hurdle

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About