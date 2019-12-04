Wai Yuen Tong Medicine : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF NOTES

Events of default:The Notes contain certain provisions relating to events of default, including but not limited to default in the payment of principal, or of any premium, on the Notes, when such payments become due, default in payment of interest which continues for 30 consecutive days, breaches of covenants, cross defaults, unpaid judgment debt and insolvency.

Listing: The Notes are to be listed on the SGX-ST

The Acquisition is funded by internal resources of the Group.

INFORMATION OF THE GROUP

The Group is principally engaged in (i) the manufacturing, processing and retailing of traditional Chinese medicine which includes Chinese medicinal products sold under the brand name of "Wai Yuen Tong" and a range of products manufactured by selected medicinal materials with traditional prescription, mainly in the PRC and Hong Kong; (ii) the processing and retailing of western pharmaceutical products and personal care products under the brand names of "Madame Pearl's" and "Pearl's"; and (iii) property investment.

Suntech Investments is principally engaged in investment holding. It is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

INFORMATION OF THE ISSUER

The Issuer is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability whose shares are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1622). The Issuer and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in residential and commercial property development, with primary focus on residential property development in the PRC.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION

The Acquisition forms part of the Group's treasury activities in managing its surplus liquidity and presents an opportunity for the Group to balance and diversify its investment portfolio, in addition to generating a stable return to the Group. In light of the terms of the Notes including the price of the Acquisition, the coupon rate, the maturity date and the credit rating of the Issuer, the Directors (including independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the terms of the Notes are fair and reasonable and the Acquisition is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.