
Wai Yuen Tong Medicine : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF NOTES
12/04/2019 | 09:49am EST
WAI YUEN TONG MEDICINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
（ 位 元 堂 藥 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *）
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 897)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF NOTES
THE ACQUISITION
The Board announces that on 4 December 2019, Suntech Investments, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, placed an order to acquire the Notes to be issued by the Issuer in the aggregate principal amount of US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.58 million) for a total consideration of US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.58 million).
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition by Suntech Investments (as aggregated with previous acquisition by the Group of debt securities issued by the Issuer) exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.
THE ACQUISITION
On 4 December 2019, Suntech Investments, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, placed an order to acquire the Notes to be issued by the Issuer in the aggregate principal amount of US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.58 million) for a total consideration of US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.58 million).
The Notes are to be issued under an indenture to be dated as of 10 December 2019 among the Issuer, certain subsidiary guarantors and the trustee of the Notes and delivery of the Notes is expected to be made on or about 10 December 2019.

Issuer:

Redco Properties Group Limited (力高地產集團有限公


司), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with


limited liability, the shares of which are listed and traded


on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code:


1622) which is rated "B" by Standard & Poor's Ratings


Services and "B" by Fitch Ratings as of the date of this


announcement. To the best of the knowledge, information


and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable


enquiries, Redco Properties Group Limited (力高地產集團


有限公司) is a third party independent of the Company and


its connected persons.

Total issue size:

US$250.0 million

Principal amount of

US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.58

Notes acquired:

million).

Issue price for the

US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.58

Notes acquired:

million) to be settled in cash, representing 100.0% of the


principal amount of the Notes acquired.

Maturity date:

8 December 2020, subject to early redemption provisions as


set out in the terms of the Notes.

Coupon rate:

11.5% per annum from and including 10 December 2019


payable in arrears on 10 June 2020 and 8 December 2020.

Security:

The Issuer has pledged/procured the pledging of capital


stock of certain of its subsidiaries as security for its existing


pari passu secured indebtedness and such collateral will


also be extended to secure the obligations of the Issuer


under the Notes, subject to sharing on a pari passu basis


pursuant to the terms of a related intercreditor agreement


entered into by, amongst others, the Issuer and the trustee


in respect of the Notes.


The Notes are also guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the


Issuer.

Ranking of the Notes:

The Notes are (1) general obligations of the Issuer; (2)


senior in right of payment to any existing and future


obligations of the Issuer expressly subordinated in right


of payment to the Notes; (3) at least pari passu in right


of payment with certain existing pari passu secured


indebtedness of the Issuer and all other unsecured,


unsubordinated indebtedness of the Issuer (subject to


any priority rights of such unsecured, unsubordinated


indebtedness pursuant to applicable law); (4) guaranteed by


certain subsidiaries of the Issuers on a senior basis, subject


to certain limitations; (5) effectively subordinated to the


secured obligations (if any, other than certain permitted


pari passu secured indebtedness) of the Issuer and the


subsidiaries of the Issuer which are providing guarantees


under the Notes, to the extent of the value of the assets


serving as security therefor (other than the collateral


securing the Notes); and (6) effectively subordinated to all


existing and future obligations of the subsidiaries of the


Issuer which are not providing guarantees under the Notes.
Optional redemption: The Notes may be redeemed in the following circumstances:
At any time and from time to time following the completion by the Issuer of registration of foreign debt with the National Development and Reform Commission of the PRC, the Issuer may redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at a redemption price equal to 101% of the principal amount of the Notes, together with accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date.
At any time prior to 8 December 2020, the Issuer may at its option redeem the Notes, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus applicable premium as of, and together with accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date.
At any time and from time to time prior to 8 December 2020, the Issuer may redeem up to 35% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes with the net cash proceeds of one or more sales of common stock of the Issuer in an equity offering at a redemption price of 111.5% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date; provided that at least 65% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes originally issued on the original issue date remains outstanding after each such redemption and any such redemption takes place within 60 days after the closing of the related equity offering.
Repurchase upon change of Upon the occurrence of certain events constituting a change
control:of control of the Issuer as result of which there is a decline in the rating of the Notes, the Issuer must make an offer to repurchase all outstanding Notes at a purchase price equal to 101% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the repurchase date.
Events of default:The Notes contain certain provisions relating to events of default, including but not limited to default in the payment of principal, or of any premium, on the Notes, when such payments become due, default in payment of interest which continues for 30 consecutive days, breaches of covenants, cross defaults, unpaid judgment debt and insolvency.

Listing:

The Notes are to be listed on the SGX-ST
The Acquisition is funded by internal resources of the Group.
INFORMATION OF THE GROUP
The Group is principally engaged in (i) the manufacturing, processing and retailing of traditional Chinese medicine which includes Chinese medicinal products sold under the brand name of "Wai Yuen Tong" and a range of products manufactured by selected medicinal materials with traditional prescription, mainly in the PRC and Hong Kong; (ii) the processing and retailing of western pharmaceutical products and personal care products under the brand names of "Madame Pearl's" and "Pearl's"; and (iii) property investment.
Suntech Investments is principally engaged in investment holding. It is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
INFORMATION OF THE ISSUER
The Issuer is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability whose shares are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1622). The Issuer and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in residential and commercial property development, with primary focus on residential property development in the PRC.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION
The Acquisition forms part of the Group's treasury activities in managing its surplus liquidity and presents an opportunity for the Group to balance and diversify its investment portfolio, in addition to generating a stable return to the Group. In light of the terms of the Notes including the price of the Acquisition, the coupon rate, the maturity date and the credit rating of the Issuer, the Directors (including independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the terms of the Notes are fair and reasonable and the Acquisition is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition by Suntech Investments (as aggregated with previous acquisition by the Group of debt securities issued by the Issuer) exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context otherwise requires:

"Acquisition"

the placing of an order by Suntech Investments on 4


December 2019 to acquire the Notes in the principal


amount of US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately


HK$23.58 million) for a total consideration of US$3.0


million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.58 million)

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited (位元堂藥業


控股有限公司*), an exempted company incorporated in


Bermuda with limited liability whose shares are listed and


traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock


Code: 897)

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the


People's Republic of China

"Issuer"

Redco Properties Group Limited (力高地產集團有限公


司), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with


limited liability, the shares of which are listed and traded


on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code:


1622) which is rated "B" by Standard & Poor's Ratings


Services and "B" by Fitch Ratings as of the date of this


announcement

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock


Exchange

"Notes"

11.5% senior notes due 8 December 2020 to be issued by


the Issuer

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this


announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special


Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China


and Taiwan

"SGX-ST"

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in


the issued share capital of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"subsidiary(ies)"

has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the Companies


Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

"Suntech Investments"

Suntech Investments Limited, an indirect wholly-owned


subsidiary of the Company and a company incorporated in


the British Virgin Islands with limited liability, which is


principally engaged in investment holding

"US$"

United States dollar(s), the lawful currency of the United


States of America

"%"

per cent.
For illustration purposes, amounts in US$ in this announcement have been translated into HK$ at the rate of US$1 = HK$7.86 as quoted by the Hong Kong Association of Banks as of the date of this announcement.
By Order of the Board
WAI YUEN TONG MEDICINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
(位元堂藥業控股有限公司*)
Chan Chun Hong, Thomas
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 4 December 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tang Ching Ho, Mr. Chan Chun Hong, Thomas, Ms. Tang Mui Fun and Ms. Tang Wai Man, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Leung Wai Ho, Mr. Siu Man Ho, Simon, Mr. Cho Wing Mou and Mr. Li Ka Fai, David.

|