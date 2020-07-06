Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Waiver of loan repayment holidays: regulator explains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 03:49am EDT

The regulator leaves open the chance of a borrower failing to confirm their income reduction of 30% within this timeframe (e.g., through a calculation mistake when applying for holidays). The Bank of Russia believes that responsible borrowers should be saved the painful consequences of this should they fail to provide documentary evidence of their right to holidays.

In its information letter, the Bank of Russia recommends that in such circumstances banks and microfinance companies consider re-approval of loan repayment holidays for responsible borrowers based on a lender's proprietary restructuring programme from the same start date as that of loan repayment holidays under law.

Thanks to this approach, the borrower will incur no overdue debt, with their credit history unaffected. In turn, the Bank of Russia recommends that Russian citizens apply to lenders in advance with the intention of coming to a mutually acceptable solution.

Also, the Bank of Russia provides recommendations on a course of action in cases of a borrower having obtained loan repayment holidays but deciding to opt out of them. If this occurs before the regular loan repayment date and the borrower and the bank agree to reinstate the original schedule of payments, the borrower should suffer no negative consequences even if they failed to submit documentary evidence of income reduction.

Should the borrower, having applied for loan repayment holidays, decide to opt out prior to the lender's confirmation or prior to day one of the holidays, the borrower is entitled to withdraw the application and elect not to submit documentary evidence of income reduction. This does not in any way undermine the borrower's right to apply for holidays in future.

Separately, the Bank of Russia wrote to remind credit institutions that the above recommendations have no implications for reserve requirements. As regards reserve requirements, credit institutions should use guidance set forth in Information Letter No. IN-01-41/72, dated 17 April 2020.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 07:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:14aUK new car market down a third as tentative restart reveals subdued demand
PU
04:14aJD COM : and P&G Launch New Sustainability Program during 's “Green Stream Initia …
PU
04:14aFORFARMERS N : partner in research program on sustainable production of grass and forage crops
PU
04:14aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy connects the world's most powerful hydro unit to the grid…
PU
04:14aCARBIOS : Half-year statement on the termination of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont and signature of a new liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF by transfer of assets
PU
04:14aCARBIOS : begins construction on industrial demonstration plant in final step to commercializing its PET recycling technology
PU
04:14aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Study Indicates that Medicaid Expansion Has Led to Earlier Cancer Detection Among Individuals with Low Income
PU
04:14aFABRYKA OBRABIAREK RAFAMET S A : Content of resolutions not adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of RAFAMET S.A. on June 23 2020
PU
04:14aFABRYKA OBRABIAREK RAFAMET S A : Content of resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of RAFAMET S.A. on June 23 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Samsung's second quarter chip sales unlikely made up for smartphone weakness
2KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..
3AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Appoints New CEO
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group