Wake County Voters to Cast Ballots on New, ES&S Secure Voting Machines

OMAHA, Neb., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Election Systems & Software (ES&S) is honored to announce that Wake County, North Carolina, is extending its partnership with ES&S as its election management vendor of choice. Wake County includes voters in the city of Raleigh as well as 13 other municipalities. More than 710,000 registered voters in Wake County will continue to cast their ballots on ES&S federally-certified voting systems.

"We were very excited about our Board's decision to go with the DS200 and the DS850," said Gary Sims, director of the Wake County Board of Elections. "Both machines tested favorably with our officials and voters. We have also had a proven success record of support from ES&S since 2006. We look forward to providing the same level of service and confidence in the elections process to our voters in Wake County."

The county made its selection after a comprehensive assessment of their options. Through their assessment, county election officials determined that ES&S provides a voting solution that is easy for both poll workers and election officials to navigate and manage.

DS200® – This precinct scanner and tabulator includes physical security features to secure sensitive components and election files. The DS200 operating system controls, limits and detects unauthorized access to all critical data, and includes safeguards that help protect sensitive data and verify authenticity.

DS850® – This high-speed scanner and vote tabulator is the fastest central scanner in the election industry, capable of processing 300 double-sided 14-inch ballots per minute. Equipped with ES&S' patented IMR™ and PTRAC® technology, the DS850 continuously scans and intelligently sorts ballots, ensuring ballots are read accurately and consistently.

Wake County continued its partnership with ES&S following a history of quality service and support. ES&S has utilized Printelect as its maintenance and service partner for the existing Wake County tabulation system, implemented in 2005. With Printelect service offices in Raleigh and New Bern, N.C., the proximity to local, skilled and certified technicians has helped extend the useful life of the existing equipment to more than 12 years. The maintenance and field service capabilities, as well as a comprehensive existing relationship with Wake County personnel, give the Printelect and ES&S partnership a proven formula for success and longevity in Wake County elections.

"We are honored to serve and partner with Wake County," said Mac Beeson, ES&S regional vice president of Sales. "We take immense pride in the quality of our products and services and in delivering on our vision of maintaining voter confidence and enhancing the voting experience. We look forward to continuing a successful long-term partnership."

