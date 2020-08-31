'Wake-up call': World Bank hopes Lebanese blast will spur reform

* World Banks calls Beirut blast self-inflicted wound
* Estimates damage will cost billions of dollars to repair
* Says aid will depend on transparency, judicial reform
BEIRUT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The World Bank has estimated that
a huge explosion at Beirut port caused as much as $4.6 billion
in damage to homes and infrastructure, and the bank's regional
head said this should be a catalyst for reforms to unlock
reconstruction funds.
Lebanon has regularly turned to the international community
for help during its slow reconstruction since a 1975-1990 civil
war but its failure to reform a system blighted by corruption
and mismanagement has often deterred donors and investors.
"This time around, the shock is so big, it is such a
self-inflicted wound ... that I really hope and believe there
will be a wake-up call," World Bank Vice President for Middle
East and North Africa Ferid Belhaj told Reuters.
He was speaking after the release of the bank's Rapid Damage
and Needs Assessment report on the Aug. 4 blast that shattered a
swathe of Beirut, much of it an area that had already been
rebuilt once following the civil war.
The World Bank report on the blast, blamed on a massive
amount of ammonium nitrate stored poorly at the port, estimated
physical damage at $3.8 billion to $4.6 billion.
Other losses, such as the knock to economic output, ranged
from $2.9 billion to $3.5 billion, it said.
Lebanon, already crushed by a mountain of debt, has appealed
to the international community for help.
Donors, led by French President Emmanuel Macron who is
visiting Beirut this week for the second time in a month, have
demanded a new government tackle endemic state corruption and
implement other reforms to secure support.
Belhaj blamed "basic mismanagement" for the blast and
economic crisis ravaging the economy even before the explosion.
He said Lebanon would have to attract foreign state aid and
private investment to recover but that the global coronavirus
crisis had made the task more challenging.
"The Lebanese need to wake up to the cruel reality that it
is not like money is waiting to be spent on the country," he
said. The government needed to show more transparency, make sure
the judiciary functioned properly and improve governance.
