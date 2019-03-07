WakeMed Selects the Rothman Index for Predictive Analytics to Identify Patient Decline and Improve Health Outcomes

Health system to focus on AI applications for sepsis and eICU patients
To improve patient outcomes and to further its mission of improving the
health and well-being of the community, WakeMed Health & Hospitals has
chosen the Rothman Index (RI) predictive analytics software for use
across the Raleigh, N.C.-based health system. The largest provider of
care in Wake County, WakeMed is a 941-bed health system with one million
patient visits each year.
The Rothman Index is the first algorithm that automatically derives one
simple score from the vast amount of data in electronic medical records
to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any
disease, any care setting. Because the data feeding the Rothman Index
reflects the real-time status of multiple body systems, it captures
subtle changes in patient condition – often hours or days earlier than
existing vitals-based algorithms.
“With the Rothman Index, we hope to identify patient decline quicker
and, in some instances, prevent decline. Using predictive analytics as
an additional resource in proactive rounding allows us to identify
patients at high risk of mortality and intervene sooner,” says West
Paul, MD, PhD, WakeMed Senior Vice President and Chief Quality & Medical
Staff Officer. “This technology aligns with our efforts to Chasing Zero
– WakeMed’s system-wide initiative aimed at achieving zero instances of
preventable patient harm. We will integrate the Rothman Index into our
electronic health record system for a seamless transition into our
team’s clinical workflow, decisions and day-to-day communication.”
WakeMed expects the Rothman Index will help lower mortality rates,
readmission rates and ultimately improve quality of care and patient
outcomes at all three of the health system’s full-service hospitals,
while lowering costs and saving valuable health resources. The system
will also apply the Rothman Index to impact sepsis, by identifying
patients who are deteriorating even before a sepsis screening takes
place.
“We are delighted to be selected by WakeMed. The Rothman Index is the
established gold standard in predicting patient decline, and the only
algorithm proven to reduce mortality in practice. As with all our
Rothman Index health systems, we are excited to begin a partnership
rooted in deep clinical expertise and committed to adoption and
improvement,” says PeraHealth CEO Greg White.
About WakeMed Health & Hospitals
Serving the community since 1961, WakeMed Health & Hospitals is a
nationally recognized, private, not-for-profit healthcare organization
founded and based in Raleigh, N.C. The largest health system in Wake
County, WakeMed exists to improve the health and well-being of our
community by providing outstanding, compassionate, patient- and
family-centered care to all. The 941-bed system comprises three
full-service hospitals (WakeMed Raleigh Campus, WakeMed Cary Hospital
and WakeMed North Hospital) and a network of facilities throughout the
Triangle area, delivering health and wellness services that bring added
value to the communities we serve. WakeMed is a leader in cardiac and
vascular care, women’s and children’s services, emergency medicine and
trauma care, physical rehabilitation, orthopaedics and neurosciences.
Specialty facilities include the WakeMed Heart Center, Children’s
Hospital, Women’s Pavilion and Birthplace, Women’s Hospital at WakeMed
North, WakeMed Rehabilitation Hospital, Adult and Children’s Emergency
Departments and a Level I Trauma Center. WakeMed’s team of more than
9,100 employees, 1,500 volunteers, 1,200 affiliated physicians, and the
more than 300 physicians employed by WakeMed Physician Practices use the
most advanced technologies along with the best minds and the biggest
hearts to ensure the finest quality in healthcare and community health.
For more information, visit www.wakemed.org.
About PeraHealth
PeraHealth is a software company that uses the Rothman Index to
transform the clinical and financial efficiency of healthcare. The
Rothman Index is the first algorithm that derives one simple score from
the vast amount of data in the electronic medical record to create a
picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease,
any care setting. It is the only algorithm proven to reduce mortality in
practice. Other results include reducing length of stay and
readmissions. Our customers are leading hospitals and clinicians who
need to identify patients at risk of rapid decline, make decisions about
transfer and discharge, predict the risk of severe infection, and
improve the overall efficiency and quality of care. For more
information, visit PeraHealth.com
and @PeraHealth.
