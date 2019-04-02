Walgreens Drags on Dow as U.S. Stocks Tread Water

By David Hodari and Michael Wursthorn

Falling shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower Tuesday after the drugstore chain slashed its profit expectations, rekindling investors' fears of economic turbulence.

Walgreens's stock tumbled after the drugstore chain said it faced its most difficult quarter since its 2014 acquisition of Alliance Boots. The retailer fell short of analysts' profit expectations for the latest quarter and warned that challenging economic conditions, including falling generic drug prices, will weigh on earnings throughout the year.

Investors worry Walgreens could be the beginning of a rough earnings period. S&P 500 companies are projected to report a 4% profit contraction from a year earlier, the broad index's first quarter of negative earnings growth since 2016. Profit estimates for subsequent quarters continue to fall, analysts added, raising the likelihood of an earnings recession.

"Earnings expectations have been lowered significantly," said Tom Martin, a senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments." But have they been lowered enough?"

Some investors and analysts say estimates for subsequent quarters this year likely need to come down further to reflect the rough economic terrain companies like Walgreens have warned about. The first-quarter earnings reporting season begins in earnest next week, starting with banks, leaving many investors waiting to see how those initial results shape up before making investment decisions, analysts added.

The Dow industrials fell 81 points, or 0.3%, to 26176, as shares of Walgreens slumped nearly 13%, putting the drugstore chain on pace for its biggest daily decline in more than four years.

Trading across the rest of the market was more muted, with the S&P 500 little changed from the previous day.

Technology stocks like Apple, however, saw modest gains, pushing the Nasdaq Composite up 0.2%.

Adding to investors' economic trepidations was a drop in orders for long-lasting factory goods in February following three straight months of growth. A sharp decline in civilian aircraft orders contributed to a 1.6% pullback in orders for durable goods in February from January, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

Still, that was better than what economists had been expecting. Several surveyed by The Wall Street Journal projected a 2.1% decline for the month. Economic data releases will likely remain in focus this week, with U.S. nonfarm payroll data due Friday.

Tuesday's losses renewed concerns that major indexes could struggle to maintain the massive gains they racked up in the first three months of the year. The S&P 500 rose 13% in the first quarter, the broad index's best start to a year in more than two decades.

"Fund managers have had a very good first quarter and I think it'll take a very optimistic manager to say the next quarter will be as good as the last," said Abi Oladimeji, chief investment officer at Thomas Miller Investment.

For stocks to build on sharp first-quarter gains "a rebound would need to be quite strong given where stock prices are, and that might mean some of the monetary policy easing would go away -- so be careful what you wish for," Mr. Oladimeji said.

Indexes in other regions, meanwhile, notched minor gains, with Asian indexes ticking higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat, Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.1% and the South Korean Kospi rose 0.4% as it shrugged off weaker-than-expected inflation data. Europe's pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.4% in afternoon trading, after staging its largest one-day gain since February on Monday.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com and Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com