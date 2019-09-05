Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Walgreens asks shoppers to not openly carry firearms, joins Kroger and Walmart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:53pm EDT
A customer walks out of a Walgreens pharmacy store in Austin, Texas

(Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday it would start asking customers to not carry firearms in its stores, joining Walmart Inc and Kroger Co, in a change of gun policy following several deadly mass shootings in the United States.

"We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials," the Deerfield, Illinois-based pharmacy chain said in an emailed statement.

Earlier this week, Walmart and Kroger said they would ask shoppers to stop openly carrying firearms in stores across the United States. Walmart also said it would discontinue sales of ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in U.S. stores, and called for action on gun safety after a string of mass shootings, including at Walmart stores in Texas and Mississippi.

The three retailers are among a growing number of U.S. companies, such as Delta Air Lines and Bank of America, that are responding to calls for action to help curtail the rash of gun violence that has plagued the nation, risking backlash from powerful gun owners' groups as politicians consider options.

Shannon Watts, founder of gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action, said she has put pressure on Walgreens to stop allowing open carry since 2015 and applauded the retailer's announcement on Thursday.

"We hope Senate leaders are watching this sea change," Watts said. "We'll take this momentum to Washington when Congress is back from recess on Monday."

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a bill intended to close loopholes around background checks for gun purchases and other measures in February, but it has not been taken up by the Republican-led Senate.

Watts said she is also calling on CVS Health Corp and supermarket chain Wegmans Holdings to ask customers not to bring guns into their stores as well.

"CVS Pharmacy stores do not sell firearms or ammunition and we respect the efforts of Moms Demand Action and other groups that are working to prevent gun violence," the company said in an emailed statement.

"We prohibit employees from carrying weapons at work and support efforts to prevent weapons where we work and shop," it added.

A Wegmans' spokeswoman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bill Berkrot)

By Melissa Fares
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 2.18% 52.515 Delayed Quote.-24.73%
WEGMANS HOLDINGS BERHAD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pSIGNET JEWELERS : Jewelry Retailers Bring Back Luster, but Hurdles Remain
DJ
03:07pOKEA : Oil cargo from Draugen
PU
03:07pBLACKBAUD : Our hearts are with those affected by Hurricane Dorian
PU
03:07pORION MINERALS : DMRE Approves R4 Billion Mining Rights
AQ
03:07pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - CURLF
GL
03:05pAmerican Airlines to Sponsor K-Pop Together Festival in Lewisville
BU
03:04pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico moves to launch world's largest oil hedge program - sources
RE
03:04pSoybeans Sink as Traders Grow Weary of Trade Fight
DJ
03:02pWOLTERS KLUWER : to Host Session at the 2019 International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property World Congress
PU
03:02pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Valaris plc (f/k/a Ensco Rowan plc) of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – VAL
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2APPLE : APPLE : places $7 billion in return to bond market
3PLATINUM : Impala Platinum delays job cuts due to improved earnings - sources
4BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group