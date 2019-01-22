Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Walgreens pays $269.2 million to settle U.S. civil fraud lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 08:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Walgreens logo is seen outside the store in Times Square in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $269.2 million to settle two whistleblower lawsuits accusing it of civil fraud for overbilling federal healthcare programs over a decade, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

The pharmacy chain will pay $209.2 million to resolve claims it improperly billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal programs from 2006 to 2017 for hundreds of thousands of insulin pens it dispensed to patients it knew did not need them.

Walgreens will also pay $60 million to resolve claims it overcharged Medicaid from 2008 to 2017 by failing to disclose and charge the discount drug prices it offered the public through its Prescription Savings Club program.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it "admits, acknowledges, and accepts responsibility" for conduct alleged by the federal government, according to the settlement agreements.

In a separate statement, Walgreens said it "has admitted no wrongdoing," and that the settlements were in the best interests of customers, patients and other stakeholders.

It also said it set aside enough money for both settlements as of Nov. 30, 2018.

The company recently had more than 9,400 drugstores in the United States.

Walgreens' settlements resolve claims under the federal False Claims Act, which lets private whistleblowers sue on the federal government's behalf and share in recoveries.

The accords were respectively approved last week by U.S. District Judges Paul Crotty and Paul Oetken, who both sit in Manhattan.

About $200 million of the payout will go to the federal government, and the rest to state governments.

Walgreens also entered a corporate integrity agreement with the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to ensure future compliance with federal healthcare programs.

Two pharmacists filed the original complaint concerning the insulin pens in July 2015. A copy of that complaint could not immediately be obtained on Tuesday.

Marc Baker, who worked for Walgreens for a decade as a pharmacy manager in Florida, filed the original complaint concerning the drug price discounts in January 2012.

Both lawsuits had been filed under seal.

The cases are U.S. ex rel Rahimi v Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-05686; and U.S. ex rel Baker v Walgreens Inc in the same court, No. 12-00300.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and Tom Brown)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:30pTRUMP WON'T SOFTEN HARDLINE ON CHINA TO MAKE TRADE DEAL : advisers
RE
09:22pChinese steel, iron ore slide as economic concerns persist
RE
09:17pOil steadies, but economic slowdown still weighs on markets
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12pBayer asks California judge to limit evidence in another Roundup cancer trial
RE
08:56pGoogle spends big on U.S. lobbying amid antitrust, bias battles
RE
08:56pBrazil's Bolsonaro uses Davos speech to appeal to big business
RE
08:55pEXPLAINER : What happens next in Huawei CFO Meng's case?
RE
08:54pWalgreens pays $269.2 million to settle U.S. civil fraud lawsuits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
2S&P 500 : TRUMP WON'T SOFTEN HARDLINE ON CHINA TO MAKE TRADE DEAL: advisers
3APHRIA INC : APHRIA : Green Growth to commence offer to buy Aphria for about C$2.35 billion
4TATA STEEL : TATA STEEL : ADVENTURE FOUNDATION (TSAF) ANNOUNCES WINTER EXPEDITION TO MOUNT KANGRI
5CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Yea..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.