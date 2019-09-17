Walk The Moon, “Shut Up and Dance” Artist, to Headline the OPTIMA 2019 Party

OPTIMA—the Inaugural Talent Optimization Conference—Takes Place November 20-22, 2019 in Boston, MA; Early-Bird Registration Closes September 30th

On November 21st, rock band Walk the Moon—best known for their hit single “Shut Up and Dance”—will take the stage to give OPTIMA attendees an exclusive performance at the OPTIMA 2019 Party at the Royale Boston!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005415/en/

OPTIMA is the inaugural talent optimization conference, where 800 business leaders and HR strategists will come together to become proficient in aligning their people strategy with their business strategy for optimal business results. Attendees will learn strategies for designing great teams and cultures, hiring purposefully, and inspiring and developing high-performing teams.

Moneyball’s Billy Beane & World-Renowned Speaker Mel Robbins to Keynote OPTIMA

Billy Beane—former MLB player turned EVP of the Oakland A’s, who pioneered statistical analysis in baseball (a.k.a. Moneyball)—will set the tone for OPTIMA with a keynote on why leaving team-building to chance is the most damaging decision business leaders can make.

Mel Robbins—world-renowned speaker, author, and host of a new talk show—will close OPTIMA on an inspiring note with a keynote on why self-awareness is the single most important element of achieving breakthrough leadership and performance in both career and life.

See the complete agenda, which includes keynotes from Drift CEO David Cancel and Harvard Business School Professor Lynda Applegate, and sessions from more A-list speakers such as:

● Meghan Joyce, former Regional GM (US/Canada) of Uber

● Jim Koch, Co-founder & Chairman of Boston Beer Company (Sam Adams)

● Marilynn Duker, CEO of Brightview Senior Living

● Dave Regnery, EVP at Ingersoll Rand

● Cheryl Kulacz, Head of Global Talent Development of Bose

● Max Yoder, CEO & Co-Founder of Lessonly

● Kirk Arnold, Executive in Residence at General Catalyst

● Dan Tyre, Sales Director at Hubspot

● Tracie Sponenberg, Chief People Officer of The Granite Group

● Glen Allison, COO of Honey

Sponsor OPTIMA: Reach a Global Audience of Business Leaders and HR Strategists

Partner with OPTIMA at the intersection of business strategy and talent strategy. Current sponsors include: Drift, Vistage, Structural, Lola.com, ClearCompany, Seescape Systems, Zillion, AE Herman Associates, Benson Executive Search, and Bowling Green State University. Sponsor OPTIMA here.

Early-Bird Registration Ends September 30th at 11:59 PM

Early-bird registration for OPTIMA 2019 closes at the end of September. Registrants can now get an additional 15% off of the early-bird price with the Walk The Moon discount code WTM15.

Register at: https://optimaconference.com/.

About OPTIMA

OPTIMA 2019, the inaugural talent optimization conference hosted by The Predictive Index, takes place from November 20–22, 2019 in Boston, MA. At OPTIMA, 800 business leaders and HR strategists will learn and share best practices on how to assemble world-class teams and manage employees in a way that pushes everyone to the top of their game. Attendees will become proficient in strategies for designing, hiring, and inspiring high-performing teams—and capitalizing on people data—to maximize productivity and achieve real business results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005415/en/