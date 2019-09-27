Log in
Walk among the Ghosts of infamous Western Characters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado!

09/27/2019 | 10:00am EDT

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a year hiatus the Glenwood Springs Historical Society presents its 19th annual Historic Ghost Walk through Linwood Cemetery in Glenwood Springs. Tours will lead guests up the hill by lantern light to the old cemetery where costumed actors portray pioneers from Glenwood Springs’ past.

 

Participants carry lanterns or flashlights for the moderately strenuous one-third mile hike up to the cemetery. At the top, the terrain is hilly and mildly strenuous. Appropriate footwear and preparation for possible inclement weather is recommended. 

Lisa Langer, Glenwood Springs director of tourism, encourages advanced ticket purchases, “The ghost walk is as popular as a visit to the “Doc” Holliday memorial gravesite at the Linwood Cemetery. We recommend booking the tour early to prevent disappointment as tours often sell out.”  

 

Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 and are limited to 30 people for each tour. Ticket Prices are adults $20, Senior 65 plus/Student 5-18years $18. Purchase tickets at Glenwood Historical Society. There are three tours per night at 6:30, 7:15 and 8 p.m. The 6:30 p.m. tour is recommended for families with younger children. Bringing children under five years of age is not recommended.


Homemade cookies and hot apple cider will be served at the bottom of the hill after each tour. The Ghost Walk is a fundraiser for the Glenwood Springs Historical Society and Frontier Museum.  For more information, call the museum at (970) 945-4448 or e-mail museumoffice@rof.net

Learn more: https://visitglenwood.com/things-to-do/cultural-historical/frontier-historical-society/

Lisa Langer, Director of Tourism Promotion
Visit Glenwood Springs
970-230-9035
Lisa@visitglenwood.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
