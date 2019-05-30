CHICAGO, Ill., May 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Join Chicago's lupus community and the Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) Saturday, June 8, 2019 to Walk with Us to Cure Lupus at 633 Clark Street on the Northwestern University Campus in Evanston, Illinois. Walk with Us to Cure Lupus is the LRA's signature national program that unites communities across the country to achieve one goal - to raise the much-needed funds to improve care and find the cure.



In lupus, the immune system, which should protect against infection, instead creates antibodies that can attack any part of the body. More than 90 percent of the millions of people worldwide who live with lupus are women. African Americans, Latinx, Asians and Native Americans are two to three times at greater risk than Caucasians.



Explaining why lupus patient and Chicago resident Amy Dunn Walks with the Lupus Research Alliance, she said, "Joining was a way for me not to feel so alone. "Before then, I didn't know anybody who was in my shoes. Today, I refuse to let lupus define me, and I will go to the ends of the earth to educate people - bring awareness - and ultimately help find a cure."



This day is set for a true celebration. Before and after the Walk, participants can take part in Tie Dying tee shirts, face painting, Team photos, Moon Bounce and signing the annual Hope Begins Here banner displayed in the LRA national office in NYC. Free breakfast, snacks and a 25 percent discount at Coldstone Creamery add to the fun for all ages. Free parking is available on campus in either Segal Visitor's Center Garage or the NU Campus Parking Lot.



Wheelchair accessible, the Walk route is about 3.1 miles around the scenic Northwestern University campus. Walkers are encouraged to go at their own pace and cover their own distance; it is not necessary to complete the route.



"Thousands are walking across the United States to raise awareness and funds for lupus research," comments Kenneth M. Farber, President and CEO of the Lupus Research Alliance. "Through the efforts of communities like Chicago, this program has contributed millions to be invested in the most innovative and promising research that has led to every pivotal advance in lupus to date. We look forward to seeing Chicago come out full force on June 8."



Visit http://www.lupuswalkchicago.org/ or email MCocchiarella@LupusResearch.org for more information.



The lupus community thanks Walk sponsors for their ongoing support: GSK and JP Morgan Chase, Target, Einstein Bros, Starbucks, Trader Joes, and IT'SUGAR.



Visit https://www.lupusresearch.org/ to learn more about the LRA and scientific breakthroughs that are transforming lupus treatment. Get the latest news, share your experiences and support others on LRA's Community Forum, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



About the Lupus Research Alliance:



The Lupus Research Alliance aims to transform treatment while advancing toward a cure by funding the most innovative lupus research in the world. Because the Lupus Research Alliance's Board of Directors fund all administrative and fundraising costs, 100 percent of all donations goes to support lupus research programs.



