 Wall Decor Market in the US 2019-2023 | Increased Demand for Personalized and Customized Wall Decor to Boost Growth | Technavio

The wall decor market in the US is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005516/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled wall décor market in the US 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The introduction of premium products due to the improved standard of living will be one of the major drivers in the wall decor market in the US. Modern and designer home decor products including wall decor items encourage people to do home renovations. Various wall decor manufacturers are also leveraging the internet and social media to market their products owing to the higher preference for personalized products. In addition, retailers are expanding their portfolio by introducing specialized products to meet the growing and diverse demand. Therefore, the increasing demand for premium wall decor products is expected to propel market growth in the US during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30281

As per Technavio, the increased demand for personalized and customized wall decor, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Wall Decor Market in the US: Increased Demand for Personalized and Customized Wall Decor

Retailers are equipping their product assortment with several personalized wall decor products due to rising trend of personalization. Retailers are often able to gain significant margins on products as many customers are willing to pay extra for product personalization. Thus, vendors and retailers offering customized and personalized wall decor items at both macro and micro levels is expected to drive the market in the US.

“The rising trend for interior designing and the increasing residential construction sector are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wall Decor Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the wall decor market in the US by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (wall art, picture frames, wall clock, and other decorative accents).

The wall art segment led the market share in 2018, followed by picture frames, wall clock, and other decorative accents respectively. During the forecast period, the wall art segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing inclination of wealthy individuals toward enhancing the aesthetic appeal of their home interiors.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005516/en/