Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall St. extends slide as Nasdaq flirts with correction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 09:10pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street indexes extended their decline on Thursday as volatility spiked and investors shunned risky investments, and Nasdaq looked like it could confirm a correction.

By Sinéad Carew

By late afternoon the S&P was down another 2 percent after shedding 3 percent in the previous day's session and Nasdaq was down as much as 10.3 percent from its closing record high, reached on Aug. 29. If it closes at these levels, this would confirm a correction.

At its session low, the S&P fell 2.7 percent to its lowest level since early July.

The CBOE Volatility Index thrust to its highest level since mid-February.

The energy sector, pressured by a drop in oil prices, was the lead decliner while insurers were some of the biggest losers in the financial sector a day after Hurricane Michael slammed into Florida.

The technology sector, the biggest loser in Wednesday's sell-off, was down 1.4 percent on Thursday.

Before the market open, data showing a smaller-than-anticipated rise in consumer prices eased some fears of increasing inflation pressures.

"There are still short-term negatives that will continue to put pressure on the market. We got relief on one of those negatives today with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) number, which suggests the Fed will be less aggressive than the market was concerned it will be," said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.

The data helped push U.S. Treasury yields to a one-week low, further soothing equity investors.

But investors still faced a sea of worries, including uncertainty over a U.S.-China trade war and U.S. mid-term elections on Nov. 6, on top of hawkish comments last week from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, according to Phipps who said he expected the equity market to fall further before advancing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 521.91 points, or 2.04 percent, to 25,076.83, the S&P 500 lost 56.76 points, or 2.04 percent, to 2,728.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 99.86 points, or 1.35 percent, to 7,322.19.

The S&P's 11 major sectors were all in the red by late afternoon. Energy was the biggest loser with a 2.4 percent drop as oil prices hit two-week lows after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected. [O/R]

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.51-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.50-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 61 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 6 new highs and 251 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Nick Zieminski)

By SinÃ©ad Carew
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.34% 25218.01 Delayed Quote.3.56%
NASDAQ 100 -0.37% 7006.2984 Delayed Quote.10.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.47% 7374.5046 Delayed Quote.7.51%
S&P 500 -3.29% 2785.68 Real-time Quote.7.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46pINSTANT VIEW : U.S. share tumble continues, Nasdaq flirts with correction
RE
09:31pOil falls 3 percent as equity markets drop, inventories climb
RE
09:31pOPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
RE
09:31pOil falls 3 percent as equity markets drop, inventories climb
RE
09:31pOil falls 3 percent as equity markets drop, inventories climb
RE
09:23pISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Students and researchers at Western University to share in historic Budget 2018 funding for science
PU
09:23pSEC UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE : Statement on Re-Opening Comment Period for Capital/Margin/Segregation for Security-Based Swap Dealers
PU
09:23pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Settles a Case with Low Country Livestock Exchange LLC Resulting in a $2,000 Civil Penalty
PU
09:19pJury clears J&J of liability in New Jersey talc cancer case
RE
09:18pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, New York-Newark-Jersey City – September 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4L BRANDS : L Brands Reports September 2018 Sales
5TURTLE BEACH CORP : TURTLE BEACH : Reports Strong Selected Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.