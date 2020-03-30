Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall St. gains as investors weigh stimulus against shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 10:30am EDT
NYSE-AMEX Options floor traders from TradeMas Inc. work in an off-site trading office due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York

Wall Street rose on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week's massive fiscal stimulus package by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving investors hopeful that the economic impact of the coronavirus could still be contained.

A record $2.2 trillion in aid and unprecedented policy easing from the Federal Reserve helped the S&P 500 post its biggest weekly percentage gain in over a decade last week, and the Dow Jones its best since 1938.

However, all three major stock indexes fell more than 3% on Friday after the United States overtook China as the country with the most number of coronavirus cases.

The crisis has so far knocked $7 trillion off the value of S&P 500 companies and without any clarity on how long it will take to quell the outbreak, Wall Street's main indicators of future volatility remain at high levels.

"Massive monetary and fiscal spending is giving investors just enough breathing room to figure out the extent of the economic damage done," said Stephen Innes, a markets strategist at AxiCorp.

"Prices are tentatively stabilizing and risk is turning back on again as market makers are back replenishing their shopping list of go-to equities."

Trump on Sunday dropped a hotly criticized plan to get the economy up and running again by mid-April after White House health experts argued strongly to extend the stay-at-home order to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Saturday it expected real U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) to fall 10% in the first quarter and plunge 25% in the second quarter.

The CBOE volatility index fell 3 points on Monday, but was still near levels far above those in 2018 and 2019.

"Until we've got some evidence that can help deal with the virus, it's probably more choppy markets ahead," said Noah Hamman, chief executive office of AdvisorShares in Bethesda, Maryland.

At 9:52 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 83.28 points, or 0.38%, at 21,720.06, the S&P 500 was up 25.18 points, or 0.99%, at 2,566.65 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 93.46 points, or 1.25%, at 7,595.84.

Of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, only the energy index was in the red as U.S. crude oil prices fell below $20 for the first time in 18 years

The healthcare sector was the second-biggest boost to the benchmark index as progress on coronavirus vaccines and tests being developed by Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Laboratories lifted their shares by about 4% and 10%, respectively.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corp were again the top decliners after Berenberg slashed its price targets on cruise operators by about a third.

Declining issues almost matched advancers on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded four new highs and eight new lows.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Sagarika Jasinghani and Anil D'Silva)

By Uday Sampath Kumar and Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.57% 21979.48 Delayed Quote.-24.18%
NASDAQ 100 2.73% 7795.839236 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.32% 7676.53148 Delayed Quote.-13.10%
S&P 500 1.92% 2589.96 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52aGreat time for long-term investors to put money into U.S. - Mnuchin
RE
10:50aJ&J, U.S. government plan 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine
RE
10:36aU.S. dollar rallies as global easing policies give short-term reprieve
RE
10:36aU.S. dollar rallies as global easing policies give short-term reprieve
RE
10:30aWall St. gains as investors weigh stimulus against shutdown
RE
10:27aflydubai to reduce staff pay for three months due to coronavirus
RE
10:22aWorld equity markets edge higher despite oil plunge to 2002 lows
RE
10:22aWorld equity markets edge higher despite oil plunge to 2002 lows
RE
10:22aTSX drops on oil plunge as coronavirus hits demand
RE
10:20aWorld equity markets edge higher despite oil plunge to 2002 lows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG says British Airways extends ..
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group