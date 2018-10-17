Wall St. indexes down in choppy trade after Fed minutes

By Sinéad Carew

The S&P 500 zig-zagged between positive and negative territory after the minutes were released.

Before the minutes trading had already been choppy and the S&P 500 struggled to build on the previous day's rally after disappointing housing data dragged down Home Depot and homebuilders.

At 2:16PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.59 points, or 0.32 percent, to 25,714.83, the S&P 500 lost 4.14 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,805.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.02 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,619.47.

Of the S&P's 11 major sectors financials <.SPSY> was the biggest gainer, up 1 percent. Consumer discretionary <.SPLRCD> was the biggest loser with a 0.9 percent drop.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.78-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.60-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 10 new highs and 65 new lows.

