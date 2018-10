The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since March.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 547.81 points, or 2.17 percent, to 25,798.36, the S&P 500 gained 60.06 points, or 2.18 percent, to 2,810.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 215.13 points, or 2.9 percent, to 7,645.87.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Grebler)