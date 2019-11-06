Log in
Wall St. little changed but report trade deal could be delayed weighs

11/06/2019 | 02:57pm EST
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

U.S. stocks were near flat on Wednesday as a report that the U.S.-China deal could be delayed until December increased worries about how long the trade war will go on, while healthcare shares supported the market.

A senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December, as discussions continue over terms and a venue.

Stocks were also on pause after their recent run to record highs.

The year end is typically a bullish time for stocks, but the trade war is still a risk, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

Also, "there's been concern the market was moving toward overbought conditions," she said.

Humana Inc rose 3.9% as the health insurer reported quarterly profit that beat estimates on higher sales of its government-backed Medicare Advantage health plans.

CVS Health Corp gained 4.9% after the pharmacy chain posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by its Aetna health insurance business and pharmacy benefit management unit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.91 points, or 0.01%, to 27,489.72, the S&P 500 lost 0.21 points, or 0.01%, to 3,074.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.29 points, or 0.34%, to 8,406.39.

The recent rally had been fueled by signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks and a mostly upbeat earnings season.

The S&P 500 energy index fell 2.3% following declines in oil prices, while the S&P health care was up 0.6%.

Match Group Inc slumped 4.9% as the Tinder owner forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates in the face of stiff competition from rival online dating services. Its parent firm, IAC/InterActiveCorp, dropped 4.7%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.65-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 62 new highs and 53 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.03% 27485.36 Delayed Quote.17.86%
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP -4.03% 213.11 Delayed Quote.21.31%
MATCH GROUP, INC. -2.86% 66.8 Delayed Quote.60.79%
NASDAQ 100 -0.27% 8188.404266 Delayed Quote.28.93%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.35% 8405.845725 Delayed Quote.26.39%
S&P 500 -0.01% 3074.42 Delayed Quote.22.65%
