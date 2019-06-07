Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall St. rallies on hopes of U.S. rate cut, trade progress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
06/07/2019 | 04:35pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

New York (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes charged higher on Friday, as sharply slowing U.S. job growth boosted hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts while optimism about potential progress in U.S. trade fights with China and Mexico added to risk appetites.

By Sinéad Carew

Investors bet that labor market weakness would give the Fed a reason to provide the economy with more support, pushing the S&P 500 and the Dow to their biggest weekly gains since the end of November, right before a massive year-end sell-off.

A Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 75,000 jobs last month, much smaller than the 185,000 additions estimated by economists in a Reuters poll, suggesting the loss of momentum in economic activity was spreading to the labor market.

As a result traders raised bets for a rate cut in July followed by two more rate cuts by year-end.

"The jobs report indicates there's some weakness but the economy does remain relatively robust at this point," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

Investors are putting weak jobs "in the context that it might result in a more timely Fed action which would be more supportive than if they wait too long," he said.

But others noted that investors appeared to give more weight to Fed policy than economic data.

"Right now the market is willing to accept disappointing growth in exchange for the prospect of lower rates," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management in Chicago. "We're addicted to low rates and we're willing to forsake our economic growth in exchange for those low rates."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.28 points, or 1.02%, to 25,983.94, the S&P 500 gained 29.85 points, or 1.05%, to 2,873.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 126.55 points, or 1.66%, to 7,742.10.

Also adding to investor enthusiasm on Friday was a notice from U.S. officials granting Chinese exporters two more weeks to get their products to the United States before raising tariffs on those items. U.S. and Chinese leaders are expected to meet late in June at the G20 meeting.

But while U.S. President Donald Trump said there was a "good chance" of a US-Mexico trade deal, if the two countries failed to make an agreement he plans to impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports on Monday.

Mexican sources told Reuters late Friday that negotiators are battling to reach agreement over a U.S. demand that Mexico accept more asylum seekers.

"An interest rate cut is being priced into the market, but in order to go higher you do need to get progress on the trade front because in the longer term that is the bigger issue for markets," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James in Baltimore, Maryland.

The S&P's biggest boosts on the day were Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com.

Technology stocks, among the hardest hit due to the recent escalation in trade tensions, rose 2% and provided the biggest boost of the S&P 500's 11 major sectors. Chipmakers, which get a major portion of their revenue from China, also gained, with the Philadelphia chip index rising 1.2%.

However, tariff-sensitive industrials underperformed slightly with a 0.9% gain.

Interest-rate sensitive bank stocks dropped 0.98%. The only major S&P sectors in the red were the broader financial index, down 0.19%, and a defensive favorite, utilities, which fell 0.77%.

"If people are thinking the Fed action is going to support the economy you don't have the safe haven mission for utilities coming into play," said Oakbrook's Jankovskis.

Beyond Meat Inc shares closed up 39.4% at $138.65 after the maker of plant-based burgers said it expects to more than double its revenue and report breakeven EBITDA this year. It went public at $25 on May 2.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.93-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 116 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 100 new highs and 99 new lows.

On U.S. exchanges 6.48 billion shares changed hands compared with the 7.04 billion average for the last 20 sessions.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By SinÃ©ad Carew
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.02% 25983.94 Delayed Quote.10.26%
NASDAQ 100 1.94% 7417.291261 Delayed Quote.14.07%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.66% 7742.101242 Delayed Quote.14.17%
S&P 500 1.05% 2873.34 Delayed Quote.12.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46pStocks jump, yields and dollar fall, as U.S. data fans rate cut talk
RE
04:45pBOEING DELAYED FIX OF DEFECTIVE 737 MAX WARNING LIGHT FOR THREE YEARS : U.S. lawmakers
RE
04:45pDollar Weakens in Wake of Jobs Report
DJ
04:43pST CHARLES COUNTY MO : Explore Lakes in St. Charles County Parks by Learning ‘Sup' June 21 At Broemmelsiek Park
PU
04:43pST CHARLES COUNTY MO : 06.07.19 Explore Lakes in St. Charles County Parks by Learning ‘Sup' June 21 At Broemmelsiek Park
PU
04:38pCITY OF SASKATOON : Weekend Road Report, June 8-9, 2019
PU
04:35pWall St. rallies on hopes of U.S. rate cut, trade progress
RE
04:29pIndustrials Up on Rate, Mexico-Talks Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:28pPresident Spoke With Fed Chairman Amid Public Campaign for Lower Rates
DJ
04:27pMaterials Up as Fed Seen Cutting Rates -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Future Dims for Fiat Chrysler, Renault Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are Weakened -- WSJ
5AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About