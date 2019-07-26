Wall St rebounds, dollar gains on solid GDP data, upbeat earnings

Log in
07/26/2019 | 11:11am EDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks bounced back and the dollar hit a two-month peak on Friday as solid economic data and a spate of positive earnings reports brought buyers back to the market.

A host of upbeat quarterly reports from a broad range of U.S. companies, including Google parent Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp, Starbucks Corp and McDonald's Corp helped allay disappointment over Amazon.com miss.

U.S. economic growth slowed less than analysts expected in the second quarter as consumer spending surged, more than making up for a drop in imports and inventory build-up.

The GDP report was "slightly better than expected but certainly not enough to change the path of the Fed meeting by the end of this month," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. "This is just what the market needed, not so soft that the economy is slowing down precipitously and not so strong that the Fed is going to reverse course."

Investors now look ahead to the coming week, when negotiators arrive in Beijing to resume talks aimed toward resolving the long-running U.S.-China trade war and the Federal Reserve's policymakers convene, which is expected to culminate in the first interest rate cut in a decade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.96 points, or 0.01%, to 27,142.94, the S&P 500 gained 13.26 points, or 0.44%, to 3,016.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 64.28 points, or 0.78%, to 8,302.82.

A rally in media stocks pushed European shares higher, in a rebound from Thursday's drop after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and toned down monetary easing expectations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.29% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.13%.

Bucking the trend, emerging-market assets were on track to end the week lower, as investors shied away from riskier assets after ECB President Mario Draghi gave a rosier-than-expected economic outlook.

Emerging market stocks fell 0.49%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> closed 0.69% lower, while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> dropped 0.45%.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against other world currencies, climbed to a two-month high, setting a course for a second straight weekly advance.

The dollar index <.DXY> rose 0.14%, with the euro down 0.12% to $1.1132.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.05% versus the greenback at 108.71 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.24, down 0.43% on the day.

U.S. Treasuries were steady after yields briefly rose on the better-than-expected GDP report.

Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last fell 2/32 in price to yield 2.0808%, compared with 2.074% late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> last rose 6/32 in price to yield 2.5951%, compared with 2.603% late on Thursday.

The positive economic data helped keep oil prices in check, but crude is still on track for a weekly increase in the face of Middle East tensions.

U.S. crude fell 0.27% to $55.87 per barrel and Brent was last at $63.24, down 0.24% on the day.

Spot gold added 0.5% to $1,420.63 an ounce.

Copper lost 0.60% to $5,971.00 a tonne.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange lost 1.40% to $1,800.50 a tonne.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Tom Arnold; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Stephen Culp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 10.46% 1256.48 Delayed Quote.8.71%
AMAZON.COM -1.65% 1941.34 Delayed Quote.33.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.09% 27162.69 Delayed Quote.16.35%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.88% 51.7057 Delayed Quote.12.76%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.70% 215.8699 Delayed Quote.19.83%
NASDAQ 100 1.02% 8011.592356 Delayed Quote.25.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.00% 8321.651523 Delayed Quote.24.36%
NIKKEI 225 -0.45% 21658.15 Real-time Quote.8.02%
S&P 500 0.58% 3021.25 Delayed Quote.20.45%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 7.24% 97.56 Delayed Quote.40.76%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.34% 390.73 Delayed Quote.15.96%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.10% 97.79 End-of-day quote.1.14%
