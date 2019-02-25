Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall St. rises as trade optimism boosts tech, industrials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 10:35am EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, boosted by technology and industrial shares, after President Donald Trump said he would delay a planned hike in tariffs on Chinese imports.

Trump said on Sunday the trade talks were "productive" and that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet to seal a deal if progress continued.

The announcement is the clearest sign yet that the two countries are closing in on a deal to end their prolonged trade spat that has slowed global growth and disrupted markets.

Trump also said he was optimistic that a final trade deal could be reached with China and that he would hold a summit to sign any pact, but cautioned an agreement may still not happen.

"It's all about the extension of the trade deadline, it buys us some time and that is a positive," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"There is enormous pressure on the administration to get this out of the way. It might take a few more weeks but I expect some sort of a trade deal to get done."

The S&P technology index rose 0.92 percent, with Apple Inc's 1.4 percent rise leading the rally.

Gains in chip companies, which have a big exposure to the Chinese market, helped the Philadelphia semiconductor index jump 1.76 percent.

The industrial sector climbed 1 percent, helped by a rise in shares of tariff-exposed companies Caterpillar Inc and Boeing Co.

But the sector got the biggest boost from General Electric Co, which rose 10.7 percent jump after announcing a sale of its biopharma business to Danaher Corp for $21.4 billion.

Optimism on the trade front and dovish signals from the Federal Reserve have bolstered U.S. stocks in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 index about 4.4 percent away from its record closing high hit in late September.

The benchmark index is now trading at its highest level since November 8.

At 9:59 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 165.68 points, or 0.64 percent, at 26,197.49, the S&P 500 was up 14.53 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,807.20 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 57.91 points, or 0.77 percent, at 7,585.46.

The financial sector rose 1.17 percent, helped by a 1.39 percent rise in bank stocks.

Investors will be keeping a close watch on Fed Chair Jerome Powell who is set to testify on monetary policy on Tuesday and Wednesday, almost two months after the central bank said it would be "patient" with further rate hikes.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.49-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.55-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 53 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 91 new highs and no new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Shreyashi Sanyal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.77% 26240.57 Delayed Quote.11.59%
NASDAQ 100 0.96% 7159.2104 Delayed Quote.12.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.93% 7599.4677 Delayed Quote.13.45%
S&P 500 0.71% 2812.86 Delayed Quote.11.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01aTalk of Italy budget correction is 'folly and speculation' - economy minister
RE
10:58aU.S. senators press for Huawei to be excluded from solar power market
RE
10:55aSouth Africa's rand gains on trade deal hopes; stocks weak
RE
10:38aTrump says U.S., China 'very, very close' on trade deal
RE
10:36aDollar, yen down after U.S. delays tariffs on China's goods
RE
10:35aBuffett, the Oracle of Omaha, backtracks on Oracle, the company
RE
10:35aWall St. rises as trade optimism boosts tech, industrials
RE
10:34aDollar, yen down after U.S. delays tariffs on China's goods
RE
10:34aBritain, S.Africa finalising interim post-Brexit trade deal
RE
10:22aMexico's Economy Lost Steam in Fourth Quarter
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
4COVESTRO : Covestro warns earnings could halve as competition heats up
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Weak investment climate main 5G risk, not security fears - Ericsson

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.