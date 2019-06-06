Wall St. rises on hopes of delayed tariffs on Mexico imports
06/06/2019 | 04:06pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed higher after a choppy session on Thursday, as investors grew more optimistic on trade after media reports the United States is considering a delay in imposing tariffs on Mexican imports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.58 points, or 0.71%, to 25,722.15, the S&P 500 gained 17.37 points, or 0.61%, to 2,843.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.08 points, or 0.53%, to 7,615.55.