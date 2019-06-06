Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall St. rises on hopes of delayed tariffs on Mexico imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 04:06pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed higher after a choppy session on Thursday, as investors grew more optimistic on trade after media reports the United States is considering a delay in imposing tariffs on Mexican imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.58 points, or 0.71%, to 25,722.15, the S&P 500 gained 17.37 points, or 0.61%, to 2,843.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.08 points, or 0.53%, to 7,615.55.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew;Editing by Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.71% 25720.66 Delayed Quote.9.48%
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 7275.926742 Delayed Quote.14.07%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.53% 7615.553232 Delayed Quote.13.44%
S&P 500 0.61% 2843.49 Delayed Quote.11.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:07pTreasury Yields Move Higher
DJ
04:06pWall St. rises on hopes of delayed tariffs on Mexico imports
RE
04:04pTSX rises  0.09 percent to 16,227.80
RE
04:03pUNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY : 06 June 2019 World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia
PU
04:02pMEG WHITMAN : Former HP boss Whitman says 'not protecting herself' in Autonomy fraud allegation
RE
03:59pMexico offers to send national guard to southern border to stem migration - sources
RE
03:58pNOC NATIONAL OIL : ENI North Africa - Libya Branch..... Security Services
PU
03:58pNOC NATIONAL OIL : HAROUGE Company ...... An Open Invitation To Tender No ( 15 /2019) Ras -” Amal30KM of 80 replacementFor EPC contract lanuf pipeline
PU
03:46pHousehold Net Worth Rises 4.5% in First Quarter -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
4GVC HOLDINGS : GVC : dealt bloody nose as investors rebel against remuneration report
5APPLE : JPMorgan to shutter its smartphone bank account a year after nationwide launch

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About