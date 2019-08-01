Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall St. set to open flat as focus shifts to mixed earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 09:28am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open flat on Thursday, with focus shifting back to a mixed bag of corporate earnings after a cautious message from the Federal Reserve on interest rates drove some of the biggest falls since May in the previous session.

The U.S. central bank reduced borrowing costs by a widely-expected quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a series of further cuts was unlikely, leading to a sharp selloff on the S&P 500 and Dow.

Despite that, all three major indexes posted their second straight monthly gains in July, closing the book on a month in which the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached fresh record highs.

"It was always going to be a tough job for the Fed to be as dovish as stock markets hoped. The 25 bps cut was a non-event," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, in a note.

"With the Fed out of the way there is a chance that we can all get back to focusing on earnings and how earnings season continues to paint a broadly positive picture."

Almost three weeks through earnings, reports so far have been strong. Of the 296 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported second-quarter earnings, 74.7% have beaten Street estimates for profit, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc rose 1.3% in premarket trading after wireless carrier beat quarterly profit estimates as it added far more net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill than expected.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 e-minis remained unchanged and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.5 points, or 0.08%.

Kellogg Co jumped 4.2% after the company beat analysts' expectations for quarterly sales and profit, driven by higher demand for its snacks, including Pringles and Pop-Tarts, in North America.

But not all reports were upbeat.

Qualcomm Inc plunged 6.7% after the chipmaker's quarterly revenue and profit forecast fell short of Wall Street targets.

Concho Resources Inc slid 16% after the shale producer missed second-quarter profit expectations and forecast weak current-quarter output.

On the macro front, the Institute for Supply Management's index of national factory activity, due at 10 a.m. EDT, will likely show a reading of 52.0 in July from 51.7 in June.

This will follow IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Indexes final reading for the month July, due 9:45 a.m. EDT.

Factory activity contracted across Asia and Europe in July, fuelling worries a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and an economic slowdown could tilt the world toward recession, which central banks would have to fight with depleted ammunition.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Shreyashi Sanyal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONCHO RESOURCES INC. -0.26% 97.68 Delayed Quote.-4.97%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.23% 26864.27 Delayed Quote.15.16%
KELLOGG -0.58% 58.22 Delayed Quote.2.72%
NASDAQ 100 -1.30% 7848.779779 Delayed Quote.25.63%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.19% 8175.419204 Delayed Quote.24.69%
QUALCOMM -2.21% 73.16 Delayed Quote.31.45%
S&P 500 -1.09% 2980.38 Delayed Quote.20.20%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -2.40% 55.27 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:42aPower crisis turns night into day for Zimbabwe's firms and families
RE
09:40aLAND O'LAKES : O'Lakes, Inc. reports results for second quarter 2019
PU
09:40aFMD FONDAZIONE MONDO DIGITALE : Material Needs
PU
09:39aZimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs with immediate effect
RE
09:38aGSR : Appoints Xin Song as Advisor for Expansion into Mainland China
BU
09:37aOil drops to $64 on Fed outlook, ample supply
RE
09:35aThe Largest Blockchain and Crypto Event in the Midwest Reserves Four Floors of Modern Chicago Venue
GL
09:32aRenationalisation unlikely to fly Kenya Airways back to profit
RE
09:29aZimbabwe's economy to contract in 2019 - finance minister
RE
09:28aWall St. set to open flat as focus shifts to mixed earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom
2EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
4ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 2Q Earnings Decline on Lower Oil & Gas Prices -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group