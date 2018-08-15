Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall St slips, turns risk averse on strong dollar, trade worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 07:18pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes slid on Wednesday in a broad decline over concerns of a strengthening dollar, Turkey's currency crisis and United States' trade relations with its partners.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with energy and metal and mining companies hit by rising commodity prices. While trade-sensitive companies such as Boeing and Caterpillar fell, the usually trade-agnostic technology stocks also dropped.

The dollar index hovered near a 13-month high, also bumped by strong U.S. retail sales. U.S. crude oil prices slid nearly 4 percent, while metal prices fell on the greenback's strength, which also hurts the overseas income of U.S. multinationals.

Turkey doubled tariffs on some U.S. imports in retaliation to Washington's moves, while Beijing lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization to help determine the legality of U.S. tariff and subsidy policies.

"The real question that comes up is if this is a start of a bear market or is this another correction in normal volatility that we're experiencing this year," said Jason Browne, chief investment strategist at FundX in San Francisco, California.

"Investors are worried if the markets have gotten ahead of itself and therefore there is a fear-based and broad-based selling, it's not based on fundamentals."

MSCI's widely tracked 24-country emerging market stocks index <.MSCIEF> entered a technical bear market, as fresh selling took its drop since late January to 20 percent.

The S&P energy sector <.SPNY> tumbled 2.88 percent and the materials sector <.SPLRCM> shed 1.81 percent. The industrial sector <.SPLRCI> fell 0.70 percent, with Caterpillar and Boeing slumping more than 2 percent.

At 12:57 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 209.93 points, or 0.83 percent, at 25,089.99, the S&P 500 was down 24.74 points, or 0.87 percent, at 2,815.22 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 104.89 points, or 1.33 percent, at 7,766.00.

The technology sector <.SPLRCT> fell 1.35 percent.

The high-flying FAANG stocks – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet – fell between 0.3 percent and 3.5 percent.

Macy's sank 14.4 percent on concerns over the company's gross margin forecast for the fall season.

The bleak outlook dragged down other retailers. The S&P 500 retailers index <.SPXRT> slid 1.59 percent despite data showing U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in July.

Nordstrom and JC Penney, both of which report results on Thursday, fell 5.6 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively. Walmart, which also reports on Thursday, dipped 1.2 percent.

Retailers make up the majority of the S&P 500 companies yet to report results. Of the 460 companies that have reported, 79.1 percent have beaten analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tesla fell 3.3 percent after Fox Business Network reported the U.S. securities regulator has subpoenaed the company regarding CEO Elon Musk's plans to take it private and his statement that funding was "secured."

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.65-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 3.30-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 126 new lows.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -2.05% 1232.6 Delayed Quote.19.44%
AMAZON.COM -1.74% 1887.38 Delayed Quote.64.15%
APPLE 0.10% 209.95 Delayed Quote.23.94%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.55% 330.48 Delayed Quote.15.09%
CATERPILLAR -2.82% 131.1408 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.87% 25079.52 Delayed Quote.1.90%
FACEBOOK -1.33% 178.78 Delayed Quote.2.64%
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC -8.51% 2.415 Delayed Quote.-16.46%
MACY'S -13.80% 36.11 Delayed Quote.66.02%
NASDAQ 100 -1.38% 7344.6217 Delayed Quote.16.43%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.32% 7767.0455 Delayed Quote.14.01%
NETFLIX -3.41% 326.2 Delayed Quote.75.81%
NORDSTROM -5.47% 51.98 Delayed Quote.15.83%
S&P 500 0.64% 2839.96 Real-time Quote.5.97%
TESLA -2.81% 337.5 Delayed Quote.11.66%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.35% 96.73 End-of-day quote.5.31%
WAL-MART STORES -1.02% 89.95 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:59pProsecutors Sum Up Case Against Paul Manafort, Alleging Lies, False Documents, Hidden Cash
DJ
07:57pU.S. judge rules securities suit against Exxon, executives can proceed
RE
07:41pCARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : CDB shares procurement opportunities, guidance with BVI private sector
PU
07:29pTurkey's new finance chief faces credibility battle with markets
RE
07:21pCITY OF GLENDALE CA : Glendale Water & Power Launches Peak Day Alerts Program
PU
07:21pFinancial Times boss to return some of 2.6 million pound pay after staff protest
RE
07:19pFinancial Times boss to return some of $3.3 million pay after staff protest
RE
07:18pWall St slips, turns risk averse on strong dollar, trade worries
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 : Commodities slide pulls FTSE to three-and-a-half month closing low
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
3AT&T : AT&T : U.S. investor sues AT&T for $224 million over loss of cryptocurrency
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : 2Q Net Profit Down 2%, Misses Expectation
5MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.