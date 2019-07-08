Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall St. slips with Apple, as hopes of sharp rate cut fade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
07/08/2019 | 03:11pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, pressured by a drop in Apple Inc following a broker downgrade, and as investors toned down expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

Apple Inc fell 2.1% and was the biggest drag on all three main Wall Street indexes. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded the iPhone maker's shares to "sell" from "neutral," and said it expected the company to face "fundamental deterioration" in the next six to 12 months.

The technology <.SPLRCT> index was down 0.8%, while the healthcare index <.SPXHC> dropped 0.9%, weighed down by President Donald Trump's recent statement about an upcoming executive order that would lower prescription drug prices.

Surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday has forced traders to temper hopes of a sharp rate cut at the central bank's July 30-31 policy meeting, even as a reduction is still expected.

"That's kind of concerning the market if just from the standpoint of the market's done well and now it's a matter of, were Friday's numbers too positive, and might we not get the cuts investors were hoping for," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc, an investment advisory firm, based in Toledo, Ohio.

"That's put a cloud over the market as well."Investors might get an opportunity to gauge near-term monetary policy thinking during Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on July 10-11. Also ahead are the central bank's June meeting minutes, scheduled for release on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140.12 points, or 0.52%, to 26,782, the S&P 500 lost 16.9 points, or 0.57%, to 2,973.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.69 points, or 0.84%, to 8,093.10.

Investor attention is also expected to turn to the start of the second-quarter earnings season next week. Profits for S&P 500 companies are expected to have dipped 0.1% from a year ago, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Boeing Co fell 1.5% after Saudi Arabian budget airline flyadeal said it would not proceed with a provisional $5.9 billion order for the planemaker's grounded 737 MAX aircraft, instead opting for a fleet of Airbus A320 jets.

Symantec Corp rose 2.8% after Jefferies said the cybersecurity firm is a "logical financial acquisition" amid reports Broadcom Inc is in advanced talks for a deal.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.85-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.46-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 46 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and Tom Brown)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -2.04% 200.02 Delayed Quote.29.47%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.26% 351.4143 Delayed Quote.10.34%
BROADCOM INC -2.32% 276.15 Delayed Quote.11.16%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.46% 26799.81 Delayed Quote.15.41%
NASDAQ 100 -0.72% 7784.615921 Delayed Quote.23.88%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.79% 8097.100398 Delayed Quote.23.01%
S&P 500 -0.52% 2974.96 Delayed Quote.19.29%
SYMANTEC CORPORATION 2.88% 25.705 Delayed Quote.32.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Prospects of Aggressive Fed Rate Cuts Recede
DJ
03:22pDollar hovers at three-week high on reduced bets for deep U.S. rate cut
RE
03:22pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Dragged Lower By Apple, Boeing Shares As Investors Rethink Fed Rate-cut Chances
DJ
03:19pOil steadies as demand worries offset Iran's new nuclear threats
RE
03:19pOil steadies as demand worries offset Iran's new nuclear threats
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pConsumer Borrowing Rose In May
DJ
03:11pFinancier Epstein pleads not guilty to U.S. sex trafficking charges involving girls
RE
03:11pWall St. slips with Apple, as hopes of sharp rate cut fade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
2MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buyback
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : U.S. Banks Rush in as European Banks Stumble
4KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
5SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark push back takeover deadline in $4.3 billion deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About