Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall St. tumbles after data sparks concerns over economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 06:10pm CET
A trader works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell broadly on Thursday, giving back a chunk of the previous day's big rally, as fresh concerns arose about the U.S. economy with a measure of consumer confidence dropping by the most in more than three years.

The pullback on the heels of Wednesday's huge advance, which featured the Dow Jones Industrial Average's first-ever 1,000 point daily surge, was led by the technology stalwarts that have also been under some of the greatest selling pressure since late summer. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc all fell by 2 percent or more.

In a sign some consumers are getting nervous about the economy amid volatile stock markets and the partial shutdown of the U.S. government, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index dropped to a five-month low in December and came in weaker than even the lowest economists' estimate in a Reuters poll.

"While retail sales have been very strong, consumer confidence has ticked down here and that could continue unless there is progress made on trade, in the U.S. budget battle and certainly central bank's policy," said Bryan Reilly, a managing director in the Boston office of CIBC Private Wealth Management.

A drop in oil prices led to a 2.58 percent slide in the energy index <.SPNY>, while technology <.SPLRCT>, consumer discretionary <.SPLRCD> and communication services <.SPLRCS> sectors tumbled more than 2 percent.

Barely seven stocks on the S&P 500 were higher, while all the 30 components of the Dow were in the red.

At 11:16 a.m. ET the Dow was down 410.42 points, or 1.79 percent, at 22,468.03, the S&P 500 was down 44.64 points, or 1.81 percent, at 2,423.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 135.28 points, or 2.06 percent, at 6,419.07.

The three indexes are down more than 12 percent for the month.

"It's been a very difficult environment. The markets haven't really been trading on fundamentals very much. But with low liquidity and trading models responsible for the majority of trades in recent days, it might not be until the new year till you see greater stability," said Reilly.

President Donald Trump said he was prepared to wait as long as it takes to get funding for his U.S.-Mexico border wall, a demand that has triggered a partial shutdown of the federal government that is now in its fifth day.

Separately, Reuters reported Trump is considering an executive order in the new year that would bar U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] and ZTE.

This comes as China and the United States plan face-to-face consultations to resolve their trade dispute, which has rocked stock markets, along with concerns over slowing economic growth and rising interest rates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.52-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.65-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded three new highs and 132 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -2.52% 1020.72 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
AMAZON.COM -3.58% 1416.7708 Delayed Quote.25.77%
APPLE -3.15% 152.04 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.51% 22519.59 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
NASDAQ 100 -2.23% 6122.1266 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.00% 6420.9678 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 -1.58% 2427.6 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:20pU.S. Government Bonds Rise as Investors Avoid Risk
DJ
06:10pWall St. tumbles after data sparks concerns over economy
RE
06:04pU.S. Consumer Confidence Fades in December-- 2nd Update
DJ
05:51pEXCLUSIVE : White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases
RE
05:48pU.S. Consumer Confidence Fades in December-- 2nd Update
DJ
05:26pDollar slips vs yen, Swiss franc as risk appetite wanes
RE
05:23pDramatic stock market rally runs out of steam
RE
05:23pDramatic stock market rally runs out of steam
RE
05:22pDramatic stock market rally runs out of steam
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG - AMENDMENT RIGHTS OFFERING OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND: Reducing of the Conversion Price
4HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
5VINCI : France's Vinci in 2.9 billion pounds swoop on Gatwick airport

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.