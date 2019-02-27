Wall Street Investors Look to California Governor to Fix PG&E

By Peg Brickley

Wall Street investors are looking to California Gov. Gavin Newsom to come through with a proposal to fix PG&E, the state's largest utility, a lawyer for bondholders said at a bankruptcy court hearing in San Francisco Wednesday.

"The good news is the word out of Sacramento and Governor Newsom is that he is going to do something quickly," bondholder lawyer Michael Stamer told Judge Dennis Montali, who is presiding over the bankruptcy case PG&E filed at the end of January.

Facing an estimated $30 billion worth of liabilities for death, injury and property damage stemming from years of wildfires, PG&E sought bankruptcy court protection aiming for a resolution that will appease thousands of injured people and save the utility.

In his state-of-the-state address earlier this month, Gov. Newsom said California has hired lawyers and financial advisers to tackle the public safety and utility service issues at stake in PG&E's bankruptcy. Mr. Stamer said investors hope the effort will produce a comprehensive proposal for the troubled company in the next 60 to 90 days.

State lawyers say attorney-client privilege bars release of the terms of the governor's hiring of O'Melveny & Myers, one of those advisers. The firm's partners charge in excess of $1,000 an hour for bankruptcy work, according to court records in other cases.

That is standard for top bankruptcy lawyers. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, which recently landed a three-year, $28 million contract to advise the California Public Utilities Commission on PG&E's bankruptcy, charges more than $1,500 per hour for top partners, according to a copy of the contract. Paul Weiss's contract also covers the cost of subcontractors, including financial advisors, and the firm is discounting its rates and providing pro bono services as part of the arrangement with the CPUC.

Mr. Stamer cited Gov. Newsom's comments amid a heated courtroom debate triggered by PG&E's request for court approval of a process to restrict debt trading. To debt investors, PG&E's mega-billion-dollar bankruptcy is an opportunity to make money by trading bonds as prices rise and fall along with developments in the case.

The company's lawyers are worried that too much debt trading could be a problem if PG&E ultimately decides to pay off creditors by handing out equity. That's because tax laws restrict the ability of a company that has undergone a change of control to use accumulated net operating losses to offset income.

PG&E has about $4 billion worth of NOLs that it may be able to use to reduce its tax bill, as long as the company does not change hands. Bondholders have billions of dollars worth of debt to trade and don't want PG&E to have authority to rein them in, at least until it is known whether PG&E will have to use equity to pay its bills in order to get out of bankruptcy.

Bondholders say PG&E is solvent, and this isn't the time to consider clamping down on debt trades. Debt trading can only affect the ownership of PG&E if the bankruptcy plan swaps out debt for equity, they contend. That is only one of many possible outcomes. The company's lawyers say PG&E needs to keep its options open and that could mean debt-trading limits in the future.

With its stock trading at around $18 per share, PG&E is not like most of the beaten-up companies that land in bankruptcy with their equity worthless, said Dennis Dunne, lawyer for an official committee that includes bondholders. There's no rush to limit trading, Mr. Dunne said.

"No one is saying they can't trade claims," said PG&E lawyer Stephen Karotkin.

Wednesday, Judge Montali was scheduled to decide whether to authorize PG&E to establish debt-trading procedures. Instead, the judge said, he will push the matter to March 27, giving the company time to talk to bondholders about the proposed restrictions.

Just weeks into the bankruptcy proceeding, court records indicate dozens of law firms have been drawn into the restructuring action for PG&E, a company accused of negligence in deaths, injuries and property damage from wildfires. Its affairs include a tangle of power contracts and ties to solar companies, all of which will be sorted through under court protection.

Green-energy producers eager to protect billions of dollars worth of lucrative supply deals with PG&E are spending big to prevent the bankruptcy court from unilaterally rewriting their terms. Their lawyers include Klee Tuchin Bogdanoff & Stern, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, Kirkland & Ellis, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and other legal heavyweights.

Recent years have seen a dramatic increase in retail and energy bankruptcies. With some notable exceptions, most companies don't have the resources or motivation to hang around long in chapter 11, unlike PG&E. If necessary, the utility's bankruptcy financing can last until the end of 2021, court papers said.

-- Additional reporting by Andrew Scurria.

Write to Peg Brickley at peg.brickley@wsj.com