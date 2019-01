The market opened strongly after a better-than-expected jobs report added to the optimism from proposed trade talks between the United States and China next week.

At 10:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 592.20 points, or 2.61 percent, at 23,278.42, the S&P 500 was up 66.45 points, or 2.71 percent, at 2,514.34 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 213.19 points, or 3.30 percent, at 6,676.69.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)