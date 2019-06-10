Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street adds to recent rally on Mexico relief, deal optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 03:27pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their recent climb on Monday, with the Dow on track for a 6th straight day of gains after the United States dropped plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods and after a couple of multibillion-dollar deals.

The recent gains put the S&P 500 index roughly 2% shy of its early May record high, while the Dow was set to register its longest winning streak in about 13 months.

Mexico on Friday agreed to step up efforts to stem the flow of illegal Central American migrants after Washington threatened to impose a 5% import tariffs on all Mexican goods starting Monday.

Among major deals, United Technologies Corp agreed to combine its aerospace business with defense contractor Raytheon Co to create a new company worth about $121 billion.

While strategists said the trade news was behind much of the day's gains, some said they feared the market had been rallying too much on hope of what may come on the trade front and from the Federal Reserve.

"(The) market is really optimistic. We've had a tremendous rally in the span of five to six days," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"There is a risk that the market will be disappointed if the Fed does not signal some type of rate cut," he said.

Hopes that the Fed, which meets next week, would turn more accommodative to blunt the impact of escalating trade tensions have helped support stocks in recent days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 148.01 points, or 0.57%, to 26,131.95, the S&P 500 gained 21.07 points, or 0.73%, to 2,894.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 109.27 points, or 1.41%, to 7,851.37.

Shares of United Technologies, however, dropped 2.4%, after Trump said he was a "little concerned" about their merger as it could take away competition in the sector. Raytheon rose 1.2%.

Salesforce.com Inc said it would buy big data firm Tableau Software for $15.3 billion. Salesforce.com shares fell 5.7%, while those of Tableau surged 33%.

U.S. automakers, which have long built vehicles in Mexico, traded higher, with General Motors Co gaining 1.6% and Ford Motor Co 0.7%. Corona beer maker Constellation Brands, which has significant Mexico exposure, rose 2.4%.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.79-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.01-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 62 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 96 new highs and 49 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Aparajita Saxena and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Tom Brown)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.41% 26083.46 Delayed Quote.11.39%
NASDAQ 100 1.22% 7507.744973 Delayed Quote.17.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.11% 7828.982663 Delayed Quote.16.68%
S&P 500 0.54% 2888.63 Delayed Quote.14.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59pPompeo says tariff threat remains if Mexico fails on immigration commitments
RE
03:43pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : CO-OPS UNFAIRLY CAUTIOUS WHEN HIGHER MILK PRICES JUSTIFIED FOR MAY MILK – PHELAN
PU
03:41pTrump says United Tech, Raytheon deal may hurt competition
RE
03:39pMexico eyes Brazil for U.S. asylum deal, Trump revives tariff threat
RE
03:34pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields See Biggest 1-day Climb In 9 Weeks After U.S. Shelves Mexico Tariffs
DJ
03:32pOil falls 1% amid U.S.-China trade dispute, uncertainty on supply cuts
RE
03:31pOil falls 1% amid U.S.-China trade dispute, uncertainty on supply cuts
RE
03:27pWall Street adds to recent rally on Mexico relief, deal optimism
RE
03:23pBoE's Saunders says UK rates may need to rise before markets expect
RE
03:23pWONDERFUL LLC : The wonderful company announces the next game-changing brand in produce with the launch of wonderful® seedless lemons
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says United Tech, Raytheon deal may hurt competition
2VOLKSWAGEN : Car Makers Chart Future in China -- WSJ
3Trump believes China will make trade deal, but tariffs ready - CNBC
4TESLA : TESLA : Employees sour on Tesla amid cost-cutting, layoffs
5STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : ?Stanchart Ghana's Outlook for 2019 Positive - CEO?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About