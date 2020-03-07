Wall Street and White House Diverge on Coronavirus

By Scott Patterson

In Washington, the coronavirus is serious but manageable and the economy is solid. On Wall Street, it is a full-blown crisis that will cause a deep recession and seriously damage global trade.

The two starkly different views of the crisis are adding to the anxiety as the coronavirus spreads globally and the number of cases grows in the U.S.

The Trump administration is trying to stay upbeat and argue the disease is under control, fearing that a panic would cause the economy to slow, or even cause a recession.

The bond market and, to a lesser extent, the stock market are saying a recession is inevitable and could be bad.

The coronavirus "is very well under control in our country," the president said in late February, just as markets started to tumble.

Main Street, which is stockpiling toilet paper and canned goods, is siding with Wall Street.

A similar divide occurred during the financial crisis, when markets kept tumbling until the government took decisive action to bail out the banking system. Today markets are sending the message that the government must act decisively to prevent the disease from spreading and to bail out the economy from the damage it causes.

"Markets stop panicking when policymakers start panicking," analysts at BofA Global Research said in a note Friday.

The administration faces the risk of changing its view if things get worse. The danger is "having spent time telling everyone to ignore the smoke; they're the one who steps in and panics an already panicking crowd," said Peter Atwater, a behavioral economist at The College of William & Mary.

A pattern has emerged in which government officials say or do something to respond to the crisis and markets effectively declare the response isn't enough.

On Feb. 24, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 3%. After the close of trading that day, President Trump said in a tweet, "Stock Market starting to look very good to me!"

The blue-chip index has fallen 7.5% since then, and more than 200 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with coronavirus, a number expected to rise sharply as more are tested.

Standard measures to address a slowing economy haven't stemmed the bloodletting. After the Federal Reserve executed an emergency rate cut of a half-percentage point this past Tuesday, major indexes fell around 3% and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped below 1% for the first time.

On Friday, Mr. Trump signed an $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to combat the coronavirus, funding efforts to develop a vaccine and assisting local and state governments' responses. Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Friday that investors might be overreacting. "Markets seem to be pricing in the very worst outcome here, and I'm not sure that's warranted," he said in New York.

Investors fled stocks and flooded into safe Treasurys. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below 0.7% in intraday trading for the first time and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 256.50 points, or 1%.

Mr. Bullard needs to be upbeat because the Fed has little ammunition after cutting its benchmark rate to a range between 1% and 1.25%.

"There is skepticism about whether central bank actions can mitigate a virus related shock," JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman wrote in a Friday note. "Rate cuts will not prevent the spread of the virus or offset the immediate economic costs of containment measures."

President George W. Bush faced a similarly panicked market in 2008 as the housing crisis in the U.S. ballooned and banks were weighed down by toxic assets.

The U.S. is "on top of the situation," he said days after New York investment bank Bear Stearns collapsed. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson said that "financial institutions are strong."

Six months later Lehman Brothers collapsed, another hit to the global economy, which had already plunged into a recession. The Bush administration, forced to take decisive action, launched a massive bailout of the U.S. banking system.

This year, with the November election looming, there is skepticism that the Democrats will pass a fiscal stimulus bill. Without that possibility, the administration is forced to stay positive and hope that markets calm down.

But investors are looking beyond a short-term hit. The longer the virus short-circuits global supply chains, the more likely the impact will crimp growth as the self-reinforcing effects of plunging markets bleed into the real economy. Consumers who are nervous about the state of their investments will tighten their belts. Banks, unsure about future conditions, will curb lending. Chief financial officers, hesitant to spend, will delay new projects.

Economists are clearly getting spooked.

BMO Capital Markets said Friday that the global economy is on track for the first industrial slowdown since 2009. Global industrial production is expected to shrink 0.4% in 2020, according to BMO.

ABN Amro Chief Economist Sandra Phlippen said Friday the spread of the virus outside China to countries including South Korea and Japan "will put a stronger and longer drag on global economic growth than we have assumed."

Mr. Trump hasn't given up.

"I think financial markets will bounce back," he told reporters Friday.

